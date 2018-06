Ian Somerhalder y Nikki Reed sufren la pérdida de un ser sumamente querido

My sweet Ira girl. So many memories, so many adventures with you by my side. You’ve been my best friend for so long, and as I sit here and write you this letter, I still don’t know if I am able to say goodbye. You are the definition of unconditional love my gorgeous girl. You taught me so much about so much...in many ways our greatest teacher. You’ve been here for every chapter, as my rock, my favorite cuddle buddy and my best girl. We’ve explored endless fields, mountains, and airplanes. We’ve traveled across the country together more than once, snuggled on couches under one blanket, and jogged the hot streets of Georgia for miles on end sharing water bottles and kisses. We’ve slept in vans, lived in hotels, and jumped off of boats. Every chapter of my life feels like it wouldn’t have been as special without you, and now I don’t know how to let you go. I’m going to miss that goofy toothy grin, and watching you stretch your head up to the sky after every nap. I’m going to miss those sensitive eyes that looked so deep into my soul I sometimes wondered if you knew me better than I knew myself. You’re the only dog I’ve ever known that would sing along to the radio, letting us know when it was time to turn it up because you found one you liked. You showed me that sitting on my toes felt as sweet as holding hands, and you knew what I was thinking before I even said it. I still cant figure out how all 75 pounds of you could curl up into such a tiny ball at my feet. I guess you’ll have to explain that trick to me in our next life together. We shared so many secrets, so many laughs, so many tears. You know it all, you’ve seen it all. You brought smiles to all of us in our saddest moments, touching hearts everywhere you went, and there isn’t a single person who didn’t say you were magic my girl. Everyone who met you fell in love, everyone who met you wanted more. Thank you for being my kid in this life my Ira girl. Ill be bringing you back to our favorite lake soon...

