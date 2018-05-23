Lili Reinhart revela que sufre de un complicado tipo de acné

  • Por
    &

por Jess Cohen | Traducido por vanessa odreman | mié., 23 may. 2018 9:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lili Reinhart, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lili Reinhart habló abiertamente sobre su lucha contra el acné quístico.

Este lunes por la noche la estrella de Riverdale acudió a su Instagram Stories para compartir su historia con el acné quístico, después de tener que hacer una sesión de fotos durante un brote. En una serie de publicaciones, Reinhart reveló que sus brotes le han causado "grandes problemas de autoestima" a lo largo de los años.

"Tengo un brote quístico en mi frente ahora. Y tuve que hacer una sesión de fotos durante todo el día", le escribió Reinhart a sus seguidores. "Tengo acné quístico desde los 12. Y desde entonces me ha causado grandes problemas de autoestima".

También lee

Lili Reinhart y Cole Sprouse tuvieron su primera pelea como novios ¡Mira por qué!

Lili Reinhart, Instagram

Instagram

"Tuve que exhibir mi mayor inseguridad. No había dónde esconderme", continuó Reinhart. "Más de 20 personas estudiando mi cara en el monitor durante una sesión de 11 horas. En lo único en que pensaba frente a la cámara era en los granitos en mi frente".

Reinhart compartió que siempre le envía un mensaje a su mamá cuando tiene un "mal brote".

"Le digo lo fea que me siento y cómo estos brotes destruyen la seguridad en mí misma cada vez que aparecen", escribió. "No estoy segura de si alguna vez podré aceptar mi piel tal cual es. Es algo problemático. Fácilmente deja cicatrices. Es doloroso".

Lili Reinhart, Instagram

Instagram

Lili escribió que espera poder "sentirse hermosa" algún día, inclusive en medio de un brote, sin sentirse "obsesionada" ni "paranoica".

"Tengo la necesidad de hablar sobre mi lucha con el acné. Quizás si normalizo mi piel rota, más personas… incluida yo misma… podrán sentirse mejor con su piel. Mis brotes no me definen", continuó Reinhart. "A quienes se sientan avergonzados por sus brotes… los entiendo".

Luego Reinhart le pidió a sus fans que compartieran sus vivencias con la etiqueta #breakoutbuddy (compañero de brotes, en inglés).

"Nos tenemos el uno al otro", escribió. "Así que superemos esta experiencia con el acné juntos".

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lili Reinhart , Apple News , Noticias
Lo Último
Emilia Clarke, Cannes Film Festival, Solo: A Star Wars Story Photocall

Conoce a la persona que arruinó la vida sexual de Emilia Clarke

Maddie Ziegler, Jack Kelly

Este es el único 'pero' que Maddie Ziegler tiene con su novio Jack Kelly

Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner habló sobre su problemática relación con las Kardashians

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

17 estrictas reglas que Meghan Markle debe cumplir ahora que es de la realeza

Aleks Syntek, J Balvin

¡Aleks Syntek pone condiciones para cantar con J Balvin!

Tyra Banks, BTS, Billboard Music Awards, Candid

BTS debuta en el programa de Ellen DeGeneres y revela un gran secreto

Aislinn Derbez, Kailani

La prueba de que Aitana Derbez será la mejor tía que Kailani podría tener

Tu destino para las noticias de entretenimiento, espectáculo,        
celebridades, moda, cultura pop y los shows de E!
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. Todos Los Derechos Reservados