¡¿Leonardo DiCaprio en la nueva temporada de Stranger Things?!

por Esther Montes | Traducido por  | mar., 22 may. 2018 8:42 AM

En el Upside Down todo puede suceder, por ejemplo que Leonardo DiCaprio tenga una aparición especial en la tercera temporada de Stranger Things. ¿Qué haría falta? Que él acepte la invitación.

Durante el evento FYSee de Netflix, celebrado hace unos días, Millie Bobby Brown planteó la posibilidad de que la historia diera un giro inesperado. De acuerdo con la famosa Eleven, reveló que anhelaba que una famosa celebridad se sumara al elenco, alguien como el ganador del Oscar.

Para Millie, DiCaprio estaría perfecto para interpretar a su hermano mayor. "Ya tengo la historia. Leo, si quieres estar en Stranger Things, aquí está el contrato", dijo la actriz durante el evento. 

Actualmente Leo se encuentra preparando su próxima película junto a Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt y Margot Robbie. Por su parte, la producción de la tercera temporada de Stranger... arrancó hace unas semanas.

Tomando en cuenta que la serie verá la luz hasta 2019, nos encantaría que existiera la posibilidad de que el actor hiciera acto de presencia, aunque sea en un cameo, lo que sea. Oremos para que esto se haga realidad. 

