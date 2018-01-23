¡Lista de nominados al Oscar 2018!

Margot Robbie

George Pimentel/WireImage

Conoce a los que compiten por la preciada estatuilla.

Esperemos que no haya otra confusión este año...

Las nominaciones para los Oscar de 2018 fueron anunciadas por Tiffany Haddish y Andy Serkis en el Samuel Goldwyn Theatre en Beverly Hills. Como se anunció previamente, Jimmy Kimmel regresará a ser presentador (por segundo año consecutivo) y Michael De Luca y Jennifer Todd volverán a producir.

"Organizar los Oscar fue lo más destacado de mi carrera y estoy agradecido con [Cheryl Boone Isaacs], [Dawn Hudson] y la Academia por pedirme que regrese a trabajar con dos de mis personas favoritas, Mike De Luca y Jennifer Todd". Kimmel dijo en 2017. "Si crees que arruinamos el final de este año, ¡espera a ver lo que hemos planeado para el show del 90 aniversario!" 

Según la tradición, la próxima ceremonia de la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas se llevará a cabo dentro del Teatro Dolby en el Hollywood & Highland Center.

Ahora, lo que estábamos esperando...

¡Los nominados al Oscar 2018!:

The Shape of Water, del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro recibió 13 nominaciones. 

Mejor Película: 

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

Dunkirk

Lady Bird

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor Actriz de Reparto:

Mary J. Blige, Mother

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Mejor actor de reparto:

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Plummer, All The Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Mejor Actor Principal:

Timothée Chalamet , Call me by your name

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Mejor Actriz Principal:

Sally Hawkings, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Meryl Streep, The Post

Saorise Ronan, Lady Bird

 
Lady Bird, Saoirse Ronan, Beanie Feldstein

A24

Mejor Director: 

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Mejor Cinematografía:

Balde Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkerke

The Shape of Water

Mudbound

Mejor Diseño de Producción

La Bella y la Bestia

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkerke

Shape of Water

Mejor Edición de Sonido

Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2040
Dunkirk
Tne Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mejor Banda Sonora

Dunkirk

Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedia

Fantom Thread

Three Billboards outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor Corto de Acción

DeKalb Elementary

The Silent Child

The Eleven o'clock

Wate Wote/All of US

My nephew Emmett

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Photo by Kerry Hayes - © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

Phantom Thread

Mejor mezcla de sonido

Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2040
Dunkirk
Tne Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mejor edición 

Baby Driver

The Shape or Water

I, Tonya

Three Billboards outside of Ebbing Missouri

Maquillaje y peinado

Darkest Hour

Victoria and Abdul

Wonder

Mejor Película Extranjera

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

Mejor Canción Original 

"Mighty River" (Mudbound)

"The Mystery of Love" (Call Me by Your Name)

"Remember Me" (Coco)

"Stand Up for Something" (Marshall)

"This Is Me" (The Greatest Showman)

Call Me by Your Name

Sony Pictures Classics

Mejor Película Animada

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Mejor Guion Original

The Big Sick (Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani)

Get Out (Jordan Peele)

Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)

The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh)

Mejor Guion Adaptado

Call Me by Your Name (James Ivory)

The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber)

Logan (Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green)

Molly's Game (Aaron Sorkin)

Mudbound (Dee Rees & Virgil Williams)

Mejor Efectos Visuales

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

