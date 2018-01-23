¡Lista de nominados al Oscar 2018!

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

Phantom Thread

Mejor mezcla de sonido

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2040

Dunkirk

Tne Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Mejor edición

Baby Driver

The Shape or Water

I, Tonya

Three Billboards outside of Ebbing Missouri

Maquillaje y peinado

Darkest Hour

Victoria and Abdul

Wonder

Mejor Película Extranjera

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

Mejor Canción Original

"Mighty River" (Mudbound)

"The Mystery of Love" (Call Me by Your Name)

"Remember Me" (Coco)

"Stand Up for Something" (Marshall)

"This Is Me" (The Greatest Showman)