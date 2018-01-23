¡Lista de nominados al Oscar 2018!

George Pimentel/WireImage
Conoce a los que compiten por la preciada estatuilla.
por markosmo | Traducido por | mar., 23 ene. 2018 6:11 AM
George Pimentel/WireImage
Esperemos que no haya otra confusión este año...
Las nominaciones para los Oscar de 2018 fueron anunciadas por Tiffany Haddish y Andy Serkis en el Samuel Goldwyn Theatre en Beverly Hills. Como se anunció previamente, Jimmy Kimmel regresará a ser presentador (por segundo año consecutivo) y Michael De Luca y Jennifer Todd volverán a producir.
"Organizar los Oscar fue lo más destacado de mi carrera y estoy agradecido con [Cheryl Boone Isaacs], [Dawn Hudson] y la Academia por pedirme que regrese a trabajar con dos de mis personas favoritas, Mike De Luca y Jennifer Todd". Kimmel dijo en 2017. "Si crees que arruinamos el final de este año, ¡espera a ver lo que hemos planeado para el show del 90 aniversario!"
Según la tradición, la próxima ceremonia de la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas se llevará a cabo dentro del Teatro Dolby en el Hollywood & Highland Center.
Ahora, lo que estábamos esperando...
¡Los nominados al Oscar 2018!:
The Shape of Water, del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro recibió 13 nominaciones.
Mejor Película:
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
Dunkirk
Lady Bird
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor Actriz de Reparto:
Mary J. Blige, Mother
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Mejor actor de reparto:
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Plummer, All The Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Mejor Actor Principal:
Timothée Chalamet , Call me by your name
Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Mejor Actriz Principal:
Sally Hawkings, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Meryl Streep, The Post
Saorise Ronan, Lady Bird
A24
Mejor Director:
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Mejor Cinematografía:
Balde Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkerke
The Shape of Water
Mudbound
Mejor Diseño de Producción
La Bella y la Bestia
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkerke
Shape of Water
Mejor Edición de Sonido
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2040
Dunkirk
Tne Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mejor Banda Sonora
Dunkirk
Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedia
Fantom Thread
Three Billboards outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor Corto de Acción
DeKalb Elementary
The Silent Child
The Eleven o'clock
Wate Wote/All of US
My nephew Emmett
Photo by Kerry Hayes - © 2017 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All Rights Reserved
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul
Phantom Thread
Mejor mezcla de sonido
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2040
Dunkirk
Tne Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mejor edición
Baby Driver
The Shape or Water
I, Tonya
Three Billboards outside of Ebbing Missouri
Maquillaje y peinado
Darkest Hour
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder
Mejor Película Extranjera
A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
Mejor Canción Original
"Mighty River" (Mudbound)
"The Mystery of Love" (Call Me by Your Name)
"Remember Me" (Coco)
"Stand Up for Something" (Marshall)
"This Is Me" (The Greatest Showman)
Sony Pictures Classics
Mejor Película Animada
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Mejor Guion Original
The Big Sick (Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani)
Get Out (Jordan Peele)
Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)
The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh)
Mejor Guion Adaptado
Call Me by Your Name (James Ivory)
The Disaster Artist (Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber)
Logan (Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green)
Molly's Game (Aaron Sorkin)
Mudbound (Dee Rees & Virgil Williams)
Mejor Efectos Visuales
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
