Lista de nominados a los BAFTA Awards 2018

Tom Hardy, Dunkirk

Warner Bros. Pictures

Guillermo del Toro y La forma del agua nuevamente están al frente de unas nominaciones. 

Natalie Dormer (Game Of Thrones, Elementary) y Letitia Wright (Black Panther) anunciaron a los nominados a los BAFTA Film Awards 2018 esta mañana, en Londres, dos días después de que Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri ganara como Mejor Película Dramática en los Golden Globes 2018. 

Joanna Lumley (El lobo de Wall Street) será la conductora de esta edición, reemplazando a Stephen Fry, quien la semana pasada confirmó que no repetiría su rol.

La forma del agua (The Shape of Wate) es la película con más nominaciones, 12, seguida de Las horas más oscuras (Darkest Hour) que tiene nueve y Tres Anuncios en las afueras...Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) también con nueve. Blade Runner 2049 obtuvo ocho nominaciones, lo mismo Dunkerque (Dunkirk).

Conoce la lista completa de nominados:

Película del año

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor Director

Blade Runner 2049, Denis Villeneuve

Call Me by Your Name, Luca Guadagnino

Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh 

The Shape of Water

Kerry Hayes/Fox Searchlight Pictures

Mejor Actriz

Annette Bening, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Mejor Actor

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

The Darkest Hour

Jack English/Focus Features

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Kristen Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Hugh Grant, Paddington 2

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I Tonya, Tonya Harding

Neon

Mejor guión original

Get Out, Jordan Peele

I, Tonya, Steven Rogers

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh

Mejor guión adaptado

Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory

The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin y David Schneider

Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool, Matt Greenhalgh

Molly's Game, Aaron Sorkin

Paddington 2, Simon Farnaby and Paul King

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Merrick Morton/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Outstanding British Film en 2018

Darkest Hour, Joe Wright, Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten y Douglas Urbanski

The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Kevin Loader, Laurent Zeitoun, Yann Zenou, Ian Martin y David Schneider

God's Own Country, Francis Lee, Manon Ardisson y Jack Tarling

Lady Macbeth, William Oldroyd, Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly y Alice Birch

Paddington 2, Paul King, David Heyman y Simon Farnaby

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent y Pete Czernin

Mejor debut de escribor, director o productor británico en 2018

The Ghoul, Gareth Tunley, Jack Healy Guttman y Tom Meeten (Producers)

I Am Not a Witch, Rungano Nyoni y Emily Morgan (Producer)

Jawbone, Johnny Harris y Thomas Napper 

Kingdom of Us, Lucy Cohen (Director)

Lady Macbeth, Alice Birch, William Oldroyd y Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly

Call Me by Your Name

Sony Pictures Classics

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

Elle, Paul Verhoeven and Saïd Ben Saïd

First They Killed My Father, Angelina Jolie y Rithy Panh

The Handmaiden, Park Chan-Wook y Syd Lim

Loveless, Andrey Zvyagintsev y Alexander Rodnyansky

The Salesman, Asghar Farhadi y Alexandre Mallet-Guy

Mejor Documental

City of Ghosts, Matthew Heineman

I Am Not Your Negro, Raoul Peck

Icarus, Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan

An Inconvenient Sequel, Bonni Cohen y Jon Shenk

Jane, Brett Morgen

Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Blade Runner 2049

ALCON ENTERTAINMENT

Mejor película animada

Coco, Lee Unkrich y Darla K. Anderson

Loving Vincent, Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman y Ivan Mactaggart

My Life as a Courgette, Claude Barras y Max Karli

Mejor fotografía

Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins

Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema

The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Ben Davis

Beauty and the Beast

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Mejor edición

Baby Driver, Jonathan Amos y Paul Machliss

Blade Runner 2049, Joe Walker

Dunkirk, Lee Smith

The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran

Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran

I, Tonya, Jennifer Johnson

Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges

The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira

Lady Bird, Saoirse Ronan, Beanie Feldstein

A24

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Blade Runner 2049, Donald Mowat y Kerry Warn

Darkest Hour, David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick y Kazuhiro Tsuji

I, Tonya, Deborah La Mia Denaver y Adruitha Lee

Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips

Wonder, Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini y Arjen Tuiten

Mejor música original

Blade Runner 2049, Benjamin Wallfisch y Hans Zimmer

Darkest Hour, Dario Marianelli

Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood

The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars, The Last Jedi, Kelly Marie Tran

Jonathan Olley/Lucasfilm Ltd.

Mejor diseño de producción

Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer

Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner y Alessandra Querzola

Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer

Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley y Gary Fettis

The Shape of Water, Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin y Shane Vieau

Mejores efectos especiales

Blade Runner 2049, Gerd Nefzer y John Nelson

Dunkirk, Scott Fisher y Andrew Jackson

The Shape of Water, Dennis Berardi, Trey Harrell y Kevin Scott

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, por definirse

War for the Planet of the Apes, por definirse

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

Sony Picture

Mejor sonido

Baby Driver, Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis y Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mark Mangini y Mac Ruth

Dunkirk, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo y Mark Weingarten

The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Glen Gauthier, Nathan Robitaille y Brad Zoern

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson y Matthew Wood

Mejor corto británico de animación

Have Heart, Will Anderson

Mamoon, Ben Steer

Poles Apart, Paloma Baeza and Ser En Low

Mejor cortometraje británico

Aamir Vika, Evdokimenko, Emma Stone y Oliver Shuster

Cowboy, Dave Colin O'Toole y Jonas Mortensen

A Drowning Man, Mahdi Fleifel, Signe Byrge Sørensen y Patrick Campbell

Work, Aneil Karia y Scott O'Donnell

Wren Boys, Harry Lighton, Sorcha Bacon y John Fitzpatrick

La entrega de los BAFTA 2018 será el próximo 18 de febrero en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres. 

