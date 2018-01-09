Lista de nominados a los BAFTA Awards 2018

Warner Bros. Pictures
Guillermo del Toro y La forma del agua nuevamente están al frente de unas nominaciones.
Natalie Dormer (Game Of Thrones, Elementary) y Letitia Wright (Black Panther) anunciaron a los nominados a los BAFTA Film Awards 2018 esta mañana, en Londres, dos días después de que Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri ganara como Mejor Película Dramática en los Golden Globes 2018.
Joanna Lumley (El lobo de Wall Street) será la conductora de esta edición, reemplazando a Stephen Fry, quien la semana pasada confirmó que no repetiría su rol.
La forma del agua (The Shape of Wate) es la película con más nominaciones, 12, seguida de Las horas más oscuras (Darkest Hour) que tiene nueve y Tres Anuncios en las afueras... ( Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) también con nueve. Blade Runner 2049 obtuvo ocho nominaciones, lo mismo Dunkerque (Dunkirk).
Conoce la lista completa de nominados:
Película del año
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor Director
Blade Runner 2049, Denis Villeneuve
Call Me by Your Name, Luca Guadagnino
Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh
Mejor Actriz
Annette Bening, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Mejor Actor
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Kristen Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor guión original
Get Out, Jordan Peele
I, Tonya, Steven Rogers
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh
Mejor guión adaptado
Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory
The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin y David Schneider
Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool, Matt Greenhalgh
Molly's Game, Aaron Sorkin
Paddington 2, Simon Farnaby and Paul King
Outstanding British Film en 2018
Darkest Hour, Joe Wright, Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten y Douglas Urbanski
The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Kevin Loader, Laurent Zeitoun, Yann Zenou, Ian Martin y David Schneider
God's Own Country, Francis Lee, Manon Ardisson y Jack Tarling
Lady Macbeth, William Oldroyd, Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly y Alice Birch
Paddington 2, Paul King, David Heyman y Simon Farnaby
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent y Pete Czernin
Mejor debut de escribor, director o productor británico en 2018
The Ghoul, Gareth Tunley, Jack Healy Guttman y Tom Meeten (Producers)
I Am Not a Witch, Rungano Nyoni y Emily Morgan (Producer)
Jawbone, Johnny Harris y Thomas Napper
Kingdom of Us, Lucy Cohen (Director)
Lady Macbeth, Alice Birch, William Oldroyd y Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
Elle, Paul Verhoeven and Saïd Ben Saïd
First They Killed My Father, Angelina Jolie y Rithy Panh
The Handmaiden, Park Chan-Wook y Syd Lim
Loveless, Andrey Zvyagintsev y Alexander Rodnyansky
The Salesman, Asghar Farhadi y Alexandre Mallet-Guy
Mejor Documental
City of Ghosts, Matthew Heineman
I Am Not Your Negro, Raoul Peck
Icarus, Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan
An Inconvenient Sequel, Bonni Cohen y Jon Shenk
Jane, Brett Morgen
Mejor película animada
Coco, Lee Unkrich y Darla K. Anderson
Loving Vincent, Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman y Ivan Mactaggart
My Life as a Courgette, Claude Barras y Max Karli
Mejor fotografía
Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins
Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema
The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Ben Davis
Mejor edición
Baby Driver, Jonathan Amos y Paul Machliss
Blade Runner 2049, Joe Walker
Dunkirk, Lee Smith
The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran
Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran
I, Tonya, Jennifer Johnson
Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges
The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
Blade Runner 2049, Donald Mowat y Kerry Warn
Darkest Hour, David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick y Kazuhiro Tsuji
I, Tonya, Deborah La Mia Denaver y Adruitha Lee
Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips
Wonder, Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini y Arjen Tuiten
Mejor música original
Blade Runner 2049, Benjamin Wallfisch y Hans Zimmer
Darkest Hour, Dario Marianelli
Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat
Mejor diseño de producción
Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer
Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner y Alessandra Querzola
Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer
Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley y Gary Fettis
The Shape of Water, Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin y Shane Vieau
Mejores efectos especiales
Blade Runner 2049, Gerd Nefzer y John Nelson
Dunkirk, Scott Fisher y Andrew Jackson
The Shape of Water, Dennis Berardi, Trey Harrell y Kevin Scott
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, por definirse
War for the Planet of the Apes, por definirse
Mejor sonido
Baby Driver, Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis y Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mark Mangini y Mac Ruth
Dunkirk, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo y Mark Weingarten
The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Glen Gauthier, Nathan Robitaille y Brad Zoern
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson y Matthew Wood
Mejor corto británico de animación
Have Heart, Will Anderson
Mamoon, Ben Steer
Poles Apart, Paloma Baeza and Ser En Low
Mejor cortometraje británico
Aamir Vika, Evdokimenko, Emma Stone y Oliver Shuster
Cowboy, Dave Colin O'Toole y Jonas Mortensen
A Drowning Man, Mahdi Fleifel, Signe Byrge Sørensen y Patrick Campbell
Work, Aneil Karia y Scott O'Donnell
Wren Boys, Harry Lighton, Sorcha Bacon y John Fitzpatrick
La entrega de los BAFTA 2018 será el próximo 18 de febrero en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres.
