El príncipe Harry habla del rumor que asegura que este amante de la princesa Diana es su verdadero padre

The Last Stand

Harry and Meghan made their last public appearance as senior royals at the March 9 Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey and Harry admits he was "nervous" to see hs family members, especially because the world was watching.

"It's like living through a soap opera where everyone else views you as entertainment," Harry shares. "I felt really distant from my family, which was really interesting because of so much of how they operate is about what it looks like rather than what it feels like. And it looked cold, but it also felt cold."

After the event, Meghan immediately flew back to Canada, where she details her emotional encounter with one of Harry's long-serving security guards once she arrived.

"I just collapsed in his arms, crying," Meghan admits. "I was like, 'I tried so hard.' He was like, 'I know you did, ma'am, I know you did."

Tearing up, Meghan continues, "Like, I tried so hard. And that's the piece that's so triggering because you go, ‘And it still wasn't good enough and you still don't fit in.'