Nicki Aycox de Supernatural murió a los 47

Robert Cormier

The actor, whose roles included Finn Cotter on Heartland, died on Sept. 23. He was 33 years old. A cause of death has yet to be revealed. The TV series paid tribute to Cormier in an Instagram post.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier," it read. "He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons. On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time."