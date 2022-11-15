Ellos son los nominados a los Grammys 2023

Mejor Arreglo, Instrumental o A Cappella:

As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song) - Armund Hutton, arranger

How Deep Is Your Love - Matt Cusson, arranger

Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) - Danny Elfman, arranger

Mejor Composición Instrumental:

African Tales - Paquito D'Rivera

El Pais Invisible - Miguel Zenon

Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues - Danilo Perez

Refuge - Geoffrey Keezer

Snapshots - Pascal Le Beouf