Ellos son los nominados a los Grammys 2023

La lista de nominados más esperada de la música finalmente está aquí.

por Kisha Forde | Traducido por Vanessa Odreman | 15 nov, 2022 5:55 PM
La lista de nominados más esperada de la música finalmente está aquí.

Las nominaciones para los Grammys 2023 se anunciaron el 15 de noviembre, y la lista repleta de estrellas para la ceremonia, que se transmitirá el 5 de febrero de 2023, resultó ser una para los libros. Antes del emocionante anuncio de los nominados del próximo año, los artistas que lanzaron nueva música durante el período elegible durante el último año, incluidos Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles y Adele, fueron solo algunos de los pocos músicos que los fanáticos predijeron que recibirían una mención.

Y aunque los fanáticos de Silk Sonic también pueden haber predicho que el súper dúo volvería a arrasar en esta velada, como el grupo anunció a principios de este año, eligieron "con gracia, humildad y lo más importante, sexualmente" retirar su álbum de ser considerado para la ronda de 2023.

En cuanto a quién está nominado para el premio de oro para una de las noches más importantes de la música… Sigue leyendo para ver a cada artista que llegó a la lista:

Mejor Interpretación Pop Solista:

"Easy on Me"- Adele

"Moscow Mule"- Bad Bunny

"Bad Habit"- Steve Lacy

"Woman"- Doja Cat

"About Damn Time"- Lizzo

"As it Was"- Harry Styles

Mejor Interpretación Pop Dúo/Grupo:

"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA

"Bam Bam" - Camilla Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

"My Universe" - Coldplay & BTS

"Unholy" - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

"I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone & Doja Cat

Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Harry's House - Harry Styles

Special - Lizzo

Mejor Grabación Dance/Electrónica

"Break My Soul" - Beyonce

"Rosewood" - Bonobo

"Don't Forget My Love" - Diplo & Miguel

"I'm Good (Blue)" - David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

"Intimidated" - Kaytranada featuring H. E. R.

Mejor Arreglo, Instrumental o A Cappella:

As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song) - Armund Hutton, arranger

How Deep Is Your Love - Matt Cusson, arranger

Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) - Danny Elfman, arranger

Mejor Composición Instrumental:

African Tales - Paquito D'Rivera

El Pais Invisible - Miguel Zenon

Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues - Danilo Perez

Refuge - Geoffrey Keezer

Snapshots - Pascal Le Beouf

Mejor Álbum Rap:

God Did - DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You - Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar 

It's Almost Dry - Pusha T

Mejor Interpretación Rap Melódica:

"Beautiful" -  DJ Khaled featuring Future & SZA

"Wait For U" - Future featuring Drake & Tems

"First Class" - Jack Harlow

"Die Hard" - Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

"Big Energy (Live)" - Latto

Mejor Canción Rap

"Churchill Downs" - Jack Harlow featuring Drake

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"God Did" - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"Pushin P" - Gunna & Future featuring Young Thug

Mejor Compositor del Año, No Clásico:

Amy Allen

Nija Charles 

The Dream

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Canción del Año:

"abcdefu" - GAYLE

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version, The Short Film)" - Taylor Swift

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"Break My Soul" - Beyonce

"Easy on Me" - Adele

"God Did" - DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt

Grabación del Año:

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA

"Easy on Me" - Adele

"Break My Soul" - Beyonce

"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

"You And Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

"Woman" - Doja Cat

Mejor Álbum Bluegrass:

Toward the Fray - The Infamous Stringdusters

Almost Proud - The Del McCoury Band

Calling You From My Mountain - Peter Rowan

Crooked Tree - Holly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Get Yourself Outside - Yonder Mountain String Band

Mejor Interpretación Americana:

"Silver Moon (A Tribute to Michael Nesmith)" - Eric Alexandrakis

"There You Go Again" - Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett

"The Message" - Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin

"You and Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

"Made Up Mind" - Bonnie Raitt

Mejor Álbum de Blues Tradicional:

Heavy Load Blues - Gov't Mule

The Blues Don't Lie - Buddy Guy

Get On Board - Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

The Sun Is Shining Down - John Mayall

Mississippi Son - Charlie Musselwhite

Seguimos actualizando la lista, ¡sigue atento!

