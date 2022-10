Anitta dice que las cirugías plásticas le dan adrenalina

Reid Ewing

In 2017, the Modern Family star wrote a Huffington Post piece about having had body dysmorphia and an addiction to plastic surgery, which included cheek implants, chin implants and "several more procedures."

"Plastic surgery is not always a bad thing," the actor wrote. "It often helps people who actually need it for serious cases, but it's a horrible hobby, and it will eat away at you until you have lost all self-esteem and joy. I wish I could go back and undo all the surgeries. Now I can see that I was fine to begin with and didn't need the surgeries after all."