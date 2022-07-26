ESTRENO

Lista de nominados a los MTV VMAs 2022: Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Rosalía, Karol G y más

Los MTV Video Music Awards 2022 se llevarán a cabo en el Prudential Center de Nueva Jersey el 28 de agosto

por Jess Cohen | Traducido por Marco Salazar Nunez | 26 jul, 2022
Y cuando falta un mes para la ceremonia, MTV ha anunciado la talentosa lista de artistas nominados para un VMA este año.

Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar y Lil Nas X lideran las nominaciones este año con siete nominaciones cada uno, seguidos por Doja Cat y Harry Styles, quienes obtuvieron seis nominaciones. 

Mientras tanto, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift y The Weeknd obtuvieron cinco nominaciones cada uno.

Además, la lista de este año también presenta varios nominados por primera vez, incluidos Baby Keem, GAYLE, Kacey Musgraves, Måneskin, Anitta, Becky G, Dove Cameron, Karol G, ITZY, JID, Muni Long, Tems, Wet Leg y más.

 

¡Conoce todas las nominaciones!

VIDEO DEL AÑO, Presented by Burger King®  

Doja Cat – "Woman" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy" – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – "Shivers" – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – "As It Was" – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY" – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – "brutal" – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) – Republic Records 

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Drake – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records 

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records 

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Adele – "Easy On Me" – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – "Woman" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John & Dua Lipa – "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" – EMI / Interscope Records 

Lizzo – "About Damn Time" – Atlantic Records 

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY" – Columbia Records

 

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO Presented by EXTRA® Gum

Baby Keem – Columbia Records

Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records 

GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records

Måneskin – Arista Records

SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records 

PERFORMANCE DEL AÑO

September 2021: Griff – "One Night" – Warner Records

October 2021: Remi Wolf – "Sexy Villain" – Island Records

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – "i hope ur miserable until ur dead" – Warner Records 

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – "Rock With You" – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records 

January 2021: Mae Muller – "Better Days" – Capitol Records UK

February 2022: GAYLE – "abcdefu" – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

March 2022: Sheneesa – "R U That" – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records

April 2022: Omar Apollo – "Tamagotchi" – Warner Records

May 2022: Wet Leg – "Chaise Longue" – Domino Recording Company

June 2022: Muni Long – "Baby Boo" – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

July 2022: Doechii – "Persuasive" – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records 

 

MEJOR COLABORACIÓN

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy" – OVO/Republic

Elton John & Dua Lipa – "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" – EMI / Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY" – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie" – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone & The Weeknd – "One Right Now" – Mercury Records / Republic Records 

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – "LA FAMA" – Columbia Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY" – Columbia Records 

instagram.com/rosalia.vt

MEJOR POP

Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" – Darkroom / Interscope Records 

Doja Cat – "Woman" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran – "Shivers" – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – "As It Was" – Columbia Records

Lizzo – "About Damn Time" – Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – "traitor" – Geffen Records 

 

MEJOR HIP-HOP

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – "From The D 2 The LBC" – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records 

Future ft. Drake, Tems – "WAIT FOR U" – Freebandz / Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar – "N95" – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records 

Latto – "Big Energy" – Streamcut / RCA Records

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – "Do We Have A Problem?" – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records

Pusha T – "Diet Coke" – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam 

 

MEJOR ROCK

Foo Fighters – "Love Dies Young" – RCA Records

Jack White – "Taking Me Back" – Third Man Records

Muse – "Won't Stand Down" – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – "Black Summer" – Warner Records 

Shinedown – "Planet Zero" – Elektra Music Group

Three Days Grace – "So Called Life" – RCA Records 

MEJOR ALTERNATIVO

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear - "Love It When You Hate Me" - Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons x JID – "Enemy" – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – "emo girl" – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Måneskin – "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" – Arista Records

Panic! At The Disco – "Viva Las Vengeance" – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group 

Twenty One Pilots  – "Saturday" – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – "G R O W" – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

 

MEJOR LATIN

Anitta – "Envolver" – Warner Records

Bad Bunny – "Tití Me Preguntó" – Rimas Entertainment

Becky G X KAROL G – "MAMIII" – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records 

Daddy Yankee – "REMIX" – Republic Records

Farruko – "Pepas" – Sony Music US Latin

J Balvin & Skrillex – "In Da Getto" – Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK 

 

MEJOR R&B

Alicia Keys – "City of Gods (Part II)" – AKW

Chlöe – "Have Mercy" – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

H.E.R. – "For Anyone" – RCA Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – "Wild Side" – Keep Cool/RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – "No Love (Extended Version)" – LVRN / Interscope Records 

The Weeknd – "Out Of Time" – XO / Republic Records 

 

MEJOR K-POP

BTS – "Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records 

ITZY – "LOCO" – JYP Entertainment

LISA – "LALISA" – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

SEVENTEEN – "HOT" – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

Stray Kids – "MANIAC" – JYP Entertainment

TWICE – "The Feels" – JYP Entertainment

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5" – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – "P*ssy" – Streamcut / RCA Records

Lizzo – "About Damn Time" – Atlantic Records

Rina Sawayama – "This Hell" – Dirty Hit

Stromae – "Fils de joie" – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records 

 

MEJOR METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group 

 

MEJOR LONGFORM VIDEO

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records 

Foo Fighters – Studio 666 – RCA Records

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Madonna – Madame X - Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) – Republic Records 

 

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – "family ties" – Columbia Records

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – "Bam Bam" – Epic Records

Harry Styles – "As It Was" – Columbia Records

Kendrick Lamar – "N95" – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records 

Normani ft. Cardi B – "Wild Side" – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) – Republic Records 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – "family ties" – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Ed Sheeran – "Shivers" – Atlantic Records 

Harry Styles – "As It Was" – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY" – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) – Republic Records 

 

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

Adele – "Oh My God" – Columbia Records

Doja Cat – "Get Into It (Yuh)" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy" – OVO / Republic Records 

Kacey Musgraves – "simple times" – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville 

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY" – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie" – 300 Entertainment 

 

MEJOR EFECTOS VISUALES

Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever" – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay X BTS – "My Universe" – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5" – pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY" – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – "Sweetest Pie" – 300 Entertainment

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – "STAY" – Columbia Records

 

MEJOR COREOGRAFÍA

BTS – "Permission to Dance" – BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records

Doja Cat – "Woman" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – "Tears In The Club" – Atlantic Records 

Harry Styles – "As It Was" – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – "INDUSTRY BABY" – Columbia Records 

Normani ft. Cardi B – "Wild Side" – Keep Cool / RCA Records 

 

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – "family ties" – Columbia Records

Doja Cat – "Get Into It (Yuh)" – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo – "brutal" – Geffen Records

ROSALÍA – "SAOKO" – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) – Republic Records 

The Weeknd – "Take My Breath" – XO / Republic Records 

mezcalent

