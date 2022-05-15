Lista completa de ganadores de los Billboard Music Awards 2022

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Álbum Top Rock

GANADORES: twenty one pilots, Scaled And Icy

AJR, OK ORCHESTRA

Coldplay, Music Of The Spheres

Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1

John Mayer, Sob Rock

Álbum Top Latino

GANADORA: KAROL G, KG0516

Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas

J Balvin, JOSE

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

Rauw Alejandro, VICE VERSA

Álbum Top Dance/Electronic

C418, Minecraft - Volume Alpha

FKA twigs, CAPRISONGS

ILLENIUM, Fallen Embers

Porter Robinson, Nurture

RÜFÜS DU SOL, Surrender

Álbum Top Cristiano

GANADOR: Ye, Donda

Carrie Underwood, My Savior

CeCe Winans, Believe For It

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

Phil Wickham, Hymn Of Heaven

Álbum Top Gospel

GANADOR: Ye, Donda

CeCe Winans, Believe For It

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Maverick City Music & UPPERROOM, move your heart