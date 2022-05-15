Lista completa de ganadores de los Billboard Music Awards 2022

Los has visto encabezar las carteleras. Ahora, es hora de ver qué artistas asegurarán el puesto No. 1 en sus categorías en los Billboard Music Awards 2022.
Sean "Diddy" Combs será el anfitrión del gran evento desde el MGM Grand Garden Arena en Las Vegas el 15 de mayo. The Weeknd se dirige a la noche con la mayor cantidad de nominaciones, un total de 17, seguido de Doja Cat con 14 nominaciones y Justin Bieber, Kanye West y Olivia Rodrigo con 13 cada uno.
Ella recibió varios honores, incluido el codiciado premio al mejor artista nuevo. Otros ganadores incluyen a Ye, Drake, Doja Cat y Taylor Swift.
Además, Mary J. Blige también recibirá el premio Icon Award y Mari Copeny recibirá el premio Changemaker.
Pero los trofeos no son la única parte emocionante de la noche. También está la moda feroz de la alfombra roja y la lista de artistas repleta de estrellas. Megan Thee Stallion, Silk Sonic, Becky G, Ed Sheeran, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Machine Gun Kelly y Travis Scott (quien recientemente regresó a los escenarios luego de la tragedia de Astroworld en noviembre) se encuentran entre los muchos músicos listos para brillar.
Sigue el desarrollo de la lista a lo largo de la noche, ¡la estaremos actualizando en tiempo real!
Artista Top Radio
GANADORA: Olivia Rodrigo
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
The Weeknd
Artista Top Billboard Global 200
GANADORA: Olivia Rodrigo
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
The Weeknd
Artista Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.)
GANADOR: Ed Sheeran
BTS
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Tour
GANADOR: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
Artista Top R&B
Doja Cat
GIVĒON
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Artista Masculino Top R&B
WINNER: The Weeknd
GIVĒON
Khalid
Artista Femenina Top R&B
GANADORA: Doja Cat
Summer Walker
SZA
Top R&B Tour
GANADOR: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
Usher (The Vegas Residency)
Artista Top Rap
GANADOR: Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Artista Masculino Top Rap
GANADOR: Drake
Juice WRLD
Polo G
Artista Femenina Top Rap
Cardi B
Latto
GANADORA: Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour
GANADOR: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
Artista Top Country
GANADORA: Taylor Swift
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes
Artista Masculino Top Country
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Artista Femenina Top Country
GANADORA: Taylor Swift
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Dúo/Grupo Top Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Tour
GANADOR: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)
Luke Bryan (Proud To Be Right Here Tour)
Artista Top Rock
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour
GANADOR: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
Artista Top Latin
GANADOR: Bad Bunny
Farruko
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Rauw Alejandro
Artista Masculino Top Latin
GANADOR: Bad Bunny
Farruko
Rauw Alejandro
Artista Femenina Top Latin
GANADORA: Kali Uchis
KAROL G
ROSALÍA
Dúo/Grupo Top Latin
GANAODRES: Eslabon Armado
Calibre 50
Grupo Firme
Top Latin Tour
GANADOR: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
Bad Bunny (El Último Tour Del Mundo)
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
Artista Top Dance/Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Tiësto
Artista Top Cristiano
GANADOR: Ye
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Lauren Daigle
Artista Top Gospel
GANADOR: CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Álbum Top Billboard 200
GANADORA: Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Adele, 30
Doja Cat, Planet Her
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Top Soundtrack
GANADOR: "Encanto"
"Arcane League of Legends"
"In The Heights"
"Sing 2"
"tick, tick…BOOM!"
Álbum Top R&B
Doja Cat, Planet Her
GIVĒON, When It's All Said And Done…Take Time
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Álbum Top Rap
GANADOR: Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta's Pain
Rod Wave, SoulFly
The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE
Ye, Donda
Álbum Top Country
GANADORA: Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)
Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On
Lee Brice, Hey World
Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor's Version)
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Álbum Top Rock
GANADORES: twenty one pilots, Scaled And Icy
AJR, OK ORCHESTRA
Coldplay, Music Of The Spheres
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
John Mayer, Sob Rock
Álbum Top Latino
GANADORA: KAROL G, KG0516
Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
J Balvin, JOSE
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
Rauw Alejandro, VICE VERSA
Álbum Top Dance/Electronic
C418, Minecraft - Volume Alpha
FKA twigs, CAPRISONGS
ILLENIUM, Fallen Embers
Porter Robinson, Nurture
RÜFÜS DU SOL, Surrender
Álbum Top Cristiano
GANADOR: Ye, Donda
Carrie Underwood, My Savior
CeCe Winans, Believe For It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Phil Wickham, Hymn Of Heaven
Álbum Top Gospel
GANADOR: Ye, Donda
CeCe Winans, Believe For It
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
Maverick City Music & UPPERROOM, move your heart
Artista Top Song Sales
GANADORES: BTS
Adele
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Walker Hayes
Canción Top Streaming
GANADORES: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "STAY"
Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
Glass Animals, "Heat Waves"
Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"
Canción Top Selling
GANADORES: BTS, "Butter"
BTS, "Permission to Dance"
Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits"
Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"
Canción Top Radio
GANADORA: Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits"
Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "STAY"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"
Colaboración Top
GANADORES: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "STAY"
Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, "Peaches"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"
Canción Top Billboard Global 200
GANADORES: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "STAY"
Dua Lipa, "Levitating"
Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits"
Olivia Rodrigo, "good 4 u"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"
Canción Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.)
GANADORES: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "STAY"
BTS, "Butter"
Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits"
Lil Nas X, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, "Save Your Tears"
Canción Top Viral
GANADOR: Doja Cat ft. SZA, "Kiss Me More"
GAYLE, "abcdefu"
Glass Animals, "Heat Waves"
Masked Wolf, "Astronaut In The Ocean"
Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"
Canción Top R&B
GANADORES: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), "Leave The Door Open"
Doja Cat & The Weeknd, "You Right"
GIVĒON, "Heartbreak Anniversary"
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, "Peaches"
WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, "Essence"
Canción Top Rap
GANADORES: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "INDUSTRY BABY"
Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, "Knife Talk"
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, "Way 2 Sexy"
Masked Wolf, "Astronaut In The Ocean"
Polo G, "RAPSTAR"
Canción Top Country
GANADOR: Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"
Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, "If I Didn't Love You"
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, "Buy Dirt"
Luke Combs, "Forever After All"
Canción Top Rock
GANADORES: Måneskin, "Beggin'"
Coldplay X BTS, "My Universe"
Elle King & Miranda Lambert, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"
Imagine Dragons, "Follow You"
THE ANXIETY: WILLOW & Tyler Cole, "Meet Me At Our Spot"
Canción Top Latina
GANADORA: Kali Uchis, "telepatía"
Aventura x Bad Bunny, "Volví"
Bad Bunny, "Yonaguni"
Farruko, "Pepas"
Rauw Alejandro, "Todo De Ti"
Canción Top Dance/Electronic
GANADORES: Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix"
Farruko, "Pepas"
Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, "You"
Tiësto, "The Business"
Travis Scott & HVME, "Goosebumps"
Canción Top Cristiana
GANADOR: Ye, "Hurricane"
Anne Wilson, "My Jesus"
Ye, "Moon"
Ye, "Off The Grid"
Ye, "Praise God"
Canción Top Gospel
GANADOR: Ye, "Hurricane"
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, "Jireh"
Ye, "Moon"
Ye, "Off The Grid"
Ye, "Praise God"