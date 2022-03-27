Lista de ganadores de los Oscars 2022

Y el Oscar 2022 va para...
Algunas de las estrellas de cine más grandes del mundo fueron consideradas para la entrega de los premios de la Academia, desde Denzel Washington y Nicole Kidman hasta Will Smith y Penelope Cruz.
Mientras tanto, íconos como Beyoncé, Kristen Stewart y Billie Eilish obtuvieron sus primeras nominaciones al Oscar este año, al igual que estrellas emergentes como Ariana DeBose de West Side Story, Troy Kotsur de CODA y Kodi Smit-McPhee de The Power of the Dog, quienes realmente impactaron con sus recientes actuaciones en pantalla.
Entonces, ¿qué actores y películas de 2021 se llevaron a casa estatuillas en la noche más importante de Hollywood?
Mira la lista completa:
Mejor actriz de reparto
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story - GANADORA
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Mejor sonido
Belfast
Dune - GANADORA
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Mejor Fotografía
Dune - GANADORA
El callejón de las almas perdidas
The Power of the Dog
La tragedia de Macbeth
West Side Story
Mejores efectos especiales
Dune - GANADORA
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Mejor documental corto
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball - GANADOR
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Mejor película animada
Encanto - GANADORA
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Mejor cortometraje animado
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
El limpiaparabrisas - GANADOR
Mejor actor de reparto
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda - GANADOR
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Mejor película internacional
Drive My Car - GANADORA
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Jenny Beavan, Cruella - GANADORA
Massimo Cantini Parrini y Jacqueline Durran, Cyrano
Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, Dune
Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell, West Side Story
Mejor guion original
Belfast - GANADORA
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Mejor guion adaptado
Coda - GANADORA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Mejor Sonido
Belfast
Hans Zimmer - Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of The Dog
West Side Story