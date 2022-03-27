Lista de ganadores de los Oscars 2022

Mejores efectos especiales

Dune - GANADORA

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Mejor documental corto

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball - GANADOR

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Mejor película animada

Encanto - GANADORA

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon