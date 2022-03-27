En VIVO

Mira la llegada de las estrellas a la alfombra roja de los Oscars 2022

Lista de ganadores de los Oscars 2022

Y el Oscar 2022 va para...

Algunas de las estrellas de cine más grandes del mundo fueron consideradas para la entrega de los premios de la Academia, desde Denzel Washington y Nicole Kidman hasta Will Smith y Penelope Cruz.

 

Mientras tanto, íconos como Beyoncé, Kristen Stewart y Billie Eilish obtuvieron sus primeras nominaciones al Oscar este año, al igual que estrellas emergentes como Ariana DeBose de West Side Story, Troy Kotsur de CODA y Kodi Smit-McPhee de The Power of the Dog, quienes realmente impactaron con sus recientes actuaciones en pantalla.

Entonces, ¿qué actores y películas de 2021 se llevaron a casa estatuillas en la noche más importante de Hollywood?

Mira a todas las estrellas en la Alfombra Roja E! de los Oscars 2022

Mira la lista completa:

Mejor actriz de reparto

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story - GANADORA

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

 

Mejor sonido

Belfast 

Dune - GANADORA

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

 

Mejor Fotografía

Dune - GANADORA

El callejón de las almas perdidas

The Power of the Dog

La tragedia de Macbeth

West Side Story

Mejores efectos especiales

Dune - GANADORA

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

 

Mejor documental corto

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball - GANADOR

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

 

Mejor película animada

Encanto - GANADORA

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor cortometraje animado

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

El limpiaparabrisas - GANADOR

 

Mejor actor de reparto

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda - GANADOR

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

 

Mejor película internacional

Drive My Car - GANADORA

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Jenny Beavan, Cruella - GANADORA

Massimo Cantini Parrini y Jacqueline Durran, Cyrano

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, Dune

Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell, West Side Story

 

Mejor guion original

Belfast - GANADORA

Don't Look Up

King Richard 

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

 

Mejor guion adaptado

Coda - GANADORA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Mejor Sonido

Belfast

Hans Zimmer - Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of The Dog

West Side Story

 

