Noticias de última hora

La lista completa de nominados a los Oscars 2022

Toma asiento y ponte cómodo (¡y emociónate!) porque finalmente llegó la asombrosa lista de nominados a los premios de la Academia 2022.

por Kisha Forde | Traducido por Esther Montes | 08 feb, 2022 2:10 PMTags
MoviesTVAlfombra RojaAwardsOscarsCelebrities
Videos relacionados: ¿Por qué No se Habla de Bruno de Encanto no será nominada al Oscar?

Toma asiento y ponte cómodo (¡y emociónate!) porque finalmente llegó la asombrosa lista de nominados a los premios de la Academia 2022.

La Academia ha hablado oficialmente.

Después de otro año de películas taquilleras inolvidables, la lista de nominaciones para la 94.ª edición de los premios de la Academia ha sido dada a conocer oficialmente, y tenemos todos los detalles sobre quién podría aceptar las estatuillas para una de las noches más importantes de Hollywood. Este 8 de febrero, los actores Tracee Ellis Ross y Leslie Jordan estuvieron presentes para anunciar la lista de ganadores de este año, su transmisión (¡muy entretenida!) ocurrió en vivo desde varias de las plataformas de redes sociales de la Academia.

Como repaso, algunos de los ganadores del año pasado hicieron historia, incluido Daniel Kaluuya, quien se convirtió en el séptimo ganador más joven de un premio de la Academia al Mejor Actor de Reparto gracias a su papel en Judas and the Black Messiah, y Anthony Hopkins, el entonces- 83 años de edad, convirtiéndose en el mayor en sostener el trofeo con su victoria como Mejor Actor por su papel en The Father.

Entonces, no es de extrañar que los fanáticos hayan estado al borde de sus asientos por la lista de estrellas y películas de este año que nos dejaron con ganas de más durante 2021.

La gran noche del cine este año tendrá lugar en su hogar: el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood en Los Ángeles el próximo domingo 27 de marzo

Sin más que agregar, estos son los nominados:

Bryan Bedder for Getty Images

Trending stories

1

Pete Davidson llama oficialmente a Kim Kardashian su "novia"

2

El mensaje de Jacky Bracamontes en medio de su polémica con Elizabeth Gutiérrez

3

La acción que Tinder toma hacia "el estafador de Tinder"

también lee
Mira por qué Beyoncé y Jay-Z podrían hacer historia en los Oscars 2022

Mejor actriz de reparto

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Jenny Beavan, Cruella

Massimo Cantini Parrini y Jacqueline Durran, Cyrano

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, Dune

Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell, West Side Story

Mejor sonido

Belfast 

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Mejor banda sonora

Don't Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Madres paralelas

The Power of the Dog

Mejor guión adaptado

Coda

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Mejor guión original

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard 

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Mejor cortometraje animado

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Mejor cortometraje 

Ala Kachuu-Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Mejor actor de reparto

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Mejor edición

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick...Boom!

Mejor maquillaje y peinado 

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

también lee
Lista completa de ganadores de los Oscars 2021

Mejor película animada

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Mejor canción original

"Be Alive", King Richard

"Dos Oruguitas", Encanto

"Down to Joy", Belfast

"No Time to Die", No Time to Die

"Somehow You Do", Four Good Days

Mejor documental

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (...Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Mejores efectos especiales

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Mejor diseño de producción

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

también lee
Los Grammys 2022 fueron oficialmente reprogramados para abril en Las Vegas

Mejor película internacional

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Mejor actor principal

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick...Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mejor director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Mejor actriz principal

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Madres paralelas

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Recordemos los mejores looks de los Oscars 2021 en la galería de abajo. 

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Margot Robbie

     

Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
Zendaya

In Valentino with BVLGARI jewelry 

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images
Laura Dern

In Oscar de la Renta

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Reese Witherspoon

In Christian Dior

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Halle Berry

In Dolce & Gabbana

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
H.E.R.

In Dundas with Chopard jewelry 

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Rita Moreno

    

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Angela Bassett

In Alberta Ferretti with Chopard jewelry    

ABC
Regina King
Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Carey Mulligan

    

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Viola Davis

In Alexander McQueen

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Amanda Seyfried
Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Vanessa Kirby

   

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Andra Day

In Vera Wang Haute with Tiffany jewelry and Casadei shoes

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Colleen LaBaff

   

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Maria Bakalova

In Louis Vuitton

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Bianca Oana

     

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Mollye Asher

    

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Trish Summerville

    

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Jena Friedman

     

ABC
Kemp Powers

    

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Nina Pedrad

    

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Atticus Ross

    

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Erick Oh

    

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Daniel Kaluuya

In Bottega Veneta

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Jon Batiste

    

ABC
Alan S. Kim & Vicky Kim

Alan in Thom Browne

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Celeste Waite

In Gucci

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Trent Reznor

    

Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

    

fotos
Mira más fotos de Todos los looks de la alfombra roja de los Oscars 2021

Trending stories

1

Pete Davidson llama oficialmente a Kim Kardashian su "novia"

2

El mensaje de Jacky Bracamontes en medio de su polémica con Elizabeth Gutiérrez

3

La acción que Tinder toma hacia "el estafador de Tinder"

4

Zendaya dice que el último episodio de Euphoria muestra que Rue es una “narradora poco confiable”

5

Bad Bunny usa vestido, tacones y se desnuda para una nueva campaña de moda ¡Míralo!