La lista completa de nominados a los Oscars 2022

Toma asiento y ponte cómodo (¡y emociónate!) porque finalmente llegó la asombrosa lista de nominados a los premios de la Academia 2022.
La Academia ha hablado oficialmente.
Después de otro año de películas taquilleras inolvidables, la lista de nominaciones para la 94.ª edición de los premios de la Academia ha sido dada a conocer oficialmente, y tenemos todos los detalles sobre quién podría aceptar las estatuillas para una de las noches más importantes de Hollywood. Este 8 de febrero, los actores Tracee Ellis Ross y Leslie Jordan estuvieron presentes para anunciar la lista de ganadores de este año, su transmisión (¡muy entretenida!) ocurrió en vivo desde varias de las plataformas de redes sociales de la Academia.
Como repaso, algunos de los ganadores del año pasado hicieron historia, incluido Daniel Kaluuya, quien se convirtió en el séptimo ganador más joven de un premio de la Academia al Mejor Actor de Reparto gracias a su papel en Judas and the Black Messiah, y Anthony Hopkins, el entonces- 83 años de edad, convirtiéndose en el mayor en sostener el trofeo con su victoria como Mejor Actor por su papel en The Father.
Entonces, no es de extrañar que los fanáticos hayan estado al borde de sus asientos por la lista de estrellas y películas de este año que nos dejaron con ganas de más durante 2021.
La gran noche del cine este año tendrá lugar en su hogar: el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood en Los Ángeles el próximo domingo 27 de marzo.
Sin más que agregar, estos son los nominados:
Mejor actriz de reparto
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Jenny Beavan, Cruella
Massimo Cantini Parrini y Jacqueline Durran, Cyrano
Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, Dune
Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell, West Side Story
Mejor sonido
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Mejor banda sonora
Don't Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Madres paralelas
The Power of the Dog
Mejor guión adaptado
Coda
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Mejor guión original
Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Mejor cortometraje animado
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Mejor cortometraje
Ala Kachuu-Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Mejor actor de reparto
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Mejor edición
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick...Boom!
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Mejor película animada
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Mejor canción original
"Be Alive", King Richard
"Dos Oruguitas", Encanto
"Down to Joy", Belfast
"No Time to Die", No Time to Die
"Somehow You Do", Four Good Days
Mejor documental
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (...Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire
Mejores efectos especiales
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Mejor diseño de producción
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Mejor película internacional
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Mejor actor principal
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick...Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor director
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Mejor actriz principal
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Madres paralelas
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Recordemos los mejores looks de los Oscars 2021 en la galería de abajo.