Aquí está la lista de nominados a los Golden Globes 2022

La temporada de premios 2022 está casi sobre nosotros, y ya tenemos las nominaciones al Golden Globes

La temporada de premios 2022 está casi sobre nosotros, y ya tenemos las nominaciones al Golden Globes.

Después de todo, será la primera gran entrega de premios del nuevo año. Snoop Dogg tuvo el honor de anunciar algunos de los nombres de la lista repleta de estrellas, shows y películas favoritos de los fans.

Desde Ted Lasso hasta Only Murders in the Building, Jennifer Lawrence de Don't Look Up, Sebastián Yatra de Encanto y Rachel Zegler de West Side Story, lo mejor de la televisión y el cine se celebró con nominaciones el lunes 13 de diciembre.

La premiación se llevará a cabo el 9 de enero de 2022, aunque actualmente no está claro si se transmitirá por televisión después de que NBC se negó a televisarlo en apoyo de un boicot a la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.

Mira a continuación la lista de nominados:

Mejor Serie TV - Musical o Comedia

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Mejor Serie TV - Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Mejor Actriz Serie - Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Mejor Actor Serie - Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

 

Mejor Actor en una serie limitada o película de televisión

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Raheem, The Serpent

Mejor Actor en una serie limitada o película de televisión

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Mejor actor en una película: musical o comedia

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up 

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In The Heights

Mejor actor de reparto en una película

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA 

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Mejor banda sonora original: película

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer, Dune 

Mejor película - Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Mejor película - Musical o comedia

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick... Boom!

West Side Story

Mejor director - película

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Dennis Villeneuve, Dune

Mejor guion: película

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

 

Mejor actriz en una película - Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Mejor actor en una película - Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

 

Mejor actriz en una película - Musical o comedia

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Mejor actriz en una película - Musical o comedia

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up 

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In The Heights

Mejor actriz de reparto en una película

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

 

 

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

A Hero 

Parallel Mothers

Mejor película animada

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

