Aquí está la lista de nominados a los Golden Globes 2022

La temporada de premios 2022 está casi sobre nosotros, y ya tenemos las nominaciones al Golden Globes.
Después de todo, será la primera gran entrega de premios del nuevo año. Snoop Dogg tuvo el honor de anunciar algunos de los nombres de la lista repleta de estrellas, shows y películas favoritos de los fans.
Desde Ted Lasso hasta Only Murders in the Building, Jennifer Lawrence de Don't Look Up, Sebastián Yatra de Encanto y Rachel Zegler de West Side Story, lo mejor de la televisión y el cine se celebró con nominaciones el lunes 13 de diciembre.
La premiación se llevará a cabo el 9 de enero de 2022, aunque actualmente no está claro si se transmitirá por televisión después de que NBC se negó a televisarlo en apoyo de un boicot a la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.
Mira a continuación la lista de nominados:
Mejor Serie TV - Musical o Comedia
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Mejor Serie TV - Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Mejor Actriz Serie - Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Mejor Actor Serie - Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Mejor Actor en una serie limitada o película de televisión
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Raheem, The Serpent
Mejor Actor en una serie limitada o película de televisión
Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Mejor actor en una película: musical o comedia
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In The Heights
Mejor actor de reparto en una película
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Mejor banda sonora original: película
Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer, Dune
Mejor película - Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Mejor película - Musical o comedia
Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick... Boom!
West Side Story
Mejor director - película
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Dennis Villeneuve, Dune
Mejor guion: película
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Mejor actriz en una película - Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Mejor actor en una película - Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor actriz en una película - Musical o comedia
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Mejor actriz de reparto en una película
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
Mejor película animada
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon