Lista de nominados a los Oscars 2021

¡Por fin es la temporada de los Oscar! Después de un retraso de febrero a abril, ya sabemos quiénes compiten por el codiciado premio
E! News tiene todos los detalles sobre cómo mantenerse al día para la noche más importante de Hollywood y así puedas ver las películas favoritas del año que se llevarán a casa alguna estatuilla.
Este lunes 15 de marzo, Nick Jonas y Priyanka Chopra se encargaron de anunciar la lista de nominados...
Como siempre, las decisiones de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas deja a algunos celebrando y a otros llorando.
Conoce la lista completa de nominados:
Mejor Actriz de Reparto:
Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm")
Glenn Close ("Hillbilly Elegy")
Olivia Colman ("The Father")
Amanda Seyfried ("Mank")
Youn Yuh-jung ("Minari")
Mejor Diseño de vestuario:
"Emma"
"Mank"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
"Mulan"
"Pinocchio"
Mejor Banda de sonido original:
"Da 5 Bloods"
"Mank"
"Minari"
"News of the World"
"Soul"
Mejor guion adaptado:
"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
"The Father"
"Nomadland"
"One Night in Miami"
"The White Tiger"
Mejor corto de acción:
"Feeling Through"
"The Letter Room"
"The Present"
"Two Distant Strangers"
"White Eye"
Mejor guion original:
"Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Minari"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Sound of Metal"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Mejor corto animado:
"Burrow"
"Genius Loci"
"If Anything Happens I Love You"
"Opera"
"Yes-People"
Mejor actor de reparto:
Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")
Daniel Kaluuya ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
Leslie Odom Jr. ("One Night in Miami")
Paul Raci ("Sound of Metal")
LaKeith Stanfield ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
Mejor corto documental:
"Colette"
"A Concerto Is a Conversation"
"Do Not Split"
"Hunger Ward"
"A Love Song for Latasha"
Noticia en desarrollo...
Mejor documental:
"Collective"
"Crip Camp"
"The Mole Agent"
"My Octopus Teacher"
"Time"
Mejor película internacional:
"Another Round" (Denmark)
"Better Days" (Hong Kong)
"Collective" (Romania)
"The Man Who Sold His Skin" (Tunisia)
"Quo Vadis, Aida?" (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Mejor sonido:
"Greyhound"
"Mank"
"News of the World"
"Soul"
"Sound of Metal"
Edición:
"The Father "
"Nomadland"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Sound of Metal"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Diseño de producción:
"The Father"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
"Mank"
"News of the World"
"Tenet"
Mejores efectos visuales:
"Love and Monsters"
"The Midnight Sky"
"Mulan"
"The One and Only Ivan"
"Tenet"
Cinematografía:
Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Mank"
"News of the World"
"Nomadland"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Mejor película animada:
"Onward"
"Over the Moon"
"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"
"Soul"
"Wolfwalkers"
Mejor actor:
Riz Ahmed ("Sound of Metal")
Chadwick Boseman ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")
Anthony Hopkins ("The Father")
Gary Oldman ("Mank")
Steven Yeun ("Minari")
Maquillaje y estilismo:
"Emma"
"Hillbilly Elegy"
"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"
"Mank"
"Pinocchio"
Canción original:
"Fight for You," ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
"Hear My Voice," ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")
"Húsavík," ("Eurovision Song Contest")
"Io Si (Seen)," ("The Life Ahead")
"Speak Now," ("One Night in Miami")
Mejor actriz:
Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom")
Andra Day ("The United States v. Billie Holiday")
Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman")
Frances McDormand ("Nomadland")
Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman")
Mejor director:
Thomas Vinterberg ("Another Round")
David Fincher ("Mank")
Lee Isaac Chung ("Minari")
Chloé Zhao ("Nomadland")
Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman")
Mejor película:
The Father"
"Judas and the Black Messiah"
"Mank"
"Minari"
"Nomadland"
"Promising Young Woman"
"Sound of Metal"
"The Trial of the Chicago 7"