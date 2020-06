Blue Ivy Carter recibe su primera nominación a los BET Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Álbum del Año

Cuz I Luv You, Lizzo

Fever, Megan Thee Stallion

Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyonce

I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.

Kirk, DaBaby

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

Premio Inspiracional / Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel

"Alright," Fred Hammond

"I Made It Out," John P. Kee featuring Zacardi Cortez

"Follow God," Kanye West

"All In His Plan," PJ Morton featuring Le'Andria Johnson and Mary Mary

"Victory," The Clark Sisters