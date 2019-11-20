Estos son los nominados a los Grammys 2020

por Elyse Dupre | Traducido por Marco Salazar | mié., 20 nov. 2019 6:20 AM
Es casi la hora de los Grammy Awards 2020. Pero antes de que la Academia de la Grabación despliegue la alfombra roja, debe revelar los nominados de este año.
La presidenta y directora ejecutiva de la organización, Deborah Dugan, hizo los honores junto con el presidente del consejo de administración, Harvey Mason Jr., en el sstudio 43 del CBS Broadcast Center en Nueva York este miércoles. Alicia Keys, anfitriona del programa de premios por segundo año consecutivo, también anunció a algunos de los contendientes junto con Bebe Rexha y Gayle King en CBS This Morning.
¡Conoce la lista completa de nominados!
Mejor actuación solista pop
"Spirit," Beyonce
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish
"7 Rings," Ariana Grande
'"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"You Need to Calm Down," Taylor Swift
Mejor actuación de R&B
"Love Again," Daniel Caesar and Brandy
"Exactly How I Feel," Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
"Roll Some Mo," Lucky Daye
"Come Home," Anderson Paak feat. Andre 3000
"Could've Been," H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller
Mejor canción country
"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker
"Girls Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde
"It All Comes Out in the Wash," Miranda Lambert
"Some Of It," Eric Church
"Speechless," Dan and Shay
Mejor artista nuevo
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Mejor álbum de rap
Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I Am Greater Than I Was, 21 Savage
Igor, Tyler the Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
Grabación del año
"Hey, Ma," Bon Iver"
"Bad Guys," Billie Eilish
"7 Rings," Ariana Grande
"Hard Place," H.E.R.
"Talk," Khalid
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
"Truth Hurts," Lizzo
"Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lea
Álbum del año
i,i, Bon Iver
Norman F--ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
thank u, next, Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.
7, Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Father Of The Bride, Vampire Weekend
Getty Images for Entercom
Canción del año
"Always Remember Us This Way," Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, autores (Lady Gaga)
"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, autores (Billie Eilish)
"Bring My Flowers Now," Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, autores(Tanya Tucker)
"Hard Place," Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
"Lover," Taylor Swift, autor (Taylor Swift)
"Norman F---ing Rockwell," Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, autores (Lana Del Rey)
"Someone You Loved," Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, autores (Lewis Capaldi)
"Truth Hurts," Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Best grabación dance
"Linked," Bonobo
"Got To Keep On," The Chemical Brothers
"Piece Of Your Heart," Meduza Featuring Goodboys
"Underwater," RÜFÜS DU SOL
"Midnight Hour," Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Mejor álbum rock
Amo, Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues, Cage The Elephant
In The End, The Cranberries
Trauma, I Prevail
Feral Roots, Rival Sons
Mejor pop vocal album
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
thank u, next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Mejo Jazz Vocal Album
Thirsty Ghost, Sara Gazarek
Love & Liberation, Jazzmeia Horn
Alone Together, Catherine Russell
12 Little Spells, Esperanza Spalding
Screenplay, The Tierney Sutton Band
Mejor Gospel Album
Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin
Goshen, Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers
Tunnel Vision, Gene Moore
Settle Here, William Murphy
Something's Happening! A Christmas Album, CeCe Winans
Mejor Latin Rock, Urbano Alternative Album
X 100PRE, Bad Bunny
Oasis, J Balvin & Bad Bunny
Indestructible, Flor De Toloache
Almadura, iLe
El Mal Querer, Rosalía
Mejor Americana Album
Years To Burn, Calexico And Iron & Wine
Who Are You Now, Madison Cunningham
Oklahoma, Keb' Mo'
Tales Of America, J.S. Ondara
Walk Through Fire, Yola
Mejor álbum hablado
Beastie Boys Book, (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers
Becoming, Michelle Obama
I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Eric Alexandrakis
Mr. Know-It-All, John Waters
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory, Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
Mejor canción para Visual Media
"The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy," Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4
"Girl In The Movies," Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from: Dumplin'
"I'll Never Love Again" (Film Version), Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born
"Spirit," Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King
"Suspiriumm," Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria
Mejor Music Film
Homecoming, Beyoncé
Remember My Name, David Crosby
Birth Of The Cool, Miles Davis
Shangri-La, Various Artists
Anima, Thom Yorke
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?