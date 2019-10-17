Los mejores looks de la Alfombra Roja de los Latin American Music Awards 2019

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
La alfombra roja de los Latin American Music Awards estuvo repleta de momentos inolvidables, no solo porque convocó a lo más selecto de la música latina, sino porque todos los asistentes se esmeraron para lucir tal y como son: ¡Verdaderas estrellas!
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Ne-Yo & Crystal Renay
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Becky G
Taking a walk on the wild side! The Mala Santa songstress steps out for the Latin AMAs.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Jason DeRulo
In just a few moments, the R&B singer will take the stage for an epic performance.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Catherine Siachoque
The telenovela star brings the drama in a geometric-inspired gown.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Erin Lim
Her boots were made for walking!
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Wisin & Yandel
The Puerto Rican reggaeton duo stands to take him three Latin AMAs.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Chiquis Rivera
Jenni Rivera's famous daughter steps out in style.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Angelica Vale
The Mexican-born actress is serving looks on the red carpet.
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Christian Acosta
He never disappoints! The Telemundo and E! star is working the red carpet.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Emilia
She's gone with the wind fabulous!
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Ne-Yo
The R&B singer steps out with a smile.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Luis Figueroa
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Sebastian Lletget & Becky G
Couple goals. 'Nuff said!
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Eugenio Derbez
The Overboard star nails the animal print trend.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Ana Maria Polo
Caso Cerrado is in session!
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Justin Quiles
The singer goes for a bold turquoise suit.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Greeicy Rendon
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Farruko
Puerto Rico's hottest star is ready for the night ahead.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Zion & Lennox
The reggaeton music duo show up in their finest of threads.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lenin Ramirez
The singer is nominated for Favorite Regional Mexican Album tonight.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Jessica Cediel
We're giving this social media sensation 10's across the board.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Nacho
The Venezuelan pop singer gets flashy.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Matias Novoa & Isabella Castillo
These two stars are always better together.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Christian Nodal
The" No Te Contaron Mal" singer is up for three awards tonight, including Artist of the Year.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Banda Los Sebastianes
The Regional Mexican group is nominated for Best Song.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chiquibaby
The radio personality sparkles in silver.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Sech
This rising star is representing Panama tonight.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Ninel Conde
Glam should be this celeb's middle name.
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
Jessica Carrillo
The Telemundo star shines from within, but her silver dress certainly didn't hurt!
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Eix
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Kimberly Reyes
The social media starlet isn't afraid to show a little skin.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Gian Varela
The music producer shows off his signature style.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
T3r Elemento
This Regional Mexican group is up for four awards tonight.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Catriona Gray
Miss Universe 2018 is in the building!
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Gente De Zona
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Myke Towers
The Puerto Rican rapper shows up and shows out.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Jeidimar Rijos
La Voz's winner is all smiles.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Momo
We're green with envy over the singer's sensational curves.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
El Micha
Reggaeton is representing big time at the Latin AMAs!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ana Jurka
The Telemundo star goes for an ombre design.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstockck
Yashua
The singer takes a bold fashion risk.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstockck
Mariah
Talk about a hot take on the LBD!
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Lenier
Suave! The singer is ready to rock the Latin AMAs.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Farina
Work it! The singer oozes sex appeal in this hot pink number.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
IAmChino
Pitbull fans will recognize this attendee as his longtime DJ. Dale!
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Cynthia Bague
The star's flashy look doubles as a statement on the dangers of distracted driving.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Megumi Bowles & Fer Vazquez
Date night done so right!
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Lupita Infante
The singer proves everything that glitters really is gold.
