Los looks más raros de los Emmys 2019

  • Por
    &

por JP | Traducido por  | dom., 22 sep. 2019 7:25 PM

La alfombra roja de los Emmys, históricamente, ha sido un lugar en el que las estrellas se arriesgan muy poco. Como ocurre en los Oscars, por ser una entrega de premios de Academia, en los Emmys siempre reina la elegancia y la sobriedad. Pero este año las invitadas se tomaron ciertas licencias sorprendiéndonos en la alfombra roja.

Looks atrevidos y completamente inesperados...

¡Míralos!

Gwendoline Christie, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Gwendoline Christie

Royalty! The Game of Thrones star rocked this regal Gucci dress at the ceremony.

Dascha Polanco, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Dascha Polanco

The Orange Is the New Black actress made a fashion statement with this Christian Siriano dress, complete with pink bows.

James Van Der Beek, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

James Van Der Beek

The Dawson's Creek alum, who is currently showing off his moves on Dancing With the Stars, walked the purple carpet in a velvet tuxedo jacket.

Greta Lee, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Greta Lee

The Russian Doll actress wore a green two-piece Christopher John Rogers outfit for the award show on Sunday.

Janet Mock, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Janet Mock

The Pose producer hit the purple carpet in this orange Valentino dress.

Jenny McCarthy, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Jenny McCarthy

The TV personality rocked combat boots on the purple carpet on Sunday. She paired the boots with a light blue ruffled Alexander McQueen dress with a wrap-around belt.

Julissa Bermudez, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Julissa Bermudez

The TV personality hit the purple carpet in this one-sleeve yellow dress.

Zoe Kazan, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Zoe Kazan

The actress donned the pink and red trend of the night, complete with a bow!

Melanie Liburd, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

John Shearer/Getty Images

Melanie Liburd

The This Is Us star donned a tuxedo-inspired Azzi & Osta ensemble, complete with a long train.

