Julien Hekimian/Getty Images for Fenty
por E! Fashion Blogger | Traducido por | mié., 4 sep. 2019 1:02 PM
Julien Hekimian/Getty Images for Fenty
En homenaje al ¨fotógrafo de las top models¨
Estelle Lefébure, Karen Alexander, Rachel Williams, Linda Evangelista, Tatjana Patitz y Christy Turlington -1998
En 1988 Peter ganó el reconocimiento internacional al mostrar una nueva generación de modelos todas vestidas con camisas blancas.
Vogue UK - 1990
View this post on Instagram
7 Era-Defining Peter Lindbergh British Vogue Covers (written by @benknightevans) - JANUARY 1990 One of the most iconic covers in British Vogue's 103-year history, the magazine's first issue of the 1990s set the tone for the decade. Coming after the big hair and overt glamour of the Eighties, its undone influence extended beyond fashion into popular culture when George Michael took Naomi, Linda, Tatjana, Christy and Cindy from their Giorgio di Sant'Angelo tops and Levi's jeans from SoHo in Manhattan to various states of undress in his legendary Freedom! '90 music video. The circle was made complete as three of the quintet of quintessential supermodels sauntered down Gianni Versace's autumn/winter 1991 catwalk lip synching to Freedom! '90, committing every contributor firmly to fashion folklore. - #LindberghStories #BritishVogue #fromthevault
A post shared by Peter Lindbergh (@therealpeterlindbergh) on
La premisa:¨imagina como será la década que empieza¨ y su buen ojo no le falló. Con ustedes: las top models que marcaron la época de los 90s
Kate Moss, Upstate New York -1994
View this post on Instagram
The exhibition 'PETER LINDBERGH. FROM FASHION TO REALITY’ opens on April 13th at the Kunsthalle München. This installation featuring more than 220 photographs is devided into eight sections: 'Supermodels', 'Couturiers', 'Zeitgeist', 'Dance', 'The Darkroom', 'The Unknown', 'Silver Screen' and 'Icons’. To accompany the exhibition, TASCHEN has published a 472-page book, edited by Thierry-Maxime Loriot, in which he explains: "Lindbergh’s idealization of women always set him apart from the other photographers, as he prioritizes the soul and the personality of his subjects. He considers casting an important part of his work, explaining that he can only shoot people as they are. His singular vision presents models in their pure state - in all honesty - avoiding all stereotypes, as he favors a face with hardly any makeup, basic hair styling, bare in a way that enhances the authenticity and the natural beauty of the women he photographs.” [Kate Moss, New York, 1994] #LindberghExhibitions #LindberghMUC#KunsthalleMUC #FromFashionToReality#aDifferentVisionOnFashionPhotography #KateMoss
A post shared by Peter Lindbergh (@therealpeterlindbergh) on
El padre y fotógrafo de las super modelos retrató en numerosas ocasiones a la más top de toda la historia, Kate Moss, con quien entabló una buena amistad.
Naomi Campbell - 1988
También capturó a una joven Naomi Campbell bailando en Deauville a finales de los 80s.
Angela Lindvall y Chris Dye, Warner Bros Studios, Burbank, California -2004
View this post on Instagram
‘’Fashion-related photography should be given the freedom to exist in a much larger context - much larger than fashion itself.’’ P.L. - Join us in Brussels for the book signing of ‘A Different Vision On Fashion Photography’ & ‘Shadows On The Wall’ - THURSDAY, MAY 31st (6-8pm) Grand Sablon/Grote Zavel Lebeaustraat 18, Brussels RSVP link in bio - #LindberghBooks #TASCHEN #ShadowsOnTheWall #aDifferentVisionOnFashionPhotography #2bmanagement - Pictured: Angela Lindvall & Chris Dye, Warner Bros Studios, Burbank, California, 2004
A post shared by Peter Lindbergh (@therealpeterlindbergh) on
Peter promovió una visión diferente de la fotografía de moda:"La fotografía relacionada con la moda debería tener la libertad de existir en un contexto mucho más amplio, mucho más grande que la moda misma".
Inmortalizó la belleza en blanco y negro de otras talentosas mujeres como...
Diane von Fürstenberg
View this post on Instagram
DIANE VON FURSTENBERG. #mirrormirror #dianevonfurstenberg #dvf @2bmanagement @gagosiangallery @yannickdis @tompecheux @ludivinepoiblanc @dvf
A post shared by Peter Lindbergh (@therealpeterlindbergh) on
Tina Turner
View this post on Instagram
Tina #TinaTurner #PeterLindbergh @gagosiangallery
A post shared by Peter Lindbergh (@therealpeterlindbergh) on
50 aniversario del calendario Pirelli -2013
View this post on Instagram
Miranda Kerr, Helena Christensen, Karolina Kurkova, Alessandra Ambrosio, Alek Wek & Isabeli Fontana, Atlantic Beach, New York, 2013 Photographed for Pirelli Calendar’s 50th anniversary #PeterLindbergh #FromTheVault #PirelliCalendar #TheCal #Pirelli #2bmanagement #gagosiangallery
A post shared by Peter Lindbergh (@therealpeterlindbergh) on
20 años después de aquella portada de Vogue, repitió la ecuación: retrató a las top models pero de los 2000 para el calendario Pirelli.
Rosalía - 2019
View this post on Instagram
Rosalía, Paris, 2019 #LindberghStories #Rosalia #VogueSpain #VogueJulio #coverstory
A post shared by Peter Lindbergh (@therealpeterlindbergh) on
Entre sus últimos trabajos se encontró la portada de Rosalía para Vogue España.
Forces for challenge -2019
View this post on Instagram
Introducing the #ForcesForChange September 2019 issue of @BritishVogue, guest-edited by HRH The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal. - Starring: @AdutAkech @Gemma_Chan @GretaThunberg @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @AdwoaAboah @JacindaArdern @FrankieGoesToHayward @SomaliBoxer @CTurlington @SalmaHayek @TheSineadBurke @JaneFonda @LaverneCox @YaraShahidi - Fashion by Edward Enninful and Grace Coddington
A post shared by Peter Lindbergh (@therealpeterlindbergh) on
En 2019, Lindbergh tomó una serie de retratos para la edición de septiembre de la revista Vogue, que fue editada por Meghan Markle, la duquesa de Sussex.
La portada presentaba retratos de Lindberg de 15 mujeres, incluida la activista climática adolescente Greta Thunberg y la primera ministra de Nueva Zelanda, Jacinda Ardern.
Cortesía: MICA!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?