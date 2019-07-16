¡La lista completa de nominados a los Emmy 2019!

Paul Drinkwater/NBC
por Esther Montes | Traducido por | mar., 16 jul. 2019 9:12 AM
Los llamados Oscars de la televisión finalmente dieron a conocer la lista de nominados a lo mejor de 2019.
Entre la lista podremos ver a viejos conocidos, como Game of Thrones, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, This is Us y Better Call Saul; también algunos nombres y títulos que a los fans les emocionará tanto o más que a nosotros.
Conoce a los nominados en los Emmys 2019:
MEJOR ACTOR DE MINISERIE
Mahershela Ali (True Detective)
Benicio Del Toro (Escape From Dannemora)
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MINISERIE
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (Escape From Dannemora)
Joey King (The Act)
Niecy Nash (When They See Us)
Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
MEJOR ACTOR COMEDIA
Anthony Anderson (black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kiminsky Method)
Bill Vader (Barry)
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)
MEJOR ACTRIZ COMEDIA
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
MEJOR ACTOR DRAMA
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMA
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
MEJORES PELÍCULAS PARA LA TELEVISIÓN
Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood
King Lear
My Dinner with Hervé
MEJOR MINISERIE
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse / Vorse
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
MEJOR COMEDIA
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt's Creek
Veep
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This is Us
Los Emmsy 2019 se transmitirán el próximo 22 de septiembre.
