Amanda Seyfried arremete contra esta influencer por una razón "poco saludable"

View this post on Instagram

#tbt in honor of my upcoming birthday ***WARNING*** • THIS BODY IS NOT ATTAINABLE •PLEASE DO NOT ATTEMPT TO ATTAIN SUCH BODY BY WORKING OUT •IF YOU ATTEMPT TO ATTAIN, YOU MUST HAVE AT LEAST THREE NANNYS AND BE SURE TO NOT ONLY PAY THEM BUT ALSO THANK THEM IN A MINIMUM OF 4 SHOUTOUTS A WEEK ON INSTAGRAM •IF YOU CANT AFFORD A NANNY, PLEASE DO NOT ATTEMPT TO HAVE A VERY SUCCESSFUL CAREER IN ORDER TO DO SO •GENETICS MAY OR MAY NOT HAVE PLAYED A FACTOR •ONLY AGES 30 AND OLDER ARE ALLOWED TO VIEW THIS POST, YOUTH MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A THERAPIST ***please note such warnings have been provided for in compliance with the ABSA or the American Body Shaming Association*** #Repost @brandoncharnas ・・・ Getting to marry this one is the best 29th birthday present I could ever ask for. #cantwait