Lista de nominados a los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

por Elyse Dupre | Traducido por Vanessa Odreman | mar., 14 may. 2019 1:56 PM
¡Las nominaciones para los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 por fin están aquí!
El martes, MTV reveló a los contendientes de este año, y los fanáticos definitivamente reconocieron algunos títulos familiares.
Game of Thrones, Avengers: Endgame y RBG recibieron la mayoría de las nominaciones con cuatro cada uno. El éxito de HBO consiguió un lugar en la categoría de Mejor Show por tercer año consecutivo. Además, Emilia Clarke y Maisie Williams obtuvieron nominaciones por sus actuaciones. La intérprete de Daenerys Targaryen recibió una nominación a Mejor Actuación en un Show por su papel, y la estrella de Arya Stark fue nominada en las categorías de Mejor Héroe y Mejor Pelea.
Mientras tanto, Avengers: Endgame obtuvo nominaciones en la categoría de Mejor Película, así como en la categoría de Mejor Pelea por el enfrentamiento del Capitán América contra Thanos. Por otra parte, Robert Downey Jr. recibió una nominación en la categoría de Mejor Héroe por su interpretación de Iron Man, y Josh Brolin recibió una nominación en la categoría de Mejor Villano por su rol como Thanos.
En cuanto a RBG, la película sobre Ruth Bader Ginsburg obtuvo nominaciones en las categorías de Mejor Documental y Mejor Pelea. También fue nombrada contendiente para la categoría de Momento más Memeable y Héroe de la Vida Real, dos de las nuevas categorías de la premiación.
Aún así, estos tres grandes éxitos se enfrentan a una dura competencia. Para ver todos los nominados, mira la lista que sigue a continuación.
MEJOR PELLÍCULA
Avengers: Endgame
BlacKkKlansman
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Us
MEJOR SHOW
Big Mouth
Game of Thrones
Riverdale
Schitt's Creek
The Haunting of Hill House
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UNA PELÍCULA
Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give
Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born
Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Us
Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN UN SHOW
Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid's Tale
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin
Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi
Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
MEJOR HÉROE
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Captain Marvel
John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – BlacKkKlansman
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
MEJOR VILLANO
Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve
Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid's Tale
Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame
Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Us
Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You
MEJOR BESO
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale
Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman
Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom
MEJOR REALEZA
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Bachelor
The Challenge
Vanderpump Rules
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE COMEDIA
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians
Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt's Creek
John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth
Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
ACTUACIÓN INNOVADORA
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians
Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart
Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose
Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before
MEJOR PELEA
Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos
Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva
Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair
MEJOR HÉROE DE LA VIDA REAL
Alex Honnold – Free Solo
Hannah Gadsby – Nanette
Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown
Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG
Serena Williams – Being Serena
ACTUACIÓN MÁS ATERRADORA
Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary
Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona
Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
McQueen
Minding the Gap
RBG
Surviving R. Kelly
MEJOR HOST
Gayle King – CBS This Morning
Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
MOMENTO MÁS MEMEABLE
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club – The Lilo Dance
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J's Hat
RBG – The Notorious RBG
RuPaul's Drag Race – Asia O'Hara's butterfly finale fail
The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence
Los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 se realizarán en Santa Mónica, California, el próximo lunes 17 de junio, con Zachary Levi como host.
