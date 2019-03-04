por Mike Vulpo | Traducido por Esther Montes | lun., 4 mar. 2019 11:26 AM
Hollywood y los amantes de la cultura pop están de luto tras la muerte de Luke Perry.
Este lunes, se confirmó que la estrella de Riverdale y de Beverly Hills, 90210 falleció a los 52 años después de sufrir un derrame cerebral.
Perry fue hospitalizado por primera vez en Los Ángeles el miércoles pasado. Y mientras su condición se mantuvo en privado, un representante rechazó los rumores de que estaba en coma.
Luke saltó a la fama al interpretar a Dylan McKay en Beverly Hills, 90210 en los años 90. Más recientemente, interpretó al padre de Archie (KJ Apa) en la exitosa serie de CW Riverdale.
"Estamos profundamente tristes de saber hoy sobre el fallecimiento de Luke Perry. Como miembro de la familia de Riverdale, Warner Bros. y CW, Luke era todo lo que desearías que fuera: un profesional increíblemente cariñoso y consumado con un corazón gigante. y un verdadero amigo para todos ", decía una declaración de CW. "Como figura paterna y mentor del joven elenco del programa, Luke fue increíblemente generoso, e infundió amor al conjunto y amabilidad. Nuestros pensamientos están con la familia de Luke durante este momento tan difícil".
Lejos de la pantalla, Luke era un padre orgulloso de dos hijos: Jack Perry, un luchador que lleva el nombre de "Jungle Boy" Nate Coy, y su hija Sophie Perry, producto de su matrimonio con Rachel "Minnie" Sharp.
Tan pronto como se conoció la noticia del fallecimiento de Luke, las estrellas no pudieron evitar compartir sus gratos recuerdos de la talentosa estrella.
Desde co-protagonistas de muchos amigos hasta amigos cercanos, muchos acudieron a las redes sociales y presentaron sus respetos al actor.
View this post on Instagram
Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last thirty years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to to you, he deserves it.
A post shared by Ian Ziering (@ianziering) on
L.P.— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) March 4, 2019
you
made every
situation better,
my man.
your
elegance
your wit
your charm
and
your giant heart,
inspired and
enchanted so many
of us,
on countless
occasions,
with brilliant aplomb.
R.I.P good sir.
i am
truly honored
to have known you
all of these years.
©️
❤️
RIP Luke Perry. 💔 pic.twitter.com/g6rR5lqLUG— Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry was humble and kind every time we crossed paths. I’m so sorry to hear of his passing.— scott foley (@scottkfoley) March 4, 2019
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on
Oh God. I’m heart sick. I love you Luke. You were an angel and a friend to me. Loss for words. #LukePerry— emma caulfield ford (@emmacaulfield) March 4, 2019
View this post on Instagram
My heart hurts 💔 One of my first jobs was a guest appearance on 90210. My scenes were with Luke. I had a crush on him for so long and getting to work with him was a dream come true. I just remember him being a super humble and really nice guy.
A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on
When I was lucky enough to work with Luke Perry I told him about the pillow of his face I used to sleep with and he yelled "You are such a weirdo!" at me and it was the best. Sending love to his friends and family.— Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry... you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale— Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) March 4, 2019
View this post on Instagram
With the heaviest of hearts, I am devastated to@tell you we lost Luke. I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman. He will be mourned and missed by everyone who know him and the millions who love him. RIP, dearie Luke. Your time here was far too short. 💔💔💔
A post shared by Christine Elise McCarthy (@christineelisemccarthy) on
Condolences to the family of Luke Perry. 😞— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry was a great actor and truly one of a kind. Watching him on 90210 was one of the reasons why I wanted to move to LA. Thinking of his family and friends on and off the set. Rest in peace.— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 4, 2019
The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted “Buffy” to be. I asked if he’d ever seen “Near Dark” and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone.— Joss Whedon (@joss) March 4, 2019
Luke Perry - Irreplaceable beautiful and kind human being, incredible friend, generous actor and adoring father to Jack and Sophie and loving partner to Madison we are all heartbroken. You are the love and you are the light. pic.twitter.com/X3ycTvmXsb— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 4, 2019
The first person I remember watching on TV and thinking “that guy is cool” was Luke Perry. He made a kid from BK wanna go to Baja to surf for the weekend. My heart goes out to his loved ones. He will be missed.— Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) March 4, 2019
Super sad to hear the news about actor Luke Perry. Interviewed him several times, always such a lovely gentleman. Great guy. God bless him and his family. pic.twitter.com/YZq59joDK3— Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 4, 2019
Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Luke Perry 💔#RIP Luke Perry.— Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) March 4, 2019
💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔
My condolences to Luke’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/fylYeHeTX3
Luke Perry was my 1st crush. Eh, more like obsession (I wore pins w his face on them to school 🙊) I used to dream of making it to LA just to meet him. I never got to, but I've always heard he was a really great person. 😔 Praying for his family & kids.... Rest in love ❤️❤️❤️❤️🌥— Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) March 4, 2019
#LukePerry was my first & only tv crush. If anyone in his family happens to see this: thank you for sharing your loved one with us. We mourn with you & cherish his memory always ❤️— Rachael Leigh Cook (@RachaelLCook) March 4, 2019
Nuestro pensamientos y oraciones están con la familia de Luke Perry.
Descanse en paz.
Please. I beg of you to show Luke’s beautiful family the respect and privacy that they deserve during this devastating time. Sending love to them.— Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) March 4, 2019
View this post on Instagram
I don’t have any words now. Maybe I will later. 💔
A post shared by Marisol Nichols (@marisolnichols) on
View this post on Instagram
Luke Perry. My thoughts and prayers to all that loved him, and will always love him🙏🏻❤️
A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on
We were all struck by how warm and generous he was that night. He seemed like a grateful dude. This is so sad and sudden. https://t.co/pl8J5wYL2M— Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 4, 2019
View this post on Instagram
I’m am so deeply saddened by the passing of Luke. I was lucky enough to work with him and was blown away by his kindness. He glowed from within. I know he will be incredibly missed by so many...including me. My deepest condolences to his family, especially his children, whom he always spoke of with so much love and adoration. Rest in ❤️, Luke.
A post shared by JoAnna Garcia Swisher (@jogarciaswisher) on
Luke Perry was a kindhearted and incredibly talented artist. It was an honor to be able to work with him. My thoughts and prayers go out to him and his loved ones.— Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) March 4, 2019
Luke made people feel safe and valued and welcome. Luke made us laugh. He certainly made me laugh. He was gracious, kind; a gentleman. But most of all he was a fine, fine father and my friend. Thank you, Luke. We miss you. Stay close.🙏🏼 🧡💛❤ pic.twitter.com/znA6DBO1Lh— Nathalie Boltt (@natboltt) March 4, 2019
Dearest Luke- I am so heart broken and at a loss for words. You my friend were a mighty soul and have left your mark. My love and prayers to the family and all who loved you. RIP— Gabrielle Carteris (@TheGabrielle_C) March 4, 2019
View this post on Instagram
My entire high school experience was shaped by Brenda and Dylan. Now I have to hold my dear friend @theshando hand, while she mourns the loss of #lukeperry This is not how it’s supposed to happen. I hope his family knows many lives he touched. “I chose. I chose you. I want you. I’ve always wanted you” - my favorite quote
A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on
What I might have loved most about Riverdale was seeing Luke Perry be a good dad.— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) March 4, 2019
