Celebridades y amigos se despiden de Luke Perry

  Por
    &

por Mike Vulpo | Traducido por Esther Montes | lun., 4 mar. 2019 11:26 AM

Hollywood y los amantes de la cultura pop están de luto tras la muerte de Luke Perry.

Este lunes, se confirmó que la estrella de Riverdale y de Beverly Hills, 90210 falleció a los 52 años después de sufrir un derrame cerebral.

Perry fue hospitalizado por primera vez en Los Ángeles el miércoles pasado. Y mientras su condición se mantuvo en privado, un representante rechazó los rumores de que estaba en coma.

Luke saltó a la fama al interpretar a Dylan McKay en Beverly Hills, 90210 en los años 90. Más recientemente, interpretó al padre de Archie (KJ Apa) en la exitosa serie de CW Riverdale.

"Estamos profundamente tristes de saber hoy sobre el fallecimiento de Luke Perry. Como miembro de la familia de Riverdale, Warner Bros. y CW, Luke era todo lo que desearías que fuera: un profesional increíblemente cariñoso y consumado con un corazón gigante. y un verdadero amigo para todos ", decía una declaración de CW. "Como figura paterna y mentor del joven elenco del programa, Luke fue increíblemente generoso, e infundió amor al conjunto y amabilidad. Nuestros pensamientos están con la familia de Luke durante este momento tan difícil".

Lejos de la pantalla, Luke era un padre orgulloso de dos hijos: Jack Perry, un luchador que lleva el nombre de "Jungle Boy" Nate Coy, y su hija Sophie Perry, producto de su matrimonio con Rachel "Minnie" Sharp.

Tan pronto como se conoció la noticia del fallecimiento de Luke, las estrellas no pudieron evitar compartir sus gratos recuerdos de la talentosa estrella.

Desde co-protagonistas de muchos amigos hasta amigos cercanos, muchos acudieron a las redes sociales y presentaron sus respetos al actor. 

Nuestro pensamientos y oraciones están con la familia de Luke Perry.

Descanse en paz. 

