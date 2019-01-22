Noticias de última hora

¡Lista de nominados a los Oscars 2019!

  • Por
    &

por Jess Cohen | Traducido por Marco Salazar | mar., 22 ene. 2019 6:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Yalitza Aparicio, Marina Tavira

Clasos

¡Estamos un paso más cerca de los Oscars 2019!

Esta martes, Tracee Ellis Ross y Kumail Nanjiani anunciaron los nominados para los entrega 91 de los Premios de la Academia.

La ceremonia, que presuntamente continuará sin un anfitrión por primera vez en 30 años, luego de que Kevin Hart se retirara tras una polémica por comentarios homofóbicos que hizo en el pasado durante rutinas de comedia, se llevará a cabo el domingo 24 de febrero en el Teatro Dolby de Los Angeles.

Conoce los destacados de este año y quiénes quedaron por fuera.

Estos son los nominados a los Oscars 2019:

También lee

Lo peor del cine ya tiene nominados. Conoce la lista completa de los Razzie 2019

Mejor Película

A Star Is Born

Green Book

Roma

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

Vice

Mejor Director

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Adam McKay, Vice

 

Mejor Película Animada

Los Increíbles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

 

Mejor Película Extranjera

Capernaum

Cold War

Roma

Shoplifters

Never Look Away

Green Book, A Star Is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody, Oscar Nominations

Participant Media/DreamWorks Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures,Twentieth Century Fox

Mejor Actor

Christian Bale, Vice

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

 

Mejor Actriz

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

 

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam DriverBlacKkKlansman

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

 

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Amy Adams, Vice

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Marina De Tavira, Roma

También lee

Lady Gaga gana su primer premio por A Star is Born y comienza su carrera por el Oscar

Mejor Guion Adaptado

The Ballad of Buster Sruggs

A Star Is Born

If Beale Street Could Talk

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

 

Mejor Guion Original

Green Book

First Reformed

The Favourite

Vice

Roma

 

Mejor Canción Original

"Shallow" 

"All the Stars" 

"I'll Fight"

"The Place Where Lost Things Go"

"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings"

 

Mejor Documental

Free Solo

Of Fathers and Sons

Minding the Gap

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

RBG

Mejor Corto Documental

Black Sheep

Lifeboat

Period. End of Sentence.

End Game 

A Night at the Garden 

 

Mejor Cinematografía

A Star Is Born

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

 

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Black Panther

Mary Queen of Scots

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

 

Mejor Edición

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

The Favoruite

Green Book 

Vice

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

Vice

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

 

Mejor Banda Sonora

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

If Beale Street Could Talk, Nicholas Britell

 

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Black Panther, Hannah Beachler y Jay Hart

The Favourite, Fiona Crombie y Alice Felton

Mary Poppins Returns, John Myhre y Gordon Sim

First Man, Nathan Crowley y Kathy Lucas

Roma, Eugenio Caballero y Barbara Enriquez

 

Mejor Corto Animado

Animal Behavior

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

También lee

7 Celebridades LGBT que podrían reemplazar a Kevin Hart como host de los Oscars 2019

Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo

Detainment 

Marguerite 

Fauve 

Mother 

Skin

 

Mejor Edición de Sonido

A Quiet Place

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

 

Mejor Mezcla de Sonido

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

 

Mejor Efectos Visuales

Christopher Robin

First Man

Avengers: Infinity War

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Oscars , 2019 Oscars , Awards , Apple News , Noticias , Lady Gaga , Bradley Cooper , Alfombra Roja

Trending Stories

Lo Último
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino

Mira los últimos momentos de Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino antes de entrar a prisión

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born, Black Panther

Lady Gaga, Black Panther y más hacen historia con sus nominaciones a los Oscars 2019

Yalitza Aparicio

Así fue la emotiva reacción de Yalitza Aparicio al enterarse de su nominación al Oscar

Blac Chyna

La policía visitó a Blac Chyna por acusaciones de negligencia infantil

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Bradley Cooper, Emily Blunt y otros ignorados en las nominaciones a los Oscars 2019

Gabriela Rodriguez

¡Esta venezolana es la primera productora latina en ser nominada al Oscar!

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez, Court Appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo se declara culpable de fraude fiscal y evita ir a la cárcel

Tu destino para las noticias de entretenimiento, espectáculo,        
celebridades, moda, cultura pop y los shows de E!
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. Todos Los Derechos Reservados

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.