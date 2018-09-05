DIMANCHE
11 NOV.
DERNIÈRE MINUTE

People's Choice Awards 2018 : la liste complète des nominés

  • Par
    &

par Johnni Macke | Traduit par Françoise Sawyer | mer.., sept.. 5, 2018 16:17

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Préparez-vous à voter, car la liste des nominés aux People's Choice Awards de cette année est enfin arrivée !

Aujourd'hui, E! a révélé les nominés à la cérémonie des E! People's Choice Awards qui sera diffusée pour la première fois sur la chaîne (autrefois sur CBS) et vous pouvez voter dans pas moins de 43 catégories.

Au cas où vous l'auriez oublié, les People's Choice Awards c'est la seule cérémonie de récompenses où les prix sont choisis par le public pour le public. Et maintenant que la cérémonie s'installe sur E!, cela restera le premier commandement de la chaîne... tout en pimentant un peu les choses à la sauce E!

La cérémonie revisitée sera diffusée le dimanche 11 novembre sur E!, et vous ne devriez pas rater ça !

Vous pouvez aussi suivre la cérémonie sur 17 chaînes internationales diffusées dans 153 pays en 24 langues, ce qui fait des People's Choice Awards la cérémonie parfaite pour tous.

Ne ratez pas la cérémonie d'inauguration sur E! (et la 44e de son histoire) quand les People's Choice Awards seront diffusés cet automne.

P.S. : n'oubliez pas de voter pour vos stars, films, émissions préférés, et bien plus encore, ci-dessous.

Voici la liste complète des nominés :

VOTEZ MAINTENANT POUR LES PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS

Black Panther, Lupita Nyong'o, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira

Marvel Studios

CINÉMA :

Le film de 2018

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Les Indestructibles 2

Deadpool 2

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Cinquante nuances plus claires

Ready Player One

Sans un bruit

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Un Raccourci dans le temps

Ocean's 8

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

Votez ici pour le film de 2018 !

Le film comique de 2018

Love, Simon

Tag

Game Night

Contrôle parental

I Feel Pretty

Le Book Club

Life of the Party

Uncle Drew

Overboard

L'Espion qui m'a larguée

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Crazy Rich Asians

Votez ici pour le film comique de 2018 !

Photos

PCA 2018 : les films nominés

Le film d'action de 2018

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Deadpool 2

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Ready Player One

Ant-Man et la Guêpe

Equalizer 2

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Rampage - Hors de contrôle

Ocean's 8

En eaux troubles

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

Votez ici pour le film d'action de 2018 !

Le film dramatique de 2018

Cinquante nuances plus claires

Horse Soldiers

Annihilation

Red Sparrow

Breaking In

Le 15h17 pour Paris

Acrimony

À la dérive

Midnight Sun

American Nightmare 4 : Les origines

BlacKkKlansman - J'ai infiltré le Ku Klux Klan

Sans un bruit

Votez ici pour le film dramatique de 2018 !

A Wrinkle in Time

Disney

Le film familial de 2018

Un Raccourci dans le temps

Paddington 2

Pierre Lapin

Hôtel Transylvanie 3

Sherlock Gnomes

I Can Only Imagine

Show Dogs

Cro Man

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Jean-Christophe et Winnie

A.X.L.

Votez ici pour le film familial de 2018 !

La star masculine de cinéma de 2018

Paul Rudd, Ant-Man et la Guêpe

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Dwayne Johnson, Skyscraper

Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

John Boyega, Pacific Rim: Uprising

Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible: Fallout

Pierce Brosnan, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Votez ici pour la star masculine de cinéma de 2018 !

Photos

PCA 2018 : les acteurs ciné nominés

La star féminine de cinéma de 2018

Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man et la Guêpe

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

Oprah Winfrey, Un Raccourci dans le temps

Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8

Reese Witherspoon, Un Raccourci dans le temps

Leslie Mann, Contrôle parental

Anne Hathaway, Ocean's 8

Lily James, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Emily Blunt, Sans un bruit

Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow

Votez ici pour la star féminine de cinéma de 2018 !

La star de film dramatique de 2018

Reese Witherspoon, Un Raccourci dans le temps

Oprah Winfrey, Un Raccourci dans le temps

John Krasinski, Sans un bruit

Emily Blunt, Sans un bruit

Natalie Portman, Annihilation

Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow

Chris Hemsworth, Horse Soldiers

Gina Rodriguez, Annihilation

Ewan McGregor, Jean-Christophe et Winnie

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman - J'ai infiltré le Ku Klux Klan

Shailene Woodley, À la dérive

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed

Votez ici pour la star de film dramatique de 2018 !

Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians

Warner Bros. Pictures

La star de film comique de 2018

Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Amy Schumer, I Feel Pretty

Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party

John Cena, Contrôle parental

Leslie Mann, Contrôle parental

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Anna Faris, Overboard

Jon Hamm, Tag

Tiffany Haddish, Uncle Drew

Mila Kunis, L'Espion qui m'a larguée

Votez ici pour la star de film comique de 2018 !

La star de film d'action de 2018

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity Wars

Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man et la Guêpe

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Donald Glover, Solo: A Star Wars Story

Alicia Vikander, Tomb Raider

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Danai Gurira, Black Panther

Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

Dwayne Johnson, Rampage - Hors de contrôle

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible: Fallout

Votez ici pour la star de film d'action de 2018 !

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

NBC

TV

La série de 2018

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

Grey's Anatomy

The Big Bang Theory

Will & Grace

WWE Raw

The Good Doctor

13 Reasons Why

9-1-1

America's Got Talent

Modern Family

Saturday Night Live

Votez ici pour la série de 2018 !

La série dramatique de 2018

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

Grey's Anatomy

13 Reasons Why

The Good Doctor

Scandal

Perdus dans l'espace

9-1-1

Westworld

Riverdale

The Handmaid's Tale : la servante écarlate

Castle Rock

Votez ici pour la série dramatique de 2018 !

Queer Eye

Netflix

La série comique de 2018

Saturday Night Live

The Big Bang Theory

Modern Family

Will & Grace

Black-ish

Mom

Orange Is the New Black

The Good Place

Atlanta

Santa Clarita Diet

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Insecure

Votez ici pour la série comique de 2018 !

Le reboot de 2018

Will & Grace

American Idol

Trading Spaces

Arrested Development

One Day at a Time

Queer Eye

X-Files

Love Connection

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Dynastie

Perdus dans l'espace

Fear Factor

Votez ici pour le reboot de 2018 !

Photos

PCA 2018 : les séries TV nominées

L'émission de télé-réalité de 2018

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Queer Eye

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of New York City

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Basketball Wives

Gold Rush

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta

Love and Hip Hop: New York

Teen Mom

Chrisley Knows Best

Vanderpump Rules

Votez ici pour l'émission de télé-realité de 2018 !

Le concours télé de 2018

C'est du gâteau !

The Voice

Survivor: Ghost Island

Ellen's Game of Games

The Amazing Race

Big Brother

Top Chef

MasterChef

RuPaul's Drag Race

America's Got Talent

American Idol

The Bachelor

Votez pour le concours télé de 2018 !

The Walking Dead Season 8 Finale, Andrew Lincoln

AMC

La star masculine de télé de 2018

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jesse Williams, Grey's Anatomy

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Tony Goldwyn, Scandal

Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy

Scott Foley, Scandal

Ian Armitage, Young Sheldon 

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Votez ici pour la star masculine de télé de 2018 !

La star féminine de télé de 2018

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Kerry Washington, Scandal

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale : la servante écarlate

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Issa Rae, Insecure

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead

Viola Davis, Murder

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory

Votez ici pour la star féminine de télé de 2018 !

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's tale

Hulu

La star de série dramatique de 2018

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Kerry Washington, Scandal

Justin Hartley, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

KJ Apa, Riverdale

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale : la servante écarlate

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace:
American Crime Story

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Votez ici pour la star de série dramatique de 2018 !

La star de série comique de 2018

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet

Votez ici pour la star de série comique de 2018 !

Photos

PCA 2018 : les stars de télé nominées

Le talk-show de mi-journée de 2018

Rachael Ray

Ellen

Steve

Live With Kelly and Ryan

The Wendy Williams Show

The View

The Today Show

The Dr. Oz Show

The Talk

Good Morning America

The Real

Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith

Votez ici pour le talk-show de mi-journée de 2018 !

Le talk-show de fin de soirée de 2018

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Conan

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Real Time with Bill Maher

Votez ici pour le talk-show de fin de soirée de 2018 !

Photos

PCA 2018 : les musiciens nominés

Le (la) participant(e) à un concours télé de 2018

Becca Kufrin, The Bachelorette

Colton Underwood, Bachelor in Paradise

Nikki Bella, Dancing With the Stars

Maddie Poppe, American Idol

Brynn Cartelli, The Voice

Cody Nickson, The Amazing Race

Eva Igo, World of Dance

Wendell Holland, Survivor

Adam Rippon, Dancing With the Stars

Aquaria, RuPaul's Drag Race

Joe Flamm, Top Chef

Miz Cracker, RuPaul's Drag Race

Votez ici pour le (la) participant(e) à un concours télé de 2018

La star de télé-réalité de 2018

Khloe Kardashian, L'Incroyable famille Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West, L'Incroyable famille Kardashian

NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper

Bethenny Frankel, The Real Housewives of New York City

Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas

Votez ici pour la star de télé-réalité de 2018 !

Emmy Rossum, Shameless

Showtime

La série digne d'un marathon de 2018

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime
Story

Killing Eve

The Sinner

GLOW

The Walking Dead

Queer Eye

Ozark

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

13 Reasons Why

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Shameless

Younger

Votez ici pour la série digne d'un marathon de 2018 !

La série de science-fiction/fantastique de 2018

Supernatural

Arrow

The Originals

Dr. Who

The Expanse

Marvel's Luke Cage

Supergirl

Marvel's Jessica Jones

Shadowhunters

Once Upon a Time

Cloak and Dagger

Black Lightning

Votez ici pour la série de science-fiction/fantastique de 2018 !

Drake, Kendrick Lamar

Getty Images

MUSIQUE

Le chanteur de 2018

Drake

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Kendrick Lamar

Keith Urban

Ed Sheeran

Logic

G-Eazy

Shawn Mendes

Thomas Rhett

Jay-Z

Bruno Mars

Votez ici pour le chanteur de 2018 !

La chanteuse de 2018

Taylor Swift

Beyoncé

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

SZA

Nicki Minaj

Selena Gomez

Carrie Underwood

Pink

Jennifer Lopez

Dua Lipa

Votez ici pour la chanteuse de 2018 !

Photos

PCA 2018 : les musiciennes nominées

Le groupe de 2018

Migos

Twenty One Pilots

Dan + Shay

Panic! At the Disco

Gorillaz

Imagine Dragons

5 Seconds of Summer

BTS

Fall Out Boy

Little Big Town

Sugarland

Maroon 5

Votez ici pour le groupe de 2018 !

La chanson de 2018

Drake, "God's Plan"

Drake, "In My Feelings"

Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign, "Psycho"

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"

Migos, "Stir Fry"

Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA, "All the Stars"

Selena Gomez, "Back to You"

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"

Migos feat. Drake, "Walk It Talk It"

Travis Scott, "Butterfly Effect"

The Carters, "Apes--t"

Votez ici pour la chanson de 2018 !

Little Big Town, 2017 Grammys, Show, Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

L'album de 2018

Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys

Drake, Scorpion

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Migos, Culture II

J. Cole, Kod

Camila Cabello, Camila

Travis Scott, Astroworld

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

Ariana Grande, Sweetner

Logic, Bobby Tarantino II

The Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy

Nicki Minaj, Queen

Votez ici pour l'album de 2018 !

L'artiste country de 2018

Thomas Rhett

Luke Bryan

Jason Aldean

Kelsea Ballerini

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Little Big Town

Sam Hunt

Blake Shelton

Florida Georgia Line

Keith Urban

Sugarland

Votez ici pour l'artiste country de 2018 !

Photos

PCA 2018 : les collaborations musicales et groupes nominés

L'artiste latin de 2018

Becky G

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Bad Bunny

Natti Natasha

Alvaro Soler

Ozuna

Shakira

Nicky Jam

Votez ici pour l'artiste latin de 2018 !

Le clip de 2018

Drake, "God's Plan"

Drake, "In My Feelings"

Selena Gomez, "Back to You"

Bruno Mars & Cardi B, "Finesse"

Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"

Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B, "Girls Like You"

Dua Lipa, "IDGAF"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign, "Psycho"

The Weeknd, "Call Out My Name"

The Carters, "Apes--t"

Camila Cabello, "Never Be the Same"

Votez ici pour le clip de 2018 !

Beyonce, Jay Z, On The Run Tour II

PictureGroup/Shutterstock

La tournée de 2018

Beyoncé & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods Tour

U2, Experience + Innocence Tour

Kenny Chesney, Trip Around the Sun Tour

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour

Foo Fighters, Concrete and Gold Tour

Katy Perry, Witness Tour

Imagine Dragons, Evolve Tour

Bruno Mars, 24k Magic Tour

Pink, Beautiful Trauma Tour

Shania Twain, Now Tour

Votez ici pour la tournée de 2018 !


POP CULTURE

La star des réseaux sociaux de 2018

Shane Dawson

Lilly Singh

Eva Gutowski

Cameron Dallas

JennaMarbles

Gigi Gorgeous

Amanda Cerny

The Dolan Twins

King Bach

Zach King

Lele Pons

The Fat Jewish (Josh Ostrovsky)

Votez ici pour la star des réseaux sociaux de 2018 !

Photos

People's Choice Awards 2015 : le tapis rouge

L'influenceur ou l'influenceuse beauté de 2018

NIKKIETUTORIALS

Bretman Rock

Brooklyn and Bailey

Michelle Phan

Carli Bybel

Camila Coelho

Manny Guiterrez

Jaclyn Hill

Jackie Aina

Patrick Starrr

James Charles

Kandee Johnson

Votez ici pour l'influenceur ou l'influenceuse beauté de 2018 !

La star animale de 2018

Boo

Doug the Pug

Jiffpom

Lil Bub

Iamnalacat

Marnie the Dog

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

Gone to the Snow Dogs

Manny the Frenchie

Venus the Two Face Cat

Cole & Marmalade

April the Giraffe

Votez ici pour la star animale de 2018 !

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Kids, Fathers Day 2018

Instagram

La célébrité des réseaux sociaux de 2018

Ellen DeGeneres

Chrissy Teigen

BTS

Lady Gaga

Ryan Reynolds

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Will Smith

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Selena Gomez

Votez ici pour la célébrité des réseaux sociaux de 2018 !

Le spectacle comique de 2018

Kevin Hart

Tiffany Haddish

2 Dope Queens: Phoebe Robinson & Jessica Williams

Ali Wong

Chris Rock

John Mulaney

Hannah Gadsby

Marlon Wayans

Amy Schumer

Leslie Jones

Michelle Wolf

Fred Armisen

Votez ici pour le spectacle comique de 2018 !

La personnalité qui a changé la donne de 2018

Adam Rippon

Chloe Kim

Colin Kaepernick

Serena Williams

Lebron James

Simone Biles

Nick Foles

Cristiano Ronaldo

Aly Raisman

Kevin Durant

Nia Jax

Danica Patrick

Votez ici pour la personnalité qui a changé la donne de 2018 !

Blake Lively Style, Poll

Getty Images/Shutterstock; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration

La star du style de 2018

Rihanna

Gigi Hadid

Zendaya

Blake Lively

Emma Watson

Beyoncé

Meghan Markle

Harry Styles

Chadwick Boseman

Brooklyn Beckham

Jaden Smith

Chris Pine

Votez ici pour la star du style de 2018 !

Le podcast pop de 2018

Oprah's Master Class: The Podcast

My Favorite Murder

Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith

Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

WTF with Marc Maron

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard

Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness

Anna Faris Is Unqualified

2 Dope Queens

Here's the Thing With Alec Baldwin

LADYGANG

Chicks in the Office

Votez ici pour le Podcast Pop de 2018 !

(E! et NBC font tous les deux partie de la famille NBCUniversal.)

Regardez les People's Choice Awards 2018 dimanche 11 novembre, en exclusivité sur E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
classé sous Emissions E! , People's Choice Awards , Émissions E! , Le Top Des News , 2018 People's Choice Awards , Apple News , Récompenses ,
Les toutes dernières news
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian et Tristan Thompson emmènent bébé True en vacances

Selena Gomez, ELLE

Selena Gomez brise son silence à propos de l'overdose de Demi Lovato

David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Victoria Beckham, 2013

Découvrez Victoria et David Beckham posant avec leurs enfants en couverture de Vogue

Younes Bendjima, Kourtney Kardashian

Pourquoi Kourtney Kardashian et Younes Bendjima se sont retrouvés post-rupture

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan veut que ses fans fassent "le Lilo" après que ses déhanchements ont fait sensation

L’anniversaire de Beyoncé : Elle fête sa meilleure année pour le moment !

David et Victoria Beckham en famille dans "Vogue"

E! Online - Votre source pour les news de l'industrie du spectacle, les célébrités, les news people            
et les potins de stars. Retrouvez toute la mode, les photos, les films et les émissions télé du moment !
Nouvelle Politique de Confidentialité | Termes et Conditions | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. Tous droits résérvés.

Nos partenaires et nous-mêmes utilisons des cookies sur ce site pour améliorer notre service, analyser des données, personnaliser les publicités, mesurer la performance marketing et stocker vos préférences sur le site. En utilisant ce site, vous consentez à l'utilisation de ces cookies. Pour plus d'informations sur les cookies et comment gérer votre consentement, consultez notre Politique Concernant Les Cookies.