par Johnni Macke | Traduit par Françoise Sawyer | mer.., sept.. 5, 2018 16:17
Préparez-vous à voter, car la liste des nominés aux People's Choice Awards de cette année est enfin arrivée !
Aujourd'hui, E! a révélé les nominés à la cérémonie des E! People's Choice Awards qui sera diffusée pour la première fois sur la chaîne (autrefois sur CBS) et vous pouvez voter dans pas moins de 43 catégories.
Au cas où vous l'auriez oublié, les People's Choice Awards c'est la seule cérémonie de récompenses où les prix sont choisis par le public pour le public. Et maintenant que la cérémonie s'installe sur E!, cela restera le premier commandement de la chaîne... tout en pimentant un peu les choses à la sauce E!
La cérémonie revisitée sera diffusée le dimanche 11 novembre sur E!, et vous ne devriez pas rater ça !
Vous pouvez aussi suivre la cérémonie sur 17 chaînes internationales diffusées dans 153 pays en 24 langues, ce qui fait des People's Choice Awards la cérémonie parfaite pour tous.
Ne ratez pas la cérémonie d'inauguration sur E! (et la 44e de son histoire) quand les People's Choice Awards seront diffusés cet automne.
P.S. : n'oubliez pas de voter pour vos stars, films, émissions préférés, et bien plus encore, ci-dessous.
Voici la liste complète des nominés :
Marvel Studios
CINÉMA :
Le film de 2018
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Les Indestructibles 2
Deadpool 2
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Cinquante nuances plus claires
Ready Player One
Sans un bruit
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Un Raccourci dans le temps
Ocean's 8
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Votez ici pour le film de 2018 !
Le film comique de 2018
Love, Simon
Tag
Game Night
Contrôle parental
I Feel Pretty
Le Book Club
Life of the Party
Uncle Drew
Overboard
L'Espion qui m'a larguée
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Crazy Rich Asians
Le film d'action de 2018
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Deadpool 2
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Ready Player One
Ant-Man et la Guêpe
Equalizer 2
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Rampage - Hors de contrôle
Ocean's 8
En eaux troubles
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Votez ici pour le film d'action de 2018 !
Le film dramatique de 2018
Cinquante nuances plus claires
Horse Soldiers
Annihilation
Red Sparrow
Breaking In
Le 15h17 pour Paris
Acrimony
À la dérive
Midnight Sun
American Nightmare 4 : Les origines
BlacKkKlansman - J'ai infiltré le Ku Klux Klan
Sans un bruit
Disney
Le film familial de 2018
Un Raccourci dans le temps
Paddington 2
Pierre Lapin
Hôtel Transylvanie 3
Sherlock Gnomes
I Can Only Imagine
Show Dogs
Cro Man
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
Jean-Christophe et Winnie
A.X.L.
Votez ici pour le film familial de 2018 !
La star masculine de cinéma de 2018
Paul Rudd, Ant-Man et la Guêpe
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Dwayne Johnson, Skyscraper
Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
John Boyega, Pacific Rim: Uprising
Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible: Fallout
Pierce Brosnan, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon
La star féminine de cinéma de 2018
Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man et la Guêpe
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War
Oprah Winfrey, Un Raccourci dans le temps
Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8
Reese Witherspoon, Un Raccourci dans le temps
Leslie Mann, Contrôle parental
Anne Hathaway, Ocean's 8
Lily James, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Emily Blunt, Sans un bruit
Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow
Votez ici pour la star féminine de cinéma de 2018 !
La star de film dramatique de 2018
Reese Witherspoon, Un Raccourci dans le temps
Oprah Winfrey, Un Raccourci dans le temps
John Krasinski, Sans un bruit
Emily Blunt, Sans un bruit
Natalie Portman, Annihilation
Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow
Chris Hemsworth, Horse Soldiers
Gina Rodriguez, Annihilation
Ewan McGregor, Jean-Christophe et Winnie
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman - J'ai infiltré le Ku Klux Klan
Shailene Woodley, À la dérive
Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed
Warner Bros. Pictures
La star de film comique de 2018
Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Amy Schumer, I Feel Pretty
Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party
John Cena, Contrôle parental
Leslie Mann, Contrôle parental
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon
Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Anna Faris, Overboard
Jon Hamm, Tag
Tiffany Haddish, Uncle Drew
Mila Kunis, L'Espion qui m'a larguée
Votez ici pour la star de film comique de 2018 !
La star de film d'action de 2018
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity Wars
Evangeline Lilly, Ant-Man et la Guêpe
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
Donald Glover, Solo: A Star Wars Story
Alicia Vikander, Tomb Raider
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Danai Gurira, Black Panther
Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther
Dwayne Johnson, Rampage - Hors de contrôle
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War
Tom Cruise, Mission Impossible: Fallout
NBC
TV
La série de 2018
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy
The Big Bang Theory
Will & Grace
WWE Raw
The Good Doctor
13 Reasons Why
9-1-1
America's Got Talent
Modern Family
Saturday Night Live
Votez ici pour la série de 2018 !
La série dramatique de 2018
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy
13 Reasons Why
The Good Doctor
Scandal
Perdus dans l'espace
9-1-1
Westworld
Riverdale
The Handmaid's Tale : la servante écarlate
Castle Rock
Netflix
La série comique de 2018
Saturday Night Live
The Big Bang Theory
Modern Family
Will & Grace
Black-ish
Mom
Orange Is the New Black
The Good Place
Atlanta
Santa Clarita Diet
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Insecure
Votez ici pour la série comique de 2018 !
Le reboot de 2018
Will & Grace
American Idol
Trading Spaces
Arrested Development
One Day at a Time
Queer Eye
X-Files
Love Connection
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Dynastie
Perdus dans l'espace
Fear Factor
L'émission de télé-réalité de 2018
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Queer Eye
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of New York City
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Basketball Wives
Gold Rush
Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta
Love and Hip Hop: New York
Teen Mom
Chrisley Knows Best
Vanderpump Rules
Votez ici pour l'émission de télé-realité de 2018 !
Le concours télé de 2018
C'est du gâteau !
The Voice
Survivor: Ghost Island
Ellen's Game of Games
The Amazing Race
Big Brother
Top Chef
MasterChef
RuPaul's Drag Race
America's Got Talent
American Idol
The Bachelor
AMC
La star masculine de télé de 2018
Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jesse Williams, Grey's Anatomy
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Tony Goldwyn, Scandal
Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy
Scott Foley, Scandal
Ian Armitage, Young Sheldon
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Votez ici pour la star masculine de télé de 2018 !
La star féminine de télé de 2018
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Kerry Washington, Scandal
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale : la servante écarlate
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Issa Rae, Insecure
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead
Viola Davis, Murder
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Kaley Cuoco, The Big Bang Theory
Hulu
La star de série dramatique de 2018
Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Kerry Washington, Scandal
Justin Hartley, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
KJ Apa, Riverdale
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale : la servante écarlate
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace:
American Crime Story
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Votez ici pour la star de série dramatique de 2018 !
La star de série comique de 2018
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet
Le talk-show de mi-journée de 2018
Rachael Ray
Ellen
Steve
Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Wendy Williams Show
The View
The Today Show
The Dr. Oz Show
The Talk
Good Morning America
The Real
Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith
Votez ici pour le talk-show de mi-journée de 2018 !
Le talk-show de fin de soirée de 2018
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Conan
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Real Time with Bill Maher
Le (la) participant(e) à un concours télé de 2018
Becca Kufrin, The Bachelorette
Colton Underwood, Bachelor in Paradise
Nikki Bella, Dancing With the Stars
Maddie Poppe, American Idol
Brynn Cartelli, The Voice
Cody Nickson, The Amazing Race
Eva Igo, World of Dance
Wendell Holland, Survivor
Adam Rippon, Dancing With the Stars
Aquaria, RuPaul's Drag Race
Joe Flamm, Top Chef
Miz Cracker, RuPaul's Drag Race
Votez ici pour le (la) participant(e) à un concours télé de 2018
La star de télé-réalité de 2018
Khloe Kardashian, L'Incroyable famille Kardashian
Kim Kardashian West, L'Incroyable famille Kardashian
NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper
Bethenny Frankel, The Real Housewives of New York City
Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Nikki Bella, Total Bellas
Showtime
La série digne d'un marathon de 2018
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime
Story
Killing Eve
The Sinner
GLOW
The Walking Dead
Queer Eye
Ozark
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
13 Reasons Why
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Shameless
Younger
Votez ici pour la série digne d'un marathon de 2018 !
La série de science-fiction/fantastique de 2018
Supernatural
Arrow
The Originals
Dr. Who
The Expanse
Marvel's Luke Cage
Supergirl
Marvel's Jessica Jones
Shadowhunters
Once Upon a Time
Cloak and Dagger
Black Lightning
Votez ici pour la série de science-fiction/fantastique de 2018 !
Getty Images
MUSIQUE
Le chanteur de 2018
Drake
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Kendrick Lamar
Keith Urban
Ed Sheeran
Logic
G-Eazy
Shawn Mendes
Thomas Rhett
Jay-Z
Bruno Mars
Votez ici pour le chanteur de 2018 !
La chanteuse de 2018
Taylor Swift
Beyoncé
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
SZA
Nicki Minaj
Selena Gomez
Carrie Underwood
Pink
Jennifer Lopez
Dua Lipa
Le groupe de 2018
Migos
Twenty One Pilots
Dan + Shay
Panic! At the Disco
Gorillaz
Imagine Dragons
5 Seconds of Summer
BTS
Fall Out Boy
Little Big Town
Sugarland
Maroon 5
Votez ici pour le groupe de 2018 !
La chanson de 2018
Drake, "God's Plan"
Drake, "In My Feelings"
Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign, "Psycho"
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"
Migos, "Stir Fry"
Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA, "All the Stars"
Selena Gomez, "Back to You"
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
Migos feat. Drake, "Walk It Talk It"
Travis Scott, "Butterfly Effect"
The Carters, "Apes--t"
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
L'album de 2018
Post Malone, Beerbongs & Bentleys
Drake, Scorpion
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Migos, Culture II
J. Cole, Kod
Camila Cabello, Camila
Travis Scott, Astroworld
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
Ariana Grande, Sweetner
Logic, Bobby Tarantino II
The Weeknd, My Dear Melancholy
Nicki Minaj, Queen
Votez ici pour l'album de 2018 !
L'artiste country de 2018
Thomas Rhett
Luke Bryan
Jason Aldean
Kelsea Ballerini
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Little Big Town
Sam Hunt
Blake Shelton
Florida Georgia Line
Keith Urban
Sugarland
L'artiste latin de 2018
Becky G
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Bad Bunny
Natti Natasha
Alvaro Soler
Ozuna
Shakira
Nicky Jam
Votez ici pour l'artiste latin de 2018 !
Le clip de 2018
Drake, "God's Plan"
Drake, "In My Feelings"
Selena Gomez, "Back to You"
Bruno Mars & Cardi B, "Finesse"
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B, "Girls Like You"
Dua Lipa, "IDGAF"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign, "Psycho"
The Weeknd, "Call Out My Name"
The Carters, "Apes--t"
Camila Cabello, "Never Be the Same"
PictureGroup/Shutterstock
La tournée de 2018
Beyoncé & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour
Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods Tour
U2, Experience + Innocence Tour
Kenny Chesney, Trip Around the Sun Tour
Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour
Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour
Foo Fighters, Concrete and Gold Tour
Katy Perry, Witness Tour
Imagine Dragons, Evolve Tour
Bruno Mars, 24k Magic Tour
Pink, Beautiful Trauma Tour
Shania Twain, Now Tour
Votez ici pour la tournée de 2018 !
POP CULTURE
La star des réseaux sociaux de 2018
Shane Dawson
Lilly Singh
Eva Gutowski
Cameron Dallas
JennaMarbles
Gigi Gorgeous
Amanda Cerny
The Dolan Twins
King Bach
Zach King
Lele Pons
The Fat Jewish (Josh Ostrovsky)
L'influenceur ou l'influenceuse beauté de 2018
NIKKIETUTORIALS
Bretman Rock
Brooklyn and Bailey
Michelle Phan
Carli Bybel
Camila Coelho
Manny Guiterrez
Jaclyn Hill
Jackie Aina
Patrick Starrr
James Charles
Kandee Johnson
Votez ici pour l'influenceur ou l'influenceuse beauté de 2018 !
La star animale de 2018
Boo
Doug the Pug
Jiffpom
Lil Bub
Iamnalacat
Marnie the Dog
Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund
Gone to the Snow Dogs
Manny the Frenchie
Venus the Two Face Cat
Cole & Marmalade
April the Giraffe
La célébrité des réseaux sociaux de 2018
Ellen DeGeneres
Chrissy Teigen
BTS
Lady Gaga
Ryan Reynolds
Rihanna
Justin Bieber
Taylor Swift
Will Smith
Kim Kardashian West
Kylie Jenner
Selena Gomez
Votez ici pour la célébrité des réseaux sociaux de 2018 !
Le spectacle comique de 2018
Kevin Hart
Tiffany Haddish
2 Dope Queens: Phoebe Robinson & Jessica Williams
Ali Wong
Chris Rock
John Mulaney
Hannah Gadsby
Marlon Wayans
Amy Schumer
Leslie Jones
Michelle Wolf
Fred Armisen
Votez ici pour le spectacle comique de 2018 !
La personnalité qui a changé la donne de 2018
Adam Rippon
Chloe Kim
Colin Kaepernick
Serena Williams
Lebron James
Simone Biles
Nick Foles
Cristiano Ronaldo
Aly Raisman
Kevin Durant
Nia Jax
Danica Patrick
Votez ici pour la personnalité qui a changé la donne de 2018 !
Getty Images/Shutterstock; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
La star du style de 2018
Rihanna
Gigi Hadid
Zendaya
Blake Lively
Emma Watson
Beyoncé
Meghan Markle
Harry Styles
Chadwick Boseman
Brooklyn Beckham
Jaden Smith
Chris Pine
Votez ici pour la star du style de 2018 !
Le podcast pop de 2018
Oprah's Master Class: The Podcast
My Favorite Murder
Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith
Scrubbing in With Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad
WTF with Marc Maron
Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard
Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness
Anna Faris Is Unqualified
2 Dope Queens
Here's the Thing With Alec Baldwin
LADYGANG
Chicks in the Office
Votez ici pour le Podcast Pop de 2018 !
(E! et NBC font tous les deux partie de la famille NBCUniversal.)
Regardez les People's Choice Awards 2018 dimanche 11 novembre, en exclusivité sur E!
