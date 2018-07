#PretendCookingShow! This is my family’s go-to chocolate sheet cake recipe— Thank you, @thepioneerwoman ❤️🌟🍫❤️ 😁 The full episode is on the new #IGTV platform— I think the button’s in my profile 🤷🏻‍♀️ — let me know what you think. #ididthiswithfreshnails #spoileralerttheysurvived . . . The Best Chocolate Sheet Cake. Ever. Ingredients: 3 3/4 sticks butter, salted 1 cup water 8 heaping tablespoons cocoa powder 2 cups flour 2 cups sugar 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/2 cup buttermilk 2 eggs 2 teaspoons vanilla 1 teaspoon baking soda 6 tablespoons milk 1 lb powdered sugar 1/2 cup pecans (optional) . . . .5 Preheat oven to 350 degrees. 1. Melt 2 sticks of regular butter in a sauce pan. Simultaneously boil 1 cup of water. 2. Add 4 heaping tablespoons of cocoa powder to the melted butter and mix thoroughly. 3. Pour in the boiling water and allow the mixture to bubble for 30 seconds. Turn off heat and set aside. 4. In a large mixing bowl, combine 2 cups flour, 2 cups sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Stir together. 5. Pour the hot butter mixture over the dry ingredients and stir together slightly, just to cool the chocolate. 6. In a measuring cup, pour 1/2 cup buttermilk and add to that 2 beaten eggs, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and 1 teaspoon baking soda. Stir together. 7. Add the buttermilk mixture to the chocolate/flour mixture and stir well. 8. Pour the DELICIOUS batter onto an ungreased baking sheet or jelly roll pan and spread evenly. 9. Bake for 20 minutes. Time for icing! 10. If adding nuts, chop 1/2 cup of pecans. The smaller and crunchier the better. Omit for nut-free/picky kids. 🙋🏻 11. Melt 1 3/4 sticks of regular butter. 12. Once melted, add 4 heaping tablespoons of cocoa powder and stir together. Allow to bubble for 30 seconds and then turn off the heat. 13. Stir in 6 tablespoons milk and 1 teaspoon vanilla. 14. Add 1 lb powdered sugar, or to taste. For me, 1/2 lb is plenty. 15. Stir together. Add the nuts if you have them. 16. Pour the icing all over the cake and spread evenly. Devour. YUM.

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Jun 20, 2018 at 3:35pm PDT