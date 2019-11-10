Les E! People's Choice Awards 2019 sont enfin là !
Dans quelques heures, les plus grands noms de la télé, du cinéma, de la musique et de la pop culture fouleront le tapis rouge des PCA, et certains monteront même sur scène pour recevoir un prix.
On connaît déjà le nom de trois grandes stars qui se verront discerner un prix cette année. E! vous a déjà annoncé que Jennifer Aniston avait été choisie comme Icône du public aux People's Choice Awards pour ses nombreux rôles inoubliables, et que la fashionista, chanteuse et styliste Gwen Stefani remporterait le prix d'Icône de la mode.
La troisième grande lauréate est Pink, élue Championne du public pour son aide inestimable envers des organisations comme Autism Speaks, Human Rights Campaign et Planned Parenthood, pour n'en citer que quelques-unes.
Découvrez la liste des premiers gagnants ci-dessous et revenez tout au long de la soirée pour obtenir la liste complète des lauréats aux People's Choice Awards 2019, qui seront diffusés cette nuit, à 3 h du matin (heure de la France métropolitaine) tout de suite après Le tapis touge, live spécial PCA, qui démarrera à 1 h du matin (heure de la France métropolitaine) !
Champion du public
GAGNANTE : Pink
Icône de la mode
GAGNANTE : Gwen Stefani
Icône du public 2019
GAGNANTE : Jennifer Aniston
CINÉMA
Le film de 2019
Avengers: Endgame
Toy Story 4
Captain Marvel
Fast & Furious : Hobbs & Shaw
Le roi lion
John Wick Parabellum
Us
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Claudette Barius/Universal
Le film familial de 2019
Toy Story 4
Le roi lion
Aladdin
Comme des bêtes 2
Dragons : le monde caché
La grande aventure Lego 2
Pokémon Détective Pikachu
Angry Birds : copains comme cochons
La star du cinéma masculine de 2019
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Will Smith, Aladdin
Keanu Reeves, John Wick Parabellum
Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious : Hobbs & Shaw
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
Sony Pictures Entertainment
La star du cinéma féminine de 2019
Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla 2 – Roi des monstres
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame
Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Sophie Turner, X-Men : Dark Phoenix
Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International
La star de film dramatique de 2019
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Cole Sprouse, À deux mètres de toi
Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood
Sarah Paulson, Glass
Samuel L. Jackson, Glass
La star de film comique de 2019
Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe
Kevin Hart, The Upside
Rebel Wilson, Isn't It Romantic
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
Liam Hemsworth, Isn't It Romantic
Dwayne Johnson, Une famille sur le ring
Mindy Kaling, Late Night
Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
La star de film d'action de 2019
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Halle Berry, John Wick Parabellum
Keanu Reeves, John Wick Parabellum
Sophie Turner, X-Men : Dark Phoenix
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious : Hobbs & Shaw
La star de film d'animation de 2019
America Ferrera, The Perfect Date
Tom Hanks, Toy Story 4
Kevin Hart, Comme des bêtes 2
Beyoncé, Le roi lion
Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon Détective Pikachu
Chris Pratt, La grande aventure Lego 2
Tiffany Haddish, Comme des bêtes 2
Awkwafina, Angry Birds : copains comme cochons
TÉLÉ
La série de 2019
Game of Thrones
WWE Raw
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
The Big Bang Theory
Riverdale
This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy
La série dramatique de 2019
Grey's Anatomy
This Is Us
Chicago Police Department
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Big Little Lies
Riverdale
The Walking Dead
La série comique de 2019
The Big Bang Theory
Saturday Night Live
Modern Family
The Good Place
Grown-ish
Veep
Orange Is the New Black
Schitt's Creek
L'émission de télé-réalité de 2019
L'incroyable famille Kardashian
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Real Housewives : Beverly Hills
Queer Eye
Bachelor in Paradise
Vanderpump Rules
Jersey Shore : vacances en famille
Le concours télé de 2019
American Idol
RuPaul's Drag Race
America's Got Talent
The Masked Singer
The Bachelor
The Voice
The Bachelorette
The Challenge: War of the Worlds
La star de la télé masculine de 2019
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
KJ Apa, Riverdale
La star de la télé féminine de 2019
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
La star de série dramatique de 2019
Zendaya, Euphoria
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
La star de série comique de 2019
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Le talk-show de mi-journée de 2019
The View
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Wendy Williams Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
TODAY
Good Morning America
The Real
Le talk-show de fin de soirée de 2019
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Le participant à un concours télé de 2019
Buddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff
Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette
Kodi Lee, America's Got Talent
T-Pain, The Masked Singer
Colton Underwood, The Bachelor
Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette
Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race
Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, RuPaul's Drag Race
La star de télé-réalité de 2019
Khloé Kardashian, L'incroyable famille Kardashian
Kyle Richards, Real Housewives : Beverly Hills
Lisa Vanderpump, Real Housewives : Beverly Hills
NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kylie Jenner, L'incroyable famille Kardashian
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
La série digne d'un marathon de 2019
Game of Thrones
Orange Is the New Black
New York, unité spéciale
Umbrella Academy
Queer Eye
Outlander
13 Reasons Why
Stranger Things
La série de science-fiction/fantastique de 2019
Stranger Things
Shadowhunters
Les nouvelles aventures de Sabrina
Supernatural
Flash
Umbrella Academy
Arrow
Les 100
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
La chanson de 2019
Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"
Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"
Lil Nas X feat., "Old Town Road"
Khalid, "Talk"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care"
Sam Smith, Normani, "Dancing with a Stranger"
Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
L'album de 2019
Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
Khalid, Free Spirit
Billie Eilish, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Lizzo, Cuz I Love You
Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins
Ed Sheeran, No.6 Collaborations Project
Juice Wrld, Death Race for Love
Taylor Swift, Lover
L'artiste country de 2019
Luke Combs
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
L'artiste latino de 2019
Daddy Yankee
Anuel AA
Maluma
Karol G
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Natti Natasha
Becky G
Le clip de 2019
Daddy Yankee & Snow, "Con Calma"
Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, "ME!"
BLACKPINK, "Kill This Love"
Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"
Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"
BTS feat. Halsey, "Boy With Luv"
Sam Smith, Normani, "Dancing With a Stranger"
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
La tournée de 2019
BTS, Love Yourself, Speak Yourself
Lady Gaga, Enigma
Ariana Grande, Sweetener
P!nk, Beautiful Trauma
Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods
Jennifer Lopez, It's My Party
Cher, Here We Go Again Tour
BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World
POP CULTURE
La star des réseaux sociaux de 2019
Emma Chamberlain
Les jumeaux Dolan
David Dobrik
Rickey Thompson
The Ace Family
Shane Dawson
Liza Koshy
Tana Mongeau
L'influenceur beauté de 2019
James Charles
Nikita Dragun
NikkiTutorials - Nikkie de Jager
Jeffree Star
RCL Beauty - Rachel Levin
Desi Perkins
Jackie Aina
Bretman Rock
La célébrité des réseaux sociaux de 2019
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Ellen DeGeneres
Miley Cyrus
Kim Kardashian West
Cardi B
Shawn Mendes
Justin Bieber
La star animale de 2019
Jiffpom
Doug the Pug
Nala Cat
Tuna The Chiweenie
Juniper The Fox
Marutaro
tecuaniventura
Lil BUB
L'humoriste de 2019
Kevin Hart
Joe Rogan
Gabriel Iglesias, dit "Fluffy"
Trevor Noah
Ken Jeong
Amy Schumer
Colleen Ballinger
Wanda Sykes
Theo Wargo/WireImage
La star du style de 2019
Kim Kardashian West
Rihanna
Céline Dion
Lady Gaga
Gigi Hadid
Cardi B
Jennifer Lopez
Harry Styles
La personnalité qui a changé la donne de 2019
LeBron James
Megan Rapinoe
Coco Gauff
Drew Brees
Alex Morgan
Stephen Curry
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Le podcast pop de 2019
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
Armchair Expert Podcast with Dax Shepard
Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe
Whine Down with Jana Kramer
Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown with Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider
Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad
WTF with Marc Maron
The Joe Rogan Experience
