People's Choice Awards 2019 : la liste complète des vainqueurs

par Brett Malec | Traduit par Françoise Sawyer | dim.., nov.. 10, 2019 04:00

Les E! People's Choice Awards 2019 sont enfin là !

Dans quelques heures, les plus grands noms de la télé, du cinéma, de la musique et de la pop culture fouleront le tapis rouge des PCA, et certains monteront même sur scène pour recevoir un prix.

On connaît déjà le nom de trois grandes stars qui se verront discerner un prix cette année. E! vous a déjà annoncé que Jennifer Aniston avait été choisie comme Icône du public aux People's Choice Awards pour ses nombreux rôles inoubliables, et que la fashionista, chanteuse et styliste Gwen Stefani remporterait le prix d'Icône de la mode.

La troisième grande lauréate est Pink, élue Championne du public pour son aide inestimable envers des organisations comme Autism Speaks, Human Rights Campaign et Planned Parenthood, pour n'en citer que quelques-unes.

Découvrez la liste des premiers gagnants ci-dessous et revenez tout au long de la soirée pour obtenir la liste complète des lauréats aux People's Choice Awards 2019, qui seront diffusés cette nuit, à 3 h du matin (heure de la France métropolitaine) tout de suite après Le tapis touge, live spécial PCA, qui démarrera à 1 h du matin (heure de la France métropolitaine) !

Champion du public

GAGNANTE : Pink

Icône de la mode

GAGNANTE : Gwen Stefani

Icône du public 2019

GAGNANTE : Jennifer Aniston

CINÉMA

Le film de 2019

Avengers: Endgame

Toy Story 4

Captain Marvel

Fast & Furious : Hobbs & Shaw

Le roi lion

John Wick Parabellum

Us

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Claudette Barius/Universal

Le film comique de 2019

The Upside

Yesterday

Le coup du siècle

Men in Black: International

Long Shot

Little 

Good Boys

Murder Mystery

Le film d'action de 2019

Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Captain Marvel

John Wick Parabellum

Shazam!

 Godzilla 2 – Roi des monstres

X-Men : Dark Phoenix

Fast & Furious : Hobbs & Shaw

Le film dramatique de 2019

Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood

Rocketman

Five Feet Apart

Glass

Us

Triple Frontier

After

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Avengers: Endgame, Movies

Le film familial de 2019

Toy Story 4

Le roi lion

Aladdin

Comme des bêtes 2

Dragons : le monde caché

La grande aventure Lego 2

Pokémon Détective Pikachu

Angry Birds : copains comme cochons

La star du cinéma masculine de 2019

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Will Smith, Aladdin

Keanu Reeves, John Wick Parabellum

Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel

Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious : Hobbs & Shaw

Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Sony Pictures Entertainment

La star du cinéma féminine de 2019

Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla 2 – Roi des monstres

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame

Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Sophie Turner, X-Men : Dark Phoenix

Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International

La star de film dramatique de 2019

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Cole Sprouse, À deux mètres de toi

Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood

Sarah Paulson, Glass

Samuel L. Jackson, Glass

La star de film comique de 2019

Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe

Kevin Hart, The Upside

Rebel Wilson, Isn't It Romantic

Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

Liam Hemsworth, Isn't It Romantic

Dwayne Johnson, Une famille sur le ring

Mindy Kaling, Late Night

Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

La star de film d'action de 2019

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Halle Berry, John Wick Parabellum

Keanu Reeves, John Wick Parabellum

Sophie Turner, X-Men : Dark Phoenix

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious : Hobbs & Shaw

Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery

Netflix

La star de film d'animation de 2019

America Ferrera, The Perfect Date

Tom Hanks, Toy Story 4

Kevin Hart, Comme des bêtes 2

Beyoncé, Le roi lion

Ryan Reynolds, Pokémon Détective Pikachu

Chris Pratt, La grande aventure Lego 2

Tiffany Haddish, Comme des bêtes 2

Awkwafina, Angry Birds : copains comme cochons

TÉLÉ

La série de 2019

Game of Thrones

WWE Raw

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

The Big Bang Theory

Riverdale

This Is Us

Grey's Anatomy

Stranger Things Costumes, Season 3

Netflix

La série dramatique de 2019

Grey's Anatomy

This Is Us

Chicago Police Department

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

Big Little Lies

Riverdale

The Walking Dead

La série comique de 2019

The Big Bang Theory

Saturday Night Live

Modern Family

The Good Place

Grown-ish

Veep

Orange Is the New Black

Schitt's Creek

 

This Is Us, Season 4

NBC

L'émission de télé-réalité de 2019

L'incroyable famille Kardashian

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Real Housewives : Beverly Hills

Queer Eye

Bachelor in Paradise

Vanderpump Rules

Jersey Shore : vacances en famille

Le concours télé de 2019

American Idol

RuPaul's Drag Race

America's Got Talent

The Masked Singer

The Bachelor

The Voice

The Bachelorette

The Challenge: War of the Worlds

La star de la télé masculine de 2019 

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

KJ Apa, Riverdale

Arya Stark, Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones Finale

Helen Sloan/HBO

La star de la télé féminine de 2019

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Camila Mendes, Riverdale 

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

La star de série dramatique de 2019

Zendaya, Euphoria

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Riverdale, Season 4

The CW

La star de série comique de 2019

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jameela Jamil, The Good Place

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Le talk-show de mi-journée de 2019

The View

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Wendy Williams Show

Live with Kelly and Ryan

TODAY

Good Morning America

The Real

Le talk-show de fin de soirée de 2019

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Le participant à un concours télé de 2019

Buddy Valastro, Buddy Vs. Duff

Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

Kodi Lee, America's Got Talent

T-Pain, The Masked Singer

Colton Underwood, The Bachelor

Tyler Cameron, The Bachelorette

Tyler Oakley, The Amazing Race

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, RuPaul's Drag Race

KUWTK, Khloe Kardashian

E!

La star de télé-réalité de 2019

Khloé Kardashian, L'incroyable famille Kardashian

Kyle Richards, Real Housewives : Beverly Hills

Lisa Vanderpump, Real Housewives : Beverly Hills

NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kylie Jenner, L'incroyable famille Kardashian

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

La série digne d'un marathon de 2019

Game of Thrones

Orange Is the New Black

New York, unité spéciale

Umbrella Academy

Queer Eye

Outlander

13 Reasons Why

Stranger Things

La série de science-fiction/fantastique de 2019

Stranger Things

Shadowhunters

Les nouvelles aventures de Sabrina

Supernatural

Flash

Umbrella Academy

Arrow

Les 100

MUSIQUE

Le chanteur de 2019

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Drake

Travis Scott

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Bad Bunny

 

Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins Tour

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

La chanteuse de 2019

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Halsey

Billie Eilish

Miley Cyrus

Camila Cabello

P!nk

Le groupe de 2019

Jonas Brothers

BTS

5 Seconds Of Summer

Panic! At The Disco

CNCO

Imagine Dragons

The Chainsmokers

BLACKPINK 

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Se&amp;ntilde;orita, Music Videos

YouTube

La chanson de 2019

Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"

Ariana Grande, "7 Rings" 

Lil Nas X feat., "Old Town Road"

Khalid, "Talk"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care" 

Sam Smith, Normani, "Dancing with a Stranger"

Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita" 

L'album de 2019

Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next

Khalid, Free Spirit

Billie Eilish, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Lizzo, Cuz I Love You

Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins 

Ed Sheeran, No.6 Collaborations Project

Juice Wrld, Death Race for Love 

Taylor Swift, Lover

L'artiste country de 2019

Luke Combs

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X

Getty Images

L'artiste latino de 2019

Daddy Yankee

Anuel AA

Maluma

Karol G

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Natti Natasha

Becky G

Le clip de 2019

Daddy Yankee & Snow, "Con Calma"

Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, "ME!"

BLACKPINK, "Kill This Love"

Ariana Grande, "7 Rings"

Billie Eilish, "Bad Guy"

BTS feat. Halsey, "Boy With Luv"

Sam Smith, Normani, "Dancing With a Stranger"

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

La tournée de 2019

BTS, Love Yourself, Speak Yourself

Lady Gaga, Enigma

Ariana Grande, Sweetener

P!nk, Beautiful Trauma

Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods

Jennifer Lopez, It's My Party

Cher, Here We Go Again Tour

BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World

POP CULTURE

La star des réseaux sociaux de 2019

Emma Chamberlain

Les jumeaux Dolan

David Dobrik

Rickey Thompson

The Ace Family

Shane Dawson

Liza Koshy

Tana Mongeau

L'influenceur beauté de 2019

James Charles

Nikita Dragun

NikkiTutorials - Nikkie de Jager

Jeffree Star

RCL Beauty - Rachel Levin

Desi Perkins

Jackie Aina

Bretman Rock 

Justin Bieber

Instagram

La célébrité des réseaux sociaux de 2019

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

Ellen DeGeneres

Miley Cyrus

Kim Kardashian West

Cardi B

Shawn Mendes

Justin Bieber

La star animale de 2019

Jiffpom

Doug the Pug 

Nala Cat

Tuna The Chiweenie

Juniper The Fox

Marutaro

tecuaniventura

Lil BUB

 

L'humoriste de 2019

Kevin Hart

Joe Rogan

Gabriel Iglesias, dit "Fluffy"

Trevor Noah

Ken Jeong

Amy Schumer

Colleen Ballinger

Wanda Sykes

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp, 2019 Met Gala

Theo Wargo/WireImage

La star du style de 2019

Kim Kardashian West

Rihanna

Céline Dion

Lady Gaga

Gigi Hadid

Cardi B

Jennifer Lopez

Harry Styles

La personnalité qui a changé la donne de 2019

LeBron James

Megan Rapinoe 

Coco Gauff

Drew Brees

Alex Morgan

Stephen Curry

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Le podcast pop de 2019

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Armchair Expert Podcast with Dax Shepard

Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe

Whine Down with Jana Kramer

Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown with Casey Wilson and Danielle Schneider

Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad

WTF with Marc Maron

The Joe Rogan Experience

Suivez Le tapis rouge, live des E! People's Choice Awards cette nuit à 1 h du matin, suivi de la cérémonie des E! People's Choice Awards à 3 h, en exclusivité sur E! (horaires en vigueur en France métropolitaine)

