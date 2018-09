View this post on Instagram

i can’t wait to introduce the KYLIE X JORDYN @kyliecosmetics collection to you guys but before i do, i wanted to come on here and let you know just how special this collection really is to me. jordyn and i have had a true unmatchable relationship and i consider her family. she’s helped me remain ME throughout all these years and this is the first time we have collaborated on such a project! it has been so much fun and I’ll cherish the memories forever! we’ve worked hard on this and hope you love it as much as we do! reveal coming tomorrow ✨