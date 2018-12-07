La liste complète des nominations aux Grammy Awards 2019

par Zach Johnson | Traduit par David K | ven.., déc.. 7, 2018 08:13
Les Grammys 2019 devraient plaire aux fans de musique.
Les nominations des 84 catégories de la 61e édition des Grammy Awards viennent d'être annoncées, et honorent les albums sortis entre le 1er octobre 2017 et le 30 septembre 2018. Alessia Cara, Zane Lowe, Shawn Mendes et Janelle Monáe étaient avec les présentateurs de CBS This Morning pour annoncer la première vague de nominations ; dans le même temps, d'autres nominations ont été révélées sur Apple Music. Les autres ont été annoncées dans un communiqué de presse.
Après s'être déroulée à New York l'an dernier, la cérémonie retourne à Los Angeles et sera diffusée en direct du Staples Center dans la nuit du dimanche 10 février.
"Nous sommes enchantés que le plus grand événement musical au monde soit de retour à la maison et nous avons hâte de célébrer les incroyables contributions des auteurs, compositeurs, producteurs, ingénieurs, mixeurs et chanteurs", a déclaré Neil Portnow, président/PDG de la Recording Academy. "Comme toujours, la saison des Grammys va commencer par une série d'événements qui mettent en avant différents genres musicaux, des programmes éducatifs et des initiatives caritatives. Nous sommes impatients de travailler avec nos partenaires à Los Angeles pour produire des événements remarquables et inoubliables."
Le maître de cérémonie des Grammy Awards n'a pas encore été annoncé.
Voici la liste complète :
Enregistrement de l'année :
"I Like It" — Cardi B, Bad Bunny et J Balvin
"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile
"This Is America" — Childish Gambino
"God's Plan" — Drake
"Shallow" — Lady Gaga et Bradley Cooper
"All the Stars" — Kendrick Lamar et SZA
"Rockstar" — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage
"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris et Grey
Album de l'année :
Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B
By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
Scorpion — Drake
H.E.R. — H.E.R.
Beerbongs and Bentleys — Post Malone
Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By (Artistes divers)
Chanson de l'année :
"All the Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears et Anthony Tiffith, auteurs/compositeurs (Kendrick Lamar and SZA)
"Boo'd Up" — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon McFarlane, auteurs/compositeurs (Ella Mai)
"God's Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels et Noah Shebib, auteurs/compositeurs (Drake)
"In My Blood" — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes et Geoffrey Warburton, auteurs/compositeurs (Shawn Mendes)
"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth et Tim Hanseroth, auteurs/compositeurs (Brandi Carlile)
"The Middle" — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha et Anton Zaslavski, auteurs/compositeurs (Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey)
"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando et Andrew Wyatt, auteurs/compositeurs (Lady Gaga et Bradley Cooper)
"This Is America" — Donald Glover et Ludwig Goransson, auteurs/compositeurs (Childish Gambino)
Mert & Marcus/Big Machine Records
Révélation de l'année :
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Meilleure performance pop :
"Colors" — Beck
"Havana (Live)" — Camila Cabello
"God Is a Woman" — Ariana Grande
"Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" — Lady Gaga
"Better Now" — Post Malone
Meilleur album pop vocale :
Camila — Camila Cabello
Meaning of Life — Kelly Clarkson
Sweetener — Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma — Pink
Reputation — Taylor Swift
Island
Meilleur enregistrement dance :
"Northern Soul" — Above and Beyond featuring Richard Bedford
"Ultimatum" — Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)
"Losing It" — Fisher
"Electricity" — Silk City and Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson
"Ghost Voices" — Virtual Self
Meilleure chanson rock :
"Black Smoke Rising" — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka et Daniel Robert Wagner, auteurs/compositeurs (Greta Van Fleet)
"Jumpsuit" — Tyler Joseph, auteur/compositeur (Twenty One Pilots)
"MANTRA" — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls et Oliver Sykes, auteurs/compositeurs (Bring Me The Horizon)
"Masseduction" — Jack Antonoff et Annie Clark, auteurs/compositeurs (St. Vincent)
"Rats" — Tom Dalgety et A Ghoul Writer, auteurs/compositeurs (Ghost)
Meilleur album contemporain urbain :
Everything Is Love — The Carters
The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle
Chris Dave and the Drumhedz — Chris Dave and the Drumhedz
War and Leisure — Miguel
Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello
Wondaland/Atlantic
Meilleur album de rap :
Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B
Swimming — Mac Miller
Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle
Daytona — Pusha T
ASTROWORLD — Travis Scott
Meilleur album de country :
Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne
Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde
Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves
From a Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton
Meilleur album de jazz vocal :
My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole
The Questions — Kurt Elling
The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry avec Keith Ganz et Gary Versace
If You Really Want — Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest dirigé par Vince Mendoza
The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant
MCA Nashville
Meilleur album de gospel :
One Nation Under God — Jekalyn Carr
Hiding Place — Tori Kelly
Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds
The Other Side — The Walls Group
A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson
Meilleur album pop latino :
Prometo — Pablo Alboran
Sincera — Claudia Brant
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade
2:00 AM — Raquel Sofía
Vives — Carlos Vives
Meilleur album americana :
By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile
Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette
The Tree of Forgiveness — John Prine
The Lonely, The Lonesome and The Gone — Lee Ann Womack
One Drop of Truth — The Wood Brothers
Meilleur album comique :
Annihilation — Patton Oswalt
Equanimity and The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle
Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan
Standup for Drummers — Fred Armisen
Tamborine — Chris Rock
Republic Records
Meilleure chanson écrite pour un média visuel :
"All the Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears et Anthony Tiffith, auteurs/compositeurs (Kendrick Lamar and SZA), morceau extrait de Black Panther
"Mystery of Love" — Sufjan Stevens, auteur/compositeur (Sufjan Stevens), morceau extrait de Call Me By Your Name
"Remember Me" — Kristen Anderson-Lopez et Robert Lopez, auteurs/compositeurs (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade), morceau extrait de Coco
"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando et Andrew Wyatt, auteurs/compositeurs (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper), morceau extrait de A Star Is Born
"This Is Me" — Benj Pasek et Justin Paul, auteurs/compositeurs (Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble), morceau extrait de The Greatest Showman
Producteur de l'année, non-classique :
Boi-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams
Meilleure performance pop duo/groupe
"Fall in Line" — Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato
Don't Go Breaking My Heart" — Backstreet Boys
"'S Wonderful" — Tony Bennett et Diana Krall
"Shallow" — Lady Gaga et Bradley Cooper
"Girls Like You" — Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
"Say Something" — Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton
"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
Meilleur album de pop vocale traditionnelle
Love Is Here to Stay — Tony Bennett et Diana Krall
My Way — Willie Nelson
Nat "King" Cole and Me — Gregory Porter
Standards (Deluxe) — Seal
The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic! — Barbra Streisand
Meilleur album dance/électro
Singularity, Jon Hopkins
Woman Worldwide, Justice
Treehouse, Sofi Tukker
Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides, SOPHIE
Lune Rouge, TOKiMONSTA
Meilleur album instrumental contemporain
The Emancipation Procrastination, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Steve Gadd Band, Steve Gadd Band
Modern Lore, Julian Lage
Laid Black, Marcus Miller
Protocol 4, Simon Phillips
Meilleure performance rock
"Four Out of Five" — Arctic Monkeys
"When Bad Does Good" — Chris Cornell
"Made an America" — THE FEVER 333
"Highway Tune" — Greta Van Fleet
"Uncomfortable" — Halestorm
Meilleure performance metal
"Condemned To The Gallows" — Between the Buried And Me
"Honeycomb" — Deafheaven
"Electric Messiah" — High on Fire
"Betrayer" — Trivium
"On My Teeth" — Underoath
Meilleur album de rock
Rainier Fog, Alice In Chains
MANIA, Fall Out Boy
Prequelle, Ghost
From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet
Pacific Daydream, Weezer
David LaChapelle
Meilleur album de musique alternative
Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino — Arctic Monkeys
Colors — Beck
Utopia — Björk
American Utopia — David Byrne
Masseduction — St. Vincent
Meilleure performance R&B
"Long as I Live" — Toni Braxton
"Summer" — The Carters
"YOY" — Lalah Hathaway
"Best Part" — H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar
"First Began" — PJ Morton
Meilleure performance R&B traditionnel
"Bet Ain't Worth the Hand" — Leon Bridges
"Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight"
"Honest" — MAJOR.
"How Deep Is Your Love" — PJ Morton featuring Yebba
"Made for Love" — Charlie Wilson featuring Lalah Hathaway
Meilleure chanson de R&B
"Boo'd Up" — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai et Dijon McFarlane, auteurs/compositeurs (Ella Mai)
"Come Through and Chill" — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel et Salaam Remi, auteurs/compositeurs (Miguel Featuring J. Cole et Salaam Remi)
"Feels Like Summer" — Donald Glover et Ludwig Goransson, auteurs/compositeurs (Childish Gambino)
"Focus" — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. et Justin Love, auteurs/compositeurs (H.E.R.)
"Long as I Live" — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton et Antonio Dixon, auteurs/compositeurs (Toni Braxton)
Meilleur album de R&B
Sex and Cigarettes — Toni Braxton
Good Thing — Leon Bridges
Honestly — Lalah Hathaway
H.E.R. — H.E.R.
Gumbo Unplugged (Live) — PJ Morton
Meilleure performance rap
"Be Careful" — Cardi B
"Nice for What" — Drake
"King's Dead" — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future et James Blake
"Bubblin" — Anderson .Paak
"Sicko Mode" — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk et Swae Lee
Meilleure performance rap/chantée
"Like I Do" — Christina Aguilera featuring Goldlink
"Pretty Little Fears" — 6lack Featuring J. Cole
"This Is America" — Childish Gambino
"All the Stars" — Kendrick Lamar et SZA
"Rockstar" — Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
Meilleure chanson de rap
"God's Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels et Noah Shebib, auteurs/compositeurs (Drake)
"King's Dead" — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn et Michael Williams II, auteurs/compositeurs (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future et James Blake)
"Lucky You" — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels et J. Sweet, auteurs/compositeurs (Eminem featuring Joyner Lucas)
"Sicko Mode" — Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim et Cydel Young, auteurs/compositeurs (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk et Swae Lee)
"Win" — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels et C. Thompson, auteurs/compositeurs (Jay Rock)
Atlantic Records
Meilleure performance country solo
"Wouldn't It Be Great?" — Loretta Lynn
"Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters" — Maren Morris
"Butterflies" — Kacey Musgraves
"Millionaire" — Chris Stapleton
"Parallel Line" — Keith Urban
Meilleure performance country duo/groupe
"Shoot Me Straight" — Brothers Osborne
"Tequila" — Dan + Shay
"When Someone Stops Loving You" — Little Big Town
"Dear Hate" — Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
Meant to Be" — Bebe Rexha et Florida Georgia Line
Meilleure chanson de country
"Break Up in the End" — Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill et Jon Nite, auteurs/compositeurs (Cole Swindell)
"Dear Hate" — Tom Douglas, David Hodges et Maren Morris, auteurs/compositeurs (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)
"I Lived It" — Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley et Ben Hayslip, auteurs/compositeurs (Blake Shelton)
"Space Cowboy" — Luke Laird, Shane McAnally et Kacey Musgraves, auteurs/compositeurs (Kacey Musgraves)
"Tequila" — Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds et Dan Smyers, auteurs/compositeurs (Dan + Shay)
"When Someone Stops Loving You" — Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill et Lori McKenna, auteurs/compositeurs (Little Big Town)
Meilleur album de new age
Hiraeth — Lisa Gerrard et David Kuckhemann
Beloved — Snatam Kaur
Opium Moon — Opium Moon
Molecules of Motion — Steve Roach
Moku Maluhia - Peaceful Island — Jim Kimo West
Meilleur album jazz solo improvisé
"Some of That Sunshine" — Regina Carter, soliste
"Don't Fence Me In" — John Daversa, soliste
"We See" — Fred Hersch, soliste
"De-Dah" — Brad Mehldau, soliste
"Cadenas" — Miguel Zenón, soliste
Meilleur album de jazz instrumental
Diamond Cut — Tia Fuller
Live in Europe — Fred Hersch Trio
Seymour Reads the Constitution! — Brad Mehldau Trio
Still Dreaming — Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley et Brian Blade
Emanon — The Wayne Shorter Quartet
Meilleur album grand ensemble jazz
All About That Basie — The Count Basie Orchestra dirigé par Scotty Barnhart
American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom — John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists
Presence — Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band
All Can Work — John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble
Barefoot Dances and Other Visions — Jim McNeely and The Frankfurt Radio Big Band
Meilleur album de latin jazz
Heart of Brazil — Eddie Daniels
Back to the Sunset — Dafnis Prieto Big Band
West Side Story Reimagined — Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
Cinque — Elio Villafranca
Yo Soy La Tradición — Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet
Meilleure performance/chanson gospel
"You Will Win" — Jekalyn Carr; Allen Carr et Jekalyn Carr, auteurs/compositeurs
"Won't He Do It" — Koryn Hawthorne
"Never Alone" — Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin et Victoria Kelly, auteurs/compositeurs
"Cycles" — Jonathan McReynolds Featuring DOE; Jonathan McReynolds, auteur/compositeur
"A Great Work" — Brian Courtney Wilson; Aaron W. Lindsey, Alvin Richardson et Brian Courtney Wilson, auteurs/compositeurs
Meilleure performance/chanson de musique chrétienne contemporaine
"Reckless Love" — Cory Asbury; Cory Asbury, Caleb Culver et Ran Jackson, auteurs/compositeurs
"You Say" — Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram et Paul Mabury, auteurs/compositeurs
"Joy." — for KING and COUNTRY; Ben Glover, Matt Hales, Stephen Blake Kanicka, Seth Moslely, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone et Tedd Tjornhom, auteurs/compositeurs
"Grace Got You" — MercyMe featuring John Reuben; David Garcia, Ben Glover, MercyMe, Solomon Olds et John Reuben, auteurs/compositeurs
"Known" — Tauren Wells; Ethan Hulse, Jordan Sapp et Tauren Wells, auteurs/compositeurs
Meilleur album contemporain de musique chrétienne
Look Up Child — Lauren Daigle
Hallelujah Here Below — Elevation Worship
Living With a Fire — Jesus Culture
Surrounded — Michael W. Smith
Survivor: Live From Harding Prison — Zach Williams
Meilleur album de gospel roots
Unexpected — Jason Crabb
Clear Skies — Ernie Haase and Signature Sound
Favorites: Revisited by Request — The Isaacs
Still Standing — The Martins
Love Love Love — Gordon Mote
Meilleur album de rock latino, urbain ou alternatif
Claroscura — Aterciopelados
Coastcity — COASTCITY
Encanto Tropical — Monsieur Periné
Gourmet — Orishas
Aztlán — Zoé
Meilleur album de musique mexicaine régionale (dont Tejano)
Primero Soy Mexicana — Angela Aguilar
Mitad Y Mitad — Calibre 50
Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II — Aida Cuevas
Cruzando Borders — Los Texmaniacs
Leyendas De Mi Pueblo — Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
¡México Por Siempre! — Luis Miguel
Meilleur album latino tropical
Pa' Mi Gente — Charlie Aponte
Legado — Formell Y Los Van Van
Orquesta Akokán — Orquesta Akokán
Ponle Actitud — Felipe Peláez
Anniversary — Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Parkwood Entertainment / Roc Nation
Meilleur performance american roots
"Kick Rocks" — Sean Ardoin
"Saint James Infirmary Blues" — Jon Batiste
"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile
"All on My Mind" — Anderson East
Last Man Standing" — Willie Nelson
Meilleure chanson american roots
"All the Trouble" — Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack et Adam Wright, auteurs/compositeurs (Lee Ann Womack)
"Build a Bridge" — Jeff Tweedy, auteur/compositeur (Mavis Staples)
"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth et Tim Hanseroth, auteurs/compositeurs (Brandi Carlile)
"Knockin' on Your Screen Door" — Pat McLaughlin and John Prine, auteurs/compositeurs (John Prine)
"Summer's End" — Pat McLaughlin et John Prine, auteurs/compositeurs (John Prine)
Meilleur album de bluegrass
Portraits in Fiddles — Mike Barnett
Sister Sadie II — Sister Sadie
Rivers and Roads — Special Consensus
The Travelin' McCourys — The Travelin' McCourys
North of Despair — Wood and Wire
Meilleur album de blues traditionnel
Something Smells Funky 'Round Here — Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio
Benton County Relic — Cedric Burnside
The Blues Is Alive and Well — Buddy Guy
No Mercy in This Land — Ben Harper et Charlie Musselwhite
Don't You Feel My Leg (The Naughty Bawdy Blues of Blue Lu Barker) — Maria Muldaur
Meilleur album de blues contemporain
Please Don't Be Dead — Fantastic Negrito
Here in Babylon — Teresa James at the Rhythm Tramps
Cry No More — Danielle Nicole
Out of the Blues — Boz Scaggs
Victor Wainwright and the Train — Victor Wainwright and the Train
Meilleur album de folk
Whistle Down the Wind — Joan Baez
Black Cowboys — Dom Flemons
Rifles and Rosary Beads — Mary Gauthier
Weed Garden — Iron and Wine
All Ashore — Punch Brothers
Meilleur album de roots régional
Kreole Rock and Soul — Sean Ardoin
Spyboy — Cha Wa
Aloha From Na Hoa — Na Hoa
No 'Ane'I — Kalani Pe'a
Mewasinsational - Cree Round Dance Songs — Young Spirit
Meilleur album de reggae
As the World Turns — Black Uhuru
Reggae Forever — Etana
Rebellion Rises — Ziggy Marley
A Matter of Time — Protoje
44/876 — Sting and Shaggy
Meilleur album de world music
Deran — Bombino
Fenfo — Fatoumata Diawara
Black Times — Seun Kuti and Egypt 80
Freedom — Soweto Gospel Choir
The Lost Songs of World War II — Yiddish Glory
Meilleur album pour enfants
All the Sounds — Lucy Kalantari and The Jazz Cats
Building Blocks — Tim Kubart
Falu's Bazaar — Falu
Giants of Science — The Pop Ups
The Nation of Imagine — Frank and Deane
Meilleur album parlé
Accessory to War (Neil deGrasse Tyson et Avis Lang) — Courtney B. Vance
Calypso — David Sedaris
Creative Quest — Questlove
Faith - A Journey for All — Jimmy Carter
The Last Black Unicorn — Tiffany Haddish
Meilleur album de comédie musicale
The Band's Visit — Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk et Ari'el Stachel, solistes principaux ; Dean Sharenow et David Yazbek, producteurs; David Yazbek, compositeur et parolier (Casting original de Broadway)
Carousel — Renee Fleming, Alexander Gemignani, Joshua Henry, Lindsay Mendez et Jessie Mueller, solistes principaux ; Steven Epstein, producteur (Richard Rodgers, compositeur ; Oscar Hammerstein II, parolier) (Casting de Broadway 2018)
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert — Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper, Ben Daniels, Brandon Victor Dixon, Erik Grönwall, Jin Ha, John Legend, Norm Lewis et Jason Tam, solistes principaux ; Harvey Mason, Jr., producteur (Andrew Lloyd-Webber, compositeur ; Tim Rice, parolier) (Casting télé original)
My Fair Lady — Lauren Ambrose, Norbert Leo Butz et Harry Hadden-Paton, solistes principaux ; Andre Bishop, Van Dean, Hattie K. Jutagir, David Lai, Adam Siegel et Ted Sperling, producteurs (Frederick Loewe, compositeur ; Alan Jay Lerner, parolier) (Casting Broadway original)
Once on This Island — Phillip Boykin, Merle Dandridge, Quentin Earl Darrington, Hailey Kilgore, Kenita R. Miller, Alex Newell, Isaac Powell et Lea Salonga, solistes principaux ; Lynn Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Ken Davenport, Stephen Flaherty et Elliot Scheiner, producteurs (Stephen Flaherty, compositeur ; Lynn Ahrens, parolière) (Nouveau casting de Broadway)
Meilleure compilation bande originale pour un média visuel
Call Me by Your Name — Artistes divers
Deadpool 2 — Artistes divers
The Greatest Showman — Artistes divers
Lady Bird — Artistes divers
Stranger Things — Artistes divers
Meilleure bande originale pour un média visuel
Black Panther — Ludwig Göransson, compositeur
Blade Runner 2049 — Benjamin Wallfisch et Hans Zimmer, compositeurs
Coco — Michael Giacchino, compositeur
La forme de l'eau — Alexandre Desplat, compositeur
Star Wars - Les Derniers Jedi — John Williams, compositeur
En septembre, la Recording Academy a annoncé avoir choisi Dolly Parton pour recevoir un prix honorifique très spécial. "Je suis très heureuse et touchée de recevoir le prix MusiCares de la personnalité de l'année", a déclaré la chanteuse de 72 ans à E! News dans un communiqué. "C'est encore plus spécial de savoir que les bénéfices du gala iront aux musiciens dans le besoin. J'ai hâte d'écouter tous les grand chanteurs reprendre ma musique."
