La liste complète des nominations aux Grammy Awards 2019

Drake, Scorpion

Les Grammys 2019 devraient plaire aux fans de musique.

Les nominations des 84 catégories de la 61e édition des Grammy Awards viennent d'être annoncées, et honorent les albums sortis entre le 1er octobre 2017 et le 30 septembre 2018. Alessia Cara, Zane Lowe, Shawn Mendes et Janelle Monáe étaient avec les présentateurs de CBS This Morning pour annoncer la première vague de nominations ; dans le même temps, d'autres nominations ont été révélées sur Apple Music. Les autres ont été annoncées dans un communiqué de presse.

Après s'être déroulée à New York l'an dernier, la cérémonie retourne à Los Angeles et sera diffusée en direct du Staples Center dans la nuit du dimanche 10 février.

"Nous sommes enchantés que le plus grand événement musical au monde soit de retour à la maison et nous avons hâte de célébrer les incroyables contributions des auteurs, compositeurs, producteurs, ingénieurs, mixeurs et chanteurs", a déclaré Neil Portnow, président/PDG de la Recording Academy. "Comme toujours, la saison des Grammys va commencer par une série d'événements qui mettent en avant différents genres musicaux, des programmes éducatifs et des initiatives caritatives. Nous sommes impatients de travailler avec nos partenaires à Los Angeles pour produire des événements remarquables et inoubliables."

Le maître de cérémonie des Grammy Awards n'a pas encore été annoncé.

Voici la liste complète :

Enregistrement de l'année :

"I Like It" — Cardi B, Bad Bunny et J Balvin

"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile

"This Is America" — Childish Gambino

"God's Plan" — Drake

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga et Bradley Cooper

"All the Stars" — Kendrick Lamar et SZA

"Rockstar" — Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris et Grey

Album de l'année :

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Scorpion — Drake

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Beerbongs and Bentleys — Post Malone

Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By (Artistes divers)

Chanson de l'année :

"All the Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears et Anthony Tiffith, auteurs/compositeurs (Kendrick Lamar and SZA)

"Boo'd Up" — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon McFarlane, auteurs/compositeurs (Ella Mai)

 "God's Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels et Noah Shebib, auteurs/compositeurs (Drake)

"In My Blood" — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes et Geoffrey Warburton, auteurs/compositeurs (Shawn Mendes)

"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth et Tim Hanseroth, auteurs/compositeurs (Brandi Carlile)

"The Middle" — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha et Anton Zaslavski, auteurs/compositeurs (Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey)

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando et Andrew Wyatt, auteurs/compositeurs (Lady Gaga et Bradley Cooper)

"This Is America" — Donald Glover et Ludwig Goransson, auteurs/compositeurs (Childish Gambino)

Taylor Swift, Reputation

Mert & Marcus/Big Machine Records

Révélation de l'année :

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Meilleure performance pop :

"Colors" — Beck    

"Havana (Live)" — Camila Cabello

"God Is a Woman" — Ariana Grande

"Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" — Lady Gaga

"Better Now" — Post Malone

Meilleur album pop vocale :

Camila — Camila Cabello

Meaning of Life — Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener — Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma — Pink

Reputation — Taylor Swift

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

Island

Meilleur enregistrement dance :

"Northern Soul" — Above and Beyond featuring Richard Bedford

"Ultimatum" — Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

"Losing It" — Fisher

"Electricity" — Silk City and Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson

"Ghost Voices" — Virtual Self

Meilleure chanson rock :

"Black Smoke Rising" — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka et Daniel Robert Wagner, auteurs/compositeurs (Greta Van Fleet)

"Jumpsuit" — Tyler Joseph, auteur/compositeur (Twenty One Pilots)

"MANTRA" — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls et Oliver Sykes, auteurs/compositeurs (Bring Me The Horizon)

"Masseduction" — Jack Antonoff et Annie Clark, auteurs/compositeurs (St. Vincent)

"Rats" — Tom Dalgety et A Ghoul Writer, auteurs/compositeurs (Ghost)

Meilleur album contemporain urbain :

Everything Is Love — The Carters

The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz — Chris Dave and the Drumhedz

War and Leisure — Miguel

Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello

Janelle Monae, Dirty Computer

Wondaland/Atlantic

Meilleur album de rap :

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

Swimming — Mac Miller

Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle

Daytona — Pusha T

ASTROWORLD — Travis Scott

Meilleur album de country :

Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

From a Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton

Meilleur album de jazz vocal :

My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole

The Questions — Kurt Elling

The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry avec Keith Ganz et Gary Versace

If You Really Want — Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest dirigé par Vince Mendoza

The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Kacey Musgraves, Golden Hour

MCA Nashville

Meilleur album de gospel :

One Nation Under God — Jekalyn Carr

Hiding Place — Tori Kelly

Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds

The Other Side — The Walls Group

A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson

Meilleur album pop latino :

Prometo — Pablo Alboran

Sincera — Claudia Brant

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade

2:00 AM —  Raquel Sofía

Vives — Carlos Vives

Meilleur album americana :

By the Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette

The Tree of Forgiveness — John Prine

The Lonely, The Lonesome and The Gone — Lee Ann Womack

One Drop of Truth — The Wood Brothers

Meilleur album comique :

Annihilation — Patton Oswalt

Equanimity and The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle

Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan

Standup for Drummers — Fred Armisen

Tamborine — Chris Rock

Ariana Grande, Sweetener

Republic Records

Meilleure chanson écrite pour un média visuel :

"All the Stars" — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears et Anthony Tiffith, auteurs/compositeurs (Kendrick Lamar and SZA), morceau extrait de Black Panther

"Mystery of Love" — Sufjan Stevens, auteur/compositeur (Sufjan Stevens), morceau extrait de Call Me By Your Name

"Remember Me" — Kristen Anderson-Lopez et Robert Lopez, auteurs/compositeurs (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade), morceau extrait de Coco

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando et Andrew Wyatt, auteurs/compositeurs (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper), morceau extrait de A Star Is Born

"This Is Me" — Benj Pasek et Justin Paul, auteurs/compositeurs (Keala Settle and The Greatest Showman Ensemble), morceau extrait de The Greatest Showman

Producteur de l'année, non-classique :

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

Meilleure performance pop duo/groupe

"Fall in Line" — Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato

Don't Go Breaking My Heart" — Backstreet Boys

"'S Wonderful" — Tony Bennett et Diana Krall

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga et Bradley Cooper

"Girls Like You" — Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

"Say Something" — Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton

"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Meilleur album de pop vocale traditionnelle

Love Is Here to Stay — Tony Bennett et Diana Krall

My Way — Willie Nelson

Nat "King" Cole and Me — Gregory Porter

Standards (Deluxe) — Seal

The Music...The Mem'ries...The Magic! — Barbra Streisand

Meilleur album dance/électro

Singularity, Jon Hopkins

Woman Worldwide, Justice

Treehouse, Sofi Tukker

Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides, SOPHIE

Lune Rouge, TOKiMONSTA

Meilleur album instrumental contemporain

The Emancipation Procrastination, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Steve Gadd Band, Steve Gadd Band

Modern Lore, Julian Lage

Laid Black, Marcus Miller

Protocol 4, Simon Phillips

Meilleure performance rock

"Four Out of Five" — Arctic Monkeys

"When Bad Does Good" — Chris Cornell

"Made an America" — THE FEVER 333

"Highway Tune" — Greta Van Fleet

"Uncomfortable" — Halestorm

Meilleure performance metal

"Condemned To The Gallows" ­— Between the Buried And Me

"Honeycomb" — Deafheaven

"Electric Messiah" — High on Fire

"Betrayer" — Trivium

"On My Teeth" — Underoath

Meilleur album de rock

Rainier Fog, Alice In Chains

MANIA, Fall Out Boy

Prequelle, Ghost

From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet

Pacific Daydream, Weezer

Travis Scott, Astroworld

David LaChapelle

Meilleur album de musique alternative

Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino — Arctic Monkeys

Colors — Beck

Utopia — Björk

American Utopia — David Byrne

Masseduction — St. Vincent

Meilleure performance R&B

"Long as I Live" — Toni Braxton

"Summer" — The Carters

"YOY" — Lalah Hathaway

"Best Part" — H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar

"First Began" — PJ Morton

Meilleure performance R&B traditionnel

"Bet Ain't Worth the Hand" — Leon Bridges

"Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight"

"Honest" — MAJOR.

"How Deep Is Your Love" — PJ Morton featuring Yebba

"Made for Love" — Charlie Wilson featuring Lalah Hathaway

Meilleure chanson de R&B

"Boo'd Up" — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai et Dijon McFarlane, auteurs/compositeurs (Ella Mai)

"Come Through and Chill" — Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel et Salaam Remi, auteurs/compositeurs (Miguel Featuring J. Cole et Salaam Remi)

"Feels Like Summer" — Donald Glover et Ludwig Goransson, auteurs/compositeurs (Childish Gambino)

"Focus" — Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. et Justin Love, auteurs/compositeurs (H.E.R.)

"Long as I Live" — Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton et Antonio Dixon, auteurs/compositeurs (Toni Braxton)

Meilleur album de R&B

Sex and Cigarettes — Toni Braxton

Good Thing — Leon Bridges

Honestly — Lalah Hathaway

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Gumbo Unplugged (Live) — PJ Morton

Meilleure performance rap

"Be Careful" — Cardi B

"Nice for What" — Drake

"King's Dead" — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future et James Blake

"Bubblin" — Anderson .Paak

"Sicko Mode" — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk et Swae Lee

Meilleure performance rap/chantée

"Like I Do" — Christina Aguilera featuring Goldlink

"Pretty Little Fears" — 6lack Featuring J. Cole

"This Is America" — Childish Gambino

"All the Stars" — Kendrick Lamar et SZA

"Rockstar" — Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

Meilleure chanson de rap

"God's Plan" — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels et Noah Shebib, auteurs/compositeurs (Drake)

"King's Dead" — Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn et Michael Williams II, auteurs/compositeurs (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future et James Blake)

"Lucky You" — R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels et J. Sweet, auteurs/compositeurs (Eminem featuring Joyner Lucas)

"Sicko Mode" — Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim et Cydel Young, auteurs/compositeurs (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk et Swae Lee)

"Win" — K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels et C. Thompson, auteurs/compositeurs (Jay Rock)

Kelly Clarkson, Meaning of Life

Atlantic Records

Meilleure performance country solo

"Wouldn't It Be Great?" — Loretta Lynn

"Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters" — Maren Morris

"Butterflies" — Kacey Musgraves

"Millionaire" — Chris Stapleton

"Parallel Line" — Keith Urban

Meilleure performance country duo/groupe

"Shoot Me Straight" — Brothers Osborne

"Tequila" — Dan + Shay

"When Someone Stops Loving You" — Little Big Town

"Dear Hate" — Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

Meant to Be" — Bebe Rexha et Florida Georgia Line

Meilleure chanson de country

"Break Up in the End" — Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill et Jon Nite, auteurs/compositeurs (Cole Swindell)

"Dear Hate" — Tom Douglas, David Hodges et Maren Morris, auteurs/compositeurs (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)

"I Lived It" — Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley et Ben Hayslip, auteurs/compositeurs (Blake Shelton)

"Space Cowboy" — Luke Laird, Shane McAnally et Kacey Musgraves, auteurs/compositeurs (Kacey Musgraves)

"Tequila" — Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds et Dan Smyers, auteurs/compositeurs (Dan + Shay)

"When Someone Stops Loving You" — Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill et Lori McKenna, auteurs/compositeurs (Little Big Town)

Meilleur album de new age

Hiraeth — Lisa Gerrard et David Kuckhemann

Beloved — Snatam Kaur

Opium Moon — Opium Moon

Molecules of Motion — Steve Roach

Moku Maluhia - Peaceful Island — Jim Kimo West

Meilleur album jazz solo improvisé

"Some of That Sunshine" — Regina Carter, soliste

"Don't Fence Me In" — John Daversa, soliste

"We See" — Fred Hersch, soliste

"De-Dah" — Brad Mehldau, soliste

"Cadenas" — Miguel Zenón, soliste

Meilleur album de jazz instrumental

Diamond Cut — Tia Fuller

Live in Europe — Fred Hersch Trio

Seymour Reads the Constitution! — Brad Mehldau Trio

Still Dreaming — Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley et Brian Blade

Emanon — The Wayne Shorter Quartet

Meilleur album grand ensemble jazz

All About That Basie — The Count Basie Orchestra dirigé par Scotty Barnhart

American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom — John Daversa Big Band Featuring DACA Artists

Presence — Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band

All Can Work — John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble

Barefoot Dances and Other Visions — Jim McNeely and The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Meilleur album de latin jazz

Heart of Brazil — Eddie Daniels

Back to the Sunset — Dafnis Prieto Big Band

West Side Story Reimagined — Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

Cinque — Elio Villafranca

Yo Soy La Tradición — Miguel Zenón Featuring Spektral Quartet

Meilleure performance/chanson gospel

"You Will Win" — Jekalyn Carr; Allen Carr et Jekalyn Carr, auteurs/compositeurs

"Won't He Do It" — Koryn Hawthorne

"Never Alone" — Tori Kelly Featuring Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin et Victoria Kelly, auteurs/compositeurs

"Cycles" — Jonathan McReynolds Featuring DOE; Jonathan McReynolds, auteur/compositeur

"A Great Work" — Brian Courtney Wilson; Aaron W. Lindsey, Alvin Richardson et Brian Courtney Wilson, auteurs/compositeurs

Meilleure performance/chanson de musique chrétienne contemporaine

"Reckless Love" — Cory Asbury; Cory Asbury, Caleb Culver et Ran Jackson, auteurs/compositeurs

"You Say" — Lauren Daigle; Lauren Daigle, Jason Ingram et Paul Mabury, auteurs/compositeurs

"Joy." — for KING and COUNTRY; Ben Glover, Matt Hales, Stephen Blake Kanicka, Seth Moslely, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone et Tedd Tjornhom, auteurs/compositeurs

"Grace Got You" — MercyMe featuring John Reuben; David Garcia, Ben Glover, MercyMe, Solomon Olds et John Reuben, auteurs/compositeurs

"Known" — Tauren Wells; Ethan Hulse, Jordan Sapp et Tauren Wells, auteurs/compositeurs

Meilleur album contemporain de musique chrétienne

Look Up Child — Lauren Daigle

Hallelujah Here Below — Elevation Worship

Living With a Fire — Jesus Culture

Surrounded — Michael W. Smith

Survivor: Live From Harding Prison — Zach Williams

Meilleur album de gospel roots

Unexpected — Jason Crabb

Clear Skies — Ernie Haase and Signature Sound

Favorites: Revisited by Request — The Isaacs

Still Standing — The Martins

Love Love Love — Gordon Mote

Meilleur album de rock latino, urbain ou alternatif

Claroscura — Aterciopelados

Coastcity — COASTCITY

Encanto Tropical — Monsieur Periné

Gourmet — Orishas

Aztlán — Zoé

Meilleur album de musique mexicaine régionale (dont Tejano)

Primero Soy Mexicana — Angela Aguilar

Mitad Y Mitad — Calibre 50

Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II — Aida Cuevas

Cruzando Borders — Los Texmaniacs

Leyendas De Mi Pueblo — Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez

¡México Por Siempre! — Luis Miguel

Meilleur album latino tropical

Pa' Mi Gente — Charlie Aponte

Legado — Formell Y Los Van Van

Orquesta Akokán — Orquesta Akokán

Ponle Actitud — Felipe Peláez

Anniversary — Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Beyonce, Jay Z, Everything Is Love, Album

Parkwood Entertainment / Roc Nation

Meilleur performance american roots

"Kick Rocks" — Sean Ardoin

"Saint James Infirmary Blues" — Jon Batiste

"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile

"All on My Mind" — Anderson East

Last Man Standing" — Willie Nelson

Meilleure chanson american roots

"All the Trouble" — Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack et Adam Wright, auteurs/compositeurs (Lee Ann Womack)

"Build a Bridge" — Jeff Tweedy, auteur/compositeur (Mavis Staples)

"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth et Tim Hanseroth, auteurs/compositeurs (Brandi Carlile)

"Knockin' on Your Screen Door" — Pat McLaughlin and John Prine, auteurs/compositeurs (John Prine)

"Summer's End" — Pat McLaughlin et John Prine, auteurs/compositeurs (John Prine)

Meilleur album de bluegrass

Portraits in Fiddles — Mike Barnett

Sister Sadie II — Sister Sadie

Rivers and Roads — Special Consensus

The Travelin' McCourys — The Travelin' McCourys

North of Despair — Wood and Wire

Meilleur album de blues traditionnel

Something Smells Funky 'Round Here — Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio

Benton County Relic — Cedric Burnside

The Blues Is Alive and Well — Buddy Guy

No Mercy in This Land — Ben Harper et Charlie Musselwhite

Don't You Feel My Leg (The Naughty Bawdy Blues of Blue Lu Barker) — Maria Muldaur

Meilleur album de blues contemporain

Please Don't Be Dead — Fantastic Negrito

Here in Babylon — Teresa James at the Rhythm Tramps

Cry No More — Danielle Nicole

Out of the Blues — Boz Scaggs

Victor Wainwright and the Train — Victor Wainwright and the Train

Meilleur album de folk

Whistle Down the Wind — Joan Baez

Black Cowboys — Dom Flemons

Rifles and Rosary Beads — Mary Gauthier

Weed Garden — Iron and Wine

All Ashore — Punch Brothers

Meilleur album de roots régional

Kreole Rock and Soul — Sean Ardoin

Spyboy — Cha Wa

Aloha From Na Hoa — Na Hoa

No 'Ane'I — Kalani Pe'a

Mewasinsational - Cree Round Dance Songs — Young Spirit

Meilleur album de reggae

As the World Turns — Black Uhuru

Reggae Forever — Etana

Rebellion Rises — Ziggy Marley

A Matter of Time — Protoje

44/876 — Sting and Shaggy

Meilleur album de world music

Deran — Bombino

Fenfo — Fatoumata Diawara

Black Times — Seun Kuti and Egypt 80

Freedom — Soweto Gospel Choir

The Lost Songs of World War II — Yiddish Glory

Meilleur album pour enfants

All the Sounds — Lucy Kalantari and The Jazz Cats

Building Blocks — Tim Kubart

Falu's Bazaar — Falu

Giants of Science — The Pop Ups

The Nation of Imagine — Frank and Deane

Meilleur album parlé

Accessory to War (Neil deGrasse Tyson et Avis Lang) — Courtney B. Vance

Calypso — David Sedaris

Creative Quest — Questlove

Faith - A Journey for All — Jimmy Carter

The Last Black Unicorn — Tiffany Haddish

Meilleur album de comédie musicale

The Band's Visit — Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk et Ari'el Stachel, solistes principaux ; Dean Sharenow et David Yazbek, producteurs; David Yazbek, compositeur et parolier (Casting original de Broadway)

Carousel — Renee Fleming, Alexander Gemignani, Joshua Henry, Lindsay Mendez et Jessie Mueller, solistes principaux ; Steven Epstein, producteur (Richard Rodgers, compositeur ; Oscar Hammerstein II, parolier) (Casting de Broadway 2018)

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert — Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper, Ben Daniels, Brandon Victor Dixon, Erik Grönwall, Jin Ha, John Legend, Norm Lewis et Jason Tam, solistes principaux ; Harvey Mason, Jr., producteur (Andrew Lloyd-Webber, compositeur ; Tim Rice, parolier) (Casting télé original)

My Fair Lady — Lauren Ambrose, Norbert Leo Butz et Harry Hadden-Paton, solistes principaux ; Andre Bishop, Van Dean, Hattie K. Jutagir, David Lai, Adam Siegel et Ted Sperling, producteurs (Frederick Loewe, compositeur ; Alan Jay Lerner, parolier) (Casting Broadway original)

Once on This Island — Phillip Boykin, Merle Dandridge, Quentin Earl Darrington, Hailey Kilgore, Kenita R. Miller, Alex Newell, Isaac Powell et Lea Salonga, solistes principaux ; Lynn Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Ken Davenport, Stephen Flaherty et Elliot Scheiner, producteurs (Stephen Flaherty, compositeur ; Lynn Ahrens, parolière) (Nouveau casting de Broadway)

Meilleure compilation bande originale pour un média visuel

Call Me by Your Name — Artistes divers

Deadpool 2 — Artistes divers

The Greatest Showman — Artistes divers

Lady Bird — Artistes divers

Stranger Things — Artistes divers

Meilleure bande originale pour un média visuel

Black Panther — Ludwig Göransson, compositeur

Blade Runner 2049 — Benjamin Wallfisch et Hans Zimmer, compositeurs

Coco — Michael Giacchino, compositeur

La forme de l'eau — Alexandre Desplat, compositeur

Star Wars - Les Derniers Jedi — John Williams, compositeur

En septembre, la Recording Academy a annoncé avoir choisi Dolly Parton pour recevoir un prix honorifique très spécial. "Je suis très heureuse et touchée de recevoir le prix MusiCares de la personnalité de l'année", a déclaré la chanteuse de 72 ans à E! News dans un communiqué. "C'est encore plus spécial de savoir que les bénéfices du gala iront aux musiciens dans le besoin. J'ai hâte d'écouter tous les grand chanteurs reprendre ma musique."

