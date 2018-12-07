Emily Blunt, Nicole Kidman et d'autres stars réagissent à leurs nominations aux Golden Globes 2019

Warner Bros. Pictures Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born "Je suis ravie pour toutes les nominations reçues aujourd'hui par A Star Is Born !" a écrit Lady Gaga sur Instagram. "Tout le monde a travaillé passionnément sur ce film, et on a fini par former une famille. Je suis plus contente que tout de voir Bradley récompensé pour sa vision et son interprétation incroyables. Et pour la reconnaissance de ma collaboration musicale avec les talentueux Mark, Anthony et Andrew pour « Shallow ». Et je n'arrive pas à croire que je suis nominée comme Meilleure actrice dans un film aux Golden Globes ! J'apprécie le soutien de la HFPA. Merci beaucoup."

Netflix Alison Brie, GLOW "Un grand merci à la HFPA pour ma nomination aux Golden Globes !! C'est un vrai honneur d'être reconnue au sein d'un groupe de femmes si talentueuses. J'ai beaucoup de chance d'avoir pu travailler avec l'incroyable équipe de GLOW, une série qui m'inspire chaque jour. Je vais faire quelques body slams pour fêter ça !!"

Mike Yarish/Netflix Alan Arkin, La Méthode Kominsky "C'est une merveilleuse nouvelle pour nous, Michael Douglas, et tous les gens associés à la série."

Lupita Nyong'o, Black Panther "Je suis extrêmement fière que Black Panther soit reconnue par la Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Voir l'histoire épique, ambitieuse de gens d'origine africaine représentée à une échelle mondiale, me voir et voir les gens comme moi sur le grand écran et savoir que des centaines de millions de personnes ont partagé la même expérience inspirante et valorisante, a été l'une des plus grandes joies de ma vie. Voir ce film honoré de cette façon est vraiment spécial et très apprécié."

NBC Kristen Bell, The Good Place "Je suis trop contente d'apprendre ma nomination et la nomination de cette série fun. Les acteurs et l'équipe technique de The Good Place forment le groupe le plus efficace, intelligent et heureux de non-enfoirés avec qui j'ai travaillé. Ils sont trop géniaux, et je suis ravie que ces gens soient reconnus comme ils le méritent. Pas de baratin. C'est le travail de mes rêves. Et cette nomination est la cerise sur le gâteau. Merci à la Hollywood Foreign Press. Pour une fille du Michigan, être reconnue de cette façon est vraiment génial."

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Laura Dern, The Tale "Merci à la HFPA d'avoir continué à soutenir ce film et pour cette nomination, merci à HBO et merci à Jennifer Fox pour sa bravoure et sa vision. Je suis heureuse que ce film continue d'être soutenu, car il nous rappelle que nous devons écouter et respecter les victimes d'abus et d'agression sexuelle, qu'ils choisissent d'en parler publiquement ou de guérir en privé. Les seules personnes qui ont le droit de raconter leurs vérités sont celles qui les ont vécues."

Showtime Jim Carrey, Kidding "Merci, Hollywood Foreign Press Association, de reconnaître l'incroyable travail de Dave Holstein, de Michel Gondry, des scénaristes, des producteurs, mais aussi des acteurs et de l'équipe techniques absolument adorables de Kidding et moi-même. J'ai hâte de voir tout le monde à la fête."

Netflix Richard Madden, Bodyguard "Je suis ravi pour Jed Mercurio et toute l'équipe qui a travaillé aussi dur pour donner vie à Bodyguard. Merci à la BBC et Netflix d'avoir soutenu la série et merci à la HFPA d'avoir reconnu les efforts de tous les gens de talent impliqués."

Focus Features Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased "Merci à la Hollywood Foreign Press Association pour cette nomination, que je partage fièrement avec la communauté LGBTQIA, ainsi qu'à Joel Edgerton, Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, et le reste des acteurs et de l'équipe technique, mais avant tout à Garrard. C'était un vrai honneur de pouvoir raconter une histoire qui, espérons-le, contribuera un jour à mettre fin à la thérapie de reconversion aux États-Unis, où elle est encore légale dans 36 États."

Matt Kennedy / Annapurna Pictures Amy Adams, Vice, Sharp Objects "Je suis tellement heureuse. Merci beaucoup à la Hollywood Foreign Press Association pour cette reconnaissance. J'ai de la chance d'avoir participé à ces deux productions incroyables cette année, et je suis reconnaissante du dur travail et du dévouement de tous ceux qui ont contribué."

Twentieth Century Fox Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody "Jouer Freddie Mercury a été un profond honneur. Faire partie de la narration d'une telle histoire, de telles vies, est quelque chose que je chérirai toujours. Je suis éternellement reconnaissant envers Brian May et Roger Taylor, et Graham King, Denis O'Sullivan, la 20th Century Fox et New Regency. Je me sens profondément chanceux et reconnaissant d'être reconnu par la Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Merci. Enfin, mes remerciements humbles et du fond du cœur à l'homme pour qui ceci est et grâce à qui c'est possible, Freddie."

Bravo Connie Britton, Dirty John "Quelle surprise ce matin. Je suis reconnaissante envers la HFPA de m'avoir soutenue et de toujours poser les questions qui vont plus loin. Et pour tous ceux impliqués dans Dirty John qui ont travaillé si dur pour donner vie à cette histoire complexe, et mon partenaire et complice Eric Bana, ainsi qu'au reste de l'incroyable distribution, merci, merci et continuons d'en parler !"

Annapurna Pictures Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk, Seven Seconds "Je ne peux pas exprimer mon sentiment en entendant cette nouvelle si excitante. Je suis aux anges. Je suis si fière de ces deux projets magnifiques et incroyables. J'ai beaucoup de chance et avoir été choisie pour ces rôles est un véritable honneur. Pour Beale Street, honorer les mots et l'héritage de James Baldwin est vraiment unique. Merci la Hollywood Foreign Press !"

Amazon Stephan James, Homecoming, If Beale Street Could Talk "Wow. Thrilled by the HFPA's recognition of me and two projects I'm very proud of. Overjoyed to share this with Julia and the Homecoming family as well as Barry Jenkins, Regina King and the cast and crew of If Beale Street Could Talk."

Yorgos Lanthimo/Twentieth Century Fox Emma Stone, La Favorite "Merci aux membres de la HFPA de cet honneur ! C'était une joie incroyable de travailler aux côtés de mes deux grands amours, Olivia Colman et Rachel Weisz, dans ce film, ainsi qu'aux côtés de merveilleux acteurs comme Tony, Deborah et nos producteurs incroyables. La Favorite n'existerait pas sans le visionnaire qu'est Yorgos Lanthimos. Un grand merci à Yorgos pour ses conseils, sa brillance et son amitié."

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America? "I appreciate the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing me, which luckily is something that none of the guests on the show did. This is such a special honour for me as the HFPA are always among the first to really appreciate my ever evolving humour. I am humbled to be recognised among such a wonderful group of nominees, all of whom I admire. This show was a labour of love for over two years. It is a shame they overlooked the amazing performances by the rest of the cast, particularly Dick Cheney and Roy Moore. Meanwhile Ms. Palin, despite being cut from the show, I hope you will accept my invitation to be my date for the ceremony."

Bill Hader, Barry "I'm beyond honored to be nominated with these other actors and amazing series. But I'm especially happy to see Mr. Winkler back in the mix. He's a legend."

FX Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story "Playing Donatella, who I admire so much was a huge honor and working with Ryan was a truly wonderful experience. I am so grateful to the HFPA for this nomination and even more excited that Edgar, Darren and the show are being recognized as well. Thank you."

Fox Searchlight Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me? "I am thrilled and amazed to be nominated by the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press. I'm so proud of my non-biological brother - Richard E. Grant - on his nomination. Forever grateful to Marielle Heller, our brilliant ship's captain. I'm humbled to be in the company of the other dreamy nominees."

Archer Gray Productions Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me? "I am utterly stunned and astonished to be nominated by the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Humbled and enormously THRILLED to be sharing this honor with Melissa McCarthy, my true partner in crime!!! Gratitude abounds for our brilliant director Marielle Heller."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Mark Ronson, "Shallow," A Star Is Born "It's an incredible honour to be nominated for a Golden Globe. Especially to be part of such a powerful and authentic movie with so much amazing music at the forefront. Thank you to Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga for making something so beautiful -it literally made our song sing and my dear brothers Anthony and Andrew for the emotion they put into this tune with us. And a huge thank you to the HFPA for recognizing our song."

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Troye Sivan, Jónsi & Brett McLaughlin, "Revelation," Boy Erased "Writing 'Revelation' for Boy Erased was an incredible honor for all of us. The song echoes the film's message that love is love, and that not only is there no way to change who you love, but there is no reason to change. We're thrilled that the HFPA and Golden Globes heard that in our song and are humbled by this nomination."

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Linda Perry, "Girl in the Movies," Dumplin' "At 6:20am a friend sent me a tweet saying congratulations on the nomination. Honestly, I was like 'nomination?' I immediately started searching the storage in my memory, then another congrats came in saying for Golden Globe Nom. Then I was like 'Yay Dolly!' I love her so much, and of course I'm happy for myself, but I am SO HAPPY for Dolly. She walked into my life and turned the lights on, and I have not been able to shut them off since. So proud and honoured to be part of each other's Journey. Thank you to the HFPA for recognizing Dumplin' and 'Girl in the Movies.'"

Daniel McFadden/Image.net Claire Foy, First Man "It's such an honour to receive this nomination today. I'm so proud of First Man and share this nomination with all the cast and crew. I also share this with the entire Armstrong family who have been so generous and kind throughout the whole process of making this film. Thank you so much HFPA...see you in January!!!!"

Amazon Studios Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy "WOW! Have woken up with a rush of gratitude and excitement this morning! I see the other men in my category, some of whom I've already gotten a chance to meet, and I am humbled to even be considered alongside their wonderful performances. Thank you to the HFPA for supporting another indie-minded film, I am soaking up all the gratitude I can. Thank you!"

Participant Media/DreamWorks Pictures Mahershala Ali, Green Book "I'd like to thank the HFPA for this extraordinary honor. I'm humbled that all our work has been recognized in such a broad capacity, especially that of my friends Viggo Mortensen and Peter Farrelly. Green Book offered a unique opportunity to embody a man with breadth, virtuosity and complexity. I'm so grateful that our story has resonance in a time that calls for empathy."

Yorgos Lanthimo/Twentieth Century Fox Rachel Weisz, The Favourite "Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for recognizing The Favourite. I'm so proud to be nominated alongside such a brilliant group of actresses, including my incredible co-star Emma. And all hail our nominated Queen Olivia! These honors are a testament to the brilliance of our director Yorgos Lanthimos."

Neal Preston/Warner Bros. Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born "I am very grateful A Star Is Born has touched so many people and to the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing our film with such abundance. I've wanted to tell stories through film for as long as I can remember and I feel lucky even to have had the opportunity to do that – to be included in a community of such inspiring artists is incredibly humbling. A huge congrats to all of this morning's nominees and especially to my dear friend, Lady Gaga."

Disney Enterprises, Inc. Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns "I delighted in playing every aspect of this extraordinary and iconic character. The entire experience working on it was spellbinding and that's largely to do with the incomparable Rob Marshall who took on this project with great love, depth and courage in his heart. I'm thrilled for Lin and for the recognition for our beautiful score as well as the film as a whole. Thank you again."

Jay Maidment/Disney Enterprises, Inc. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns "Woke up to my phone leaping off the bedside table," the actor tweeted. "Grateful for the nom, grateful to the @goldenglobes, grateful to all of you

#GoldenGlobes."

Focus Features Charlize Theron, Tully "I honestly didn't expect this and am completely thrilled. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for this incredible nomination. I loved playing Marlo, so this is a real honor."

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman "I found out about these Golden Globe Nominations for BlackKklansman in-between advising my NYU Grad School students because I teach on Thursdays. The first word that came to mind was 'BOOM SHAKALAKA.' Thank you to the HFPA!"

Focus Features Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman "I'm very thankful to the HFPA and pretty blown away by all of this. To be at the Golden Globes in January representing BlacKkKlansman with Spike and John David means a great deal to me. I'm very proud to be in their company."

HBO Henry Winkler, Barry "It is really hard to wrap my head around this wonderful recognition from the Hollywood Foreign Press. How extraordinary this award season is turning out for Barry and The Winklers. What a gift!"

Sky Atlantic Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose "Thrilled! Thanks to the HFPA. I couldn't be happier. An early Christmas pressie!! X"

FX Billy Porter, Pose "WOW! Thank you to the HFPA for supporting and embracing our show. And to Ryan Murphy, Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk and the POSE gang for believing in us. I'm so grateful to have lived long enough to see this day when the stories of LGBTQ people of color are front and center! The category is...LOVE!"

FX Networks Édgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story "After a long night of shooting in South Africa, I woke up to this beautiful news. I am so happy and touched to share this honor with Darren, Penelope and everyone involved in The Assassination Of Gianni Versace. Playing Gianni has been a transforming experience in my life, for which I will always be grateful, and I thank Ryan Murphy for the opportunity. I am truly thrilled. Thank you to the HFPA."

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie "I am so honored to receive this nomination from the members of the HFPA. I'm honored on behalf of Sony Classics and our entire film to be included in such an impressive group of actors but most of all, I'm so pleased to see the great Babe himself, Oliver Hardy acknowledged in this way. He's got a sweet grin on his face this morning wherever he is, just like me. Long live the eternal clowns Laurel and Hardy."

Annapurna Pictures Nicole Kidman, Destroyer "I am so grateful to be nominated for such an untraditional female character. Erin Bell is complicated, raw and dangerous, and it was a privilege to portray her. I share this with Karyn Kusama as well as all of the cast and crew; It was truly a passion project for all of us. A huge thank you to The Hollywood Foreign Press."

Warner Bros. Pictures Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians "What a morning to have had my phone on Do Not Disturb Mode till now... I'm ecstatic but also in shock!" Wu tweeted. "Thank you @goldenglobes !!!"

David Lee / Focus Features John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman "Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press Association, for this incredible honor and for your support of BlacKkKlansman. My deepest appreciation to the legendary Spike Lee - we stand on your shoulders, sir. Thank you to the most talented group of actors and the crew, and to Focus Features for their unwavering support. Most importantly -- Ron Stallworth, you're a hero. Thank you for allowing me to tell your story on screen. This is a surreal moment, wow. Thank you."

HBO Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects "What a thrill and an honor to be nominated alongside phenomenal actresses. Today was a triumph for Sharp Objects. Working on this limited series was a remarkable process and I'm grateful to have been a part of it."



Sony Pictures Glenn Close, The Wife "I'm beyond thrilled and especially thankful for Meg Wolitzer who wrote the novel and Jane Anderson who wrote the screenplay 15 years ago, and for Rosalie Swedlin and Claudia Bluemhuber who had the crazy passion to bring it to the screen. I share this with the brilliant Jonathan Pryce, who was the only one to received a Nobel Prize for literature this year, even if it was just in a movie…and most of all director Bjorn Runge who made my performance possible."

Amazon Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel "Huge thanks to the HFPA for continuing to celebrate our show and for putting us in such fantastic company. This is the warmest welcome to season 2."

A24 Elsie Fisher, 8th Grade "Thank you so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honor. It's been an incredible journey so far, and I feel very lucky to be part of it. I share this with Bo Burnham. Without him, none of this would ever be possible. He created a character that has left a mark on people of all ages and I will be forever grateful to him for giving me the opportunity to bring Kayla to life."

National Geographic Channel Antoni Banderas, Genius: Picasso "Thanks to the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press for this recognition that I share with the phenomenal team of great professionals that National Geographic put together to create this complicated, controversial and amazing Genius. I would love also to mention my home town of Málaga, birth place of Picasso too, for its continual effort to become a referential city of culture."

Participant Media/DreamWorks Pictures Viggo Mortensen, Green Book "I am grateful to the HFPA for this recognition, and proudly share it with Mahershala Ali, Linda Cardellini and the rest of Green Book's wonderful cast. Thank you, Peter Farrelly, for making a movie that inspires hope and compassion. By inviting audiences to laugh and be genuinely moved, and also to think profoundly about our society's past and present, you have given us a story equal to the best work of Frank Capra and Preston Sturges."

Mike Yarish/Netflix Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method "It is such an honor to be nominated as a comedy actor for The Kominsky Method."