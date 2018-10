Shenae Grimes se sent "fière et épanouie" en montrant son corps de l'après-grossesse

View this post on Instagram

To celebrate Bowie’s 1 week birthday, I’m wearing my postpartum bod with pride. I was nervous to post this because I’m sure I’ll receive comments from people asking if I’m magically 5 months preggers again already or saying I looked hella tired or WHATEVER but I felt it was important to share on social media because this is my reality and I’m proud and empowered by this incredible body and the life it created. Now that is some real magic!!! I won’t lie, while I was so excited to welcome baby girl, I was really nervous about how insecure I would feel in the days that followed about my body and my belly without a baby in it anymore. Not important in comparison to the excitement and love and joy I knew I’d be feeling but a valid feeling nonetheless. Rest assured I’ve felt the absolute opposite of insecure about my body since giving birth to Bowie. I’ve felt more confident in myself and my body than ever before because it is strong and miraculous and badass. I’m sure I’ll love the day I fit back into my pre-pregnancy clothes, don’t get me wrong but right now I’m wearing this body with pride and I wanted to post this in case anyone out there has the same concerns I did. Women are strong, women are powerful, women create life and do a million other things whilst nurturing and caring for the future generation. This is the example I want to set for my little girl so there ya have it, my 1 week postpartum body and the magical little bundle of love and life that it created. Rock on mamas! #postpartumbody