Jamie Oliver pourchasse un cambrioleur qui a tenté de pénétrer chez lui

One of my absolute happiest memories of our summer x all full of cold and flu and this feels a little bit like a life time away x getting that back to school sinking feeling I had when I was little after every holiday and every Sunday night not sure you ever shake that!!! Going to miss our after tea walks through the corn fields and all the chatting and endless questions from the little ones, precious times 💛🌾🌻☀️🚜🍂