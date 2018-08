Jada Pinkett Smith parle sans détour des mariages brisés et du pardon

I’ve been watching a lot marriages dissolve around me. It’s been really painful. Marriages change. Sometimes they need to be reimagined and transformed. Sometimes they are simply over ... but either way, I pray that folks going thru this painful transition find the patience and the love within to not throw the “babies” out with the bath water. #family 📷: @existentialcrisisboy

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on Aug 25, 2018 at 1:48pm PDT