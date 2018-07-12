La liste complète des nominations aux Emmy Awards 2018

Outstanding Directing For a Comedy Series

Atlanta, "FUBU" (FX)

Atlanta, "Teddy Perkins" (FX)

Barry, "Chapter One: Make Your Mark" (HBO)

Glow, "Pilot" (Netflix)

Silicon Valley "Initial Coin Offering" (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel "Pilot" (Amazon)

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee "Episode 2061" (TBS)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver "Episode 421" (HBO)

Portlandia "Riot Spray" (IFC)

Saturday Night Live "Host: Donald Glover" (NBC)

The Late Late Show With James Corden "Episode 0416" (CBS)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert "Episode 438"

Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series

Game of Thrones, "Beyond The Wall" (HBO)

Game of Thrones, "The Dragon And The Wolf" (HBO)

Ozark, "The Toll" (Netflix)

Ozark, "Tonight We Improvise" (Netflix)

Stranger Things, "Chapter Nine: The Gate" (Netflix)

The Crown, "Paterfamilias" (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale, "After" (HBO)

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Godless (Netflix)

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert (NBC)

Paterno (HBO)

Patrick Melrose (Showtime)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story "The Man Who Would Be Vogue" (FX)

The Looming Tower, "9/11" (Hulu)

Twin Peaks (Showtime)

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity (Netflix)

Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld (Netflix)

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life (Netflix)

Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake (NBC)

The Oscars (ABC)

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program



American Ninja Warrior "Daytona Beach Qualifiers" (NBC)

RuPaul's Drag Race "10s Across The Board" (VH1)

Shark Tank "Episode 903" (ABC)

The Amazing Race "It's Just A Million Dollars, No Pressure" (CBS)

The Voice "Live Top 11 Performances" (NBC)