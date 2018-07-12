La liste complète des nominations aux Emmy Awards 2018

NBCUniversal
Tellement d'émissions de télé, et si peu de temps !
Aujourd'hui, au Wolf Theatre du Saban Media Center de l'Académie des arts et des sciences de la télévision, les acteurs Ryan Eggold et Samira Wiley ont annoncé ensemble les nominés pour les Emmys 2018.
"Nous avons connu une nouvelle année exceptionnelle à la télévision marquée d'incroyables histoires en provenance de créateurs de contenu divers et innovants" a déclaré Hayma Washington, la présidente et PDG de l'Académie, dans un communiqué de presse. "Nous sommes heureux d'avoir ces deux acteurs talentueux pour annoncer les nominés aux Emmys cette année et pour célébrer l'excellence de la télévision." Hayma Washington a fini par rejoinder Ryan Eggold et Samira Wiley pour annoncer les finalistes.
Michael Che et Colin Jost de l'émission culte Saturday Night Live coprésenteront la 70e cérémonie des Emmy Awards, en direct du Microsoft Theater de Los Angeles le lundi 17 septembre sur NBC, aux États-Unis.
Voici la liste complète des nominations :
Meilleure série dramatique
The Americans (FX)
The Crown (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Handmaid's Tale : la servante écarlate (Hulu)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
Westworld (HBO)
Meilleure série comique
Atlanta (FX)
black-ish (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
Larry et son nombril (HBO)
GLOW (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Silicon Valley (HBO)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Meilleure mini-série
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Godless (Netflix)
The Alientist (TNT)
Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Patrick Melrose (Showtime)
Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique
Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix)
Elisabeth Moss, Handmaid's Tale : la servante écarlate (Hulu)
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (BBC America)
Keri Russell, The Americans (FX)
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld (HBO)
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black (BBC America)
Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)
Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX)
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us (NBC)
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)
Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)
Ed Harris, Westworld (HBO)
Meilleure actrice dans une série comique
Pamela Adlon, Better Things (FX)
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish (ABC)
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)
Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)
Meilleur acteur dans une série comique
Anthony Anderson, black-ish (ABC)
Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)
Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)
Larry David, Larry et son nombril (HBO)
Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)
William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)
Meilleure actrice dans une mini-série ou un téléfilm
Jessica Biel, The Sinner (USA Network)
Laura Dern, The Tale (HBO)
Michelle Dockery, Godless (Netflix)
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult (FX)
Edie Falco, Law & Order: True Crime The Menendez Murders (NBC)
Regina King, Seven Seconds (Netflix)
Meilleur acteur dans une mini-série ou un téléfilm
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose (Showtime)
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower (Hulu)
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
Jesse Plemons, USS Callister, Black Mirror (Netflix)
Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série dramatique
Alexis Bledel, Handmaid's Tale : la servante écarlate (Hulu)
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (Netflix)
Ann Dowd, Handmaid's Tale : la servante écarlate (Hulu)
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)
Yvonne Strahovski, Handmaid's Tale : la servante écarlate (Hulu)
Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série dramatique
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Joseph Fiennes, Handmaid's Tale : la servante écarlate (Hulu)
David Harbour, Stranger Things (Netflix)
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland (Showtime)
Matt Smith, The Crown (Netflix)
Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série comique
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta (FX)
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne (ABC)
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace (NBC)
Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série comique
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta (FX)
Louis Anderson, Baskets (FX)
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)
Kenan Thomspon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une mini-série ou un téléfilm
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert (NBC)
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult (FX)
Merritt Wever, Godless (Netflix)
Letitia Wright, "Black Museum, Black Mirror (Netflix)
Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une mini-série ou un téléfilm
Jeff Daniels, Godless (Netflix)
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)
John Leguizamo, Waco (Paramount Network)
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower (Hulu)
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
Meilleure émission de télé-réalité/compétition
The Amazing Race (CBS)
The Voice (NBC)
Top Chef (Bravo)
American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Project Runway (Lifetime)
Meilleure émission de variétés/talk-show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Meilleure émission de variétés/sketchs
At home with Amy Sedaris (TruTV)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
I Love You America With Sarah Silverman (Hulu)
Portlandia (IFC)
Saturday Night Live NBC)
Tracey Ullman's Show (HBO)
Meilleure actrice guest-star dans une série dramatique
Viola Davis, Scandal (ABC)
Kelly Jenrette, Handmaid's Tale : la servante écarlate (Hulu)
Cherry Jones, Handmaid's Tale : la servante écarlate (Hulu)
Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones (HBO)
Cicely Tyson, Murder (ABC)
Samira Wiley, Handmaid's Tale : la servante écarlate (Hulu)
Meilleur acteur guest-star dans une série dramatique
F. Murray Abraham, Homeland (Showtime)
Cameron Britton Mindhunter (Netflix)
Matthew Goode, The Crown (Netflix)
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us (NBC)
Jimmi Simpson, Westworld, (HBO)
Meilleure actrice guest-star dans une série comique
Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place (NBC)
Molly Shannon, Will & Grace (NBC)
Wanda Sykes, black-ish (ABC)
Meilleur acteur guest-star dans une série comique
Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX)
Bryan Cranston, Larry et son nombril (HBO)
Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Larry et son nombril (HBO)
Katt Williams, Atlanta (FX)
Meilleur téléfilm
Fahrenheit 451 (HBO)
Flint (Lifetime)
Paterno (HBO)
The Tale (HBO)
Black Mirror: USS Callister (Netflix)
Meilleure émission de télé-réalité structurée
Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
Fixer Upper (HGTV)
Lip Sync Battle (Paramount)
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Shark Tank (ABC)
Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC)
Meilleure émission de télé-réalité non structurée
Born This Way (A&E)
Deadliest Catch (Discovery)
Intervention (A&E)
Naked and Afraid (Discovery Channel)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell (CNN)
Meilleur présentateur d'émission de télé-réalité ou de télé-réalité/compétition
W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell (CNN)
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen's Game of Games (NBC)
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway (Lifetime)
Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night (NBC)
Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program
13 Reasons Why, "Talk To The Reasons" (Netflix)
Mr. Robot, Ecoin (USA Network)
Rick And Morty, Virtual Rick-ality (Adult Swim)
Silicon Valley, "Interactive World: Not Hotdog, VR & Twitter-Powered Drones" (HBO)
Westworld, "Chaos Takes Control Interactive Experience" (HBO)
aka Wyatt Cenac (Topic.com)
An Emmy For Megan (anemmyformegan.com)
Grey's Anatomy: B Team (ABC)
James Corden's Next James Corden (CBS)
The Walking Dead: Red Machete (AMC)
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Diarra Kilpatrick, American Koko
Megan Amram, An Emmy For Megan
Christina Pickles, Break A Hip
Lee Garlington, Broken
Naomi Grossman, Ctrl Alt Delete
Kelli O'Hara , The Accidental Wolf
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Miles Tag, Broken
Destorm Power, Caught the Series
Alexis Denisof, I Love Bekkah
James Corden, James Corden's Next James Corden
Melvin Jackson Jr., This Eddie Murphy Role Is Mine, Not Yours
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown (CNN.com)
Jay Leno's Garage (NBC.com)
The Americans: The Final Season (FX)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: America's Obsessions (FX)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen (Bravotv.com)
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Between The Scenes—The Daily Show (thedailyshow.com)
Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple Music)
Creating Saturday Night Live (NBC.com)
Gay Of Thrones (Funny or Die)
Honest Trailers (YouTube)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon—Cover Room (NBC.com)
Outstanding Directing For a Comedy Series
Atlanta, "FUBU" (FX)
Atlanta, "Teddy Perkins" (FX)
Barry, "Chapter One: Make Your Mark" (HBO)
Glow, "Pilot" (Netflix)
Silicon Valley "Initial Coin Offering" (HBO)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel "Pilot" (Amazon)
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee "Episode 2061" (TBS)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver "Episode 421" (HBO)
Portlandia "Riot Spray" (IFC)
Saturday Night Live "Host: Donald Glover" (NBC)
The Late Late Show With James Corden "Episode 0416" (CBS)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert "Episode 438"
Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series
Game of Thrones, "Beyond The Wall" (HBO)
Game of Thrones, "The Dragon And The Wolf" (HBO)
Ozark, "The Toll" (Netflix)
Ozark, "Tonight We Improvise" (Netflix)
Stranger Things, "Chapter Nine: The Gate" (Netflix)
The Crown, "Paterfamilias" (Netflix)
The Handmaid's Tale, "After" (HBO)
Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Godless (Netflix)
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert (NBC)
Paterno (HBO)
Patrick Melrose (Showtime)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story "The Man Who Would Be Vogue" (FX)
The Looming Tower, "9/11" (Hulu)
Twin Peaks (Showtime)
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity (Netflix)
Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld (Netflix)
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life (Netflix)
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake (NBC)
The Oscars (ABC)
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
American Ninja Warrior "Daytona Beach Qualifiers" (NBC)
RuPaul's Drag Race "10s Across The Board" (VH1)
Shark Tank "Episode 903" (ABC)
The Amazing Race "It's Just A Million Dollars, No Pressure" (CBS)
The Voice "Live Top 11 Performances" (NBC)
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
60th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)
Jesus Christ Live Superstar (NBC)
Night Of Too Many Stars: America Unites For Autism Programs (HBO)
The 75th Annual Golden Globes (NBC)
The Oscars (ABC)
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special (CBS)
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018 (CBS)
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity (Netflix)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It's Complicated) (TBS)
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life (Netflix)
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Atlanta "Barbershop" (FX)
Atlanta "Alligator Man" (FX)
Barry "Chapter One: Make Your Mark" (HBO)
Barry "Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going" (HBO)
Silicon Valley "Fifty-One Percent" (HBO)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel "Pilot" (Amazon)
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Game of Thrones, "The Dragon and the Wolf" (HBO)
Killing Eve, "Nice Face" (BBC America)
Stranger Things, "Chapter Nine: The Gate" (Netflix)
The Americans, "Start" (FX)
The Crown, "Mystery Man" (Netflix)
The Handmaid's Tale, "June" (Hulu)
Outstanding Writing For a Limited Series
American Vandal, "Clean Up" (Netflix)
Godless (Netflix)
Patrick Melrose (Showtime)
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, "House By the Lake" (FX)
Twin Peaks (Showtime)
Black Mirror, "USS Callister" (Netflix)
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Outstanding Writing for Variety Special
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It's Complicated) (TBS)
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City (Netflix)
Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady (HBO)
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation (Netflix)
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life (Netflix)
(E! and NBC sont tous deux membres de la famille NBCUniversal)
