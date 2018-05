Jennifer Love Hewitt repense à sa première grossesse avec une photo inédite

#tbt First pic my husband took of me pregnant. I was 14 weeks and had no idea how much my body would change. Life would change and my heart would grow. The best thing I have ever done will always be marrying him, having our kids and watching them change and grow everyday. #grateful #happymommy #happywifey #luckygirl #mylittlefamily

