Les photographes du mariage royal donnent des détails sur le grand jour du prince Harry et de Meghan Markle

"C'est arrivé si vite et j'étais le seul photographe présent, donc je n'avais pas droit à l'erreur", se souvient-il. "C'était aux alentours de 19h30, après une longue journée et la lumière était également changeante. Vous faites le buzz quand on couvre vos photos, et vous ressentez l'adrénaline quand vous ne faites pas d'erreur."

Plus tard dans la soirée, Harry et Meghan ont changé de tenue et ont été pris en photo par Steve Parsons en train de quitter le château de Windsor Castle pour se rendre à leur réception .

"Ça aurait très bien pu être une photo d'elle banale, juste en train de marcher vers l'autel. Mais la lumière était tellement extraordinaire que ça a donné un cliché qui a une durée de vie beaucoup plus longue que prévu", explique-t-il. "Des rayons de lumière traversaient les vitraux et je devais prendre une décision : « Est-ce que je la prends à travers la lumière ou à travers l'ombre ? J'ai choisi la lumière pour obtenir une image plus contrastée et il s'avère que c'était la bonne décision."

