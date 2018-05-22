Les photographes du mariage royal donnent des détails sur le grand jour du prince Harry et de Meghan Markle

Le Prince Harry et Meghan Markle sont officiellement mari et femme.

Le couple s'est dit oui en la chapelle Saint-Georges au château de Windsor samedi, devant la reine Elizabeth II, le prince William, Kate Middleton et une liste d'invités célèbres. Au fil de cette journée mémorable, les photographes ont capturé tous les moments inoubliables, de Meghan en train de marcher vers l'autel, en passant par le premier baiser du couple marié.

Maintenant, les photographes qui étaient au mariage royal partagent des détails avec la Press Association, comme Danny Lawson qui a pris un remarquable cliché de Meghan s'avançant vers l'autel, depuis l'orgue de la chapelle.

ESC: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Moments

DANNY LAWSON/AFP/Getty Images

"Ça aurait très bien pu être une photo d'elle banale, juste en train de marcher vers l'autel. Mais la lumière était tellement extraordinaire que ça a donné un cliché qui a une durée de vie beaucoup plus longue que prévu", explique-t-il. "Des rayons de lumière traversaient les vitraux et je devais prendre une décision : « Est-ce que je la prends à travers la lumière ou à travers l'ombre ? J'ai choisi la lumière pour obtenir une image plus contrastée et il s'avère que c'était la bonne décision."

C'est également lui qui a capturé le premier baiser du couple depuis l'intérieur de la chapelle. "J'ai utilisé un énorme zoom et je l'ai prise depuis l'intérieur", révèle-t-il. "C'est arrivé très vite. S'ils avaient attendu la foule, je ne l'aurais peut-être pas eue, donc pour moi c'était parfait."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Une des images les plus commentées du mariage royal a été prise juste après la cérémonie. Le photographe Yui Mok a pris un cliché de Meghan et Harry en train de passer sous lui durant leur parcours en carrosse. Il était posté sur le toit de l'entrée George IV du château de Windsor quand il a pris cette photo mémorable du couple, qu'on voit en train de se tenir la main.

En parlant de ce moment il a déclaré à PA : "J'avais moins d'une seconde pour prendre cette photo en particulier, tout en faisant la mise au point à travers une grille de métal sur laquelle j'étais situé, j'étais tellement content d'obtenir un résultat !"

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding, Reception

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Plus tard dans la soirée, Harry et Meghan ont changé de tenue et ont été pris en photo par Steve Parsons en train de quitter le château de Windsor Castle pour se rendre à leur réception.

"C'est arrivé si vite et j'étais le seul photographe présent, donc je n'avais pas droit à l'erreur", se souvient-il. "C'était aux alentours de 19h30, après une longue journée et la lumière était également changeante. Vous faites le buzz quand on couvre vos photos, et vous ressentez l'adrénaline quand vous ne faites pas d'erreur."

