Kanye West s'entoure de gardes du corps après avoir été menacé par le gang des Crips

Now when he spoke out about Trump... Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this. But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions,even if really different from mine He never said he agrees with his politics

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X

If your friend jumps off the bridge you don't have to do the same. Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don't tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary I love Hillary too.

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.

"Vous n'avez pas à être d'accord avec trump, mais la foule ne peut pas m'empêcher de l'aimer", a même écrit West. "On a tous les deux l'énergie du dragon. C'est mon frère. J'aime tout le monde. Je ne suis pas d'accord avec tout ce que fait qui que ce soit. C'est ce qui fait de nous des individus. Et on a le droit d'avoir une pensée indépendante."

