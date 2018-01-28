Grammy Awards 2018 : la liste complète des vainqueurs

Grammy Statuette Statue

La 60e édition des Grammy Awards est enfin là !

La cérémonie de récompenses a déjà fait le plein de stars avec tout le gratin de la musique pour remettre les prix, les nominés et, bien sûr, le maître de la soirée, James Corden.

Le présentateur de talk-show de fin de soirée aux États-Unis jouera donc les MC le temps de la soirée pour une nuit qui s'annonce déjà mémorable.

Jay-Z est en tête des nominations avec son dernier album en date, 4:44, tandis que Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Khalid, Childish Gambino suivent derrière.

Mais qui dit plus grande soirée de la musique dit performances live de choix, non ?

Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Kesha et beaucoup, beaucoup d'autres devraient mettre le feu à la scène du Madison Square pendant la cérémonie retransmise à la télévision.

Alors, sans plus attendre, découvrons les grands vainqueurs de la soirée :

Album de l'année

Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!

Jay-Z, 4:44

Kendrick Lamar, Damn.

Lorde, Melodrama

VAINQUEUR : Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Enregistrement de l'année

Childish Gambino, "Redbone"

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"

Jay Z, "The Story of O.J."

Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."

VAINQUEUR : Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"

Chanson de l'année

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"

Jay-Z, "4:44"

Julia Michaels, "Issues"

Logic, "1-800-273-8255 (feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid)"

VAINQUEUR : Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

Révélation de l'année

VAINQUEUR : Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Meilleure performance pop

Kelly Clarkson, "Love So Soft"

Kesha, "Praying"

Lady Gaga, "Million Reasons"

Pink, "What About Us"

VAINQUEUR : Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"

Meilleure performance par un duo/groupe pop

The Chainsmokers and Coldplay, "Something Just Like This"

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"

Imagine Dragons, "Thunder"

VAINQUEUR : Portugal. The Man, "Feel It Still"

Zedd and Alessia Cara, "Stay"

Meilleur album pop traditionnel

Michael Bublé, Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)

Bob Dylan, Triplicate

Seth MacFarlane, In Full Swing

Sarah McLachlan, Wonderland

VAINQUEUR : Various Artists, Tony Bennett Celebrates 90

Meilleur album pop vocal

Coldplay, Kaleidoscope EP

Lana Del Rey, Lust for Life

Imagine Dragons, Evolve

Kesha, Rainbow

Lady Gaga, Joanne

VAINQUEUR : Ed Sheeran, ÷

Meilleur clip

Beck, "Up All Night"

Jain, "Makeba"

Jay-Z, "The Story of O.J."

VAINQUEUR : Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."

Logic, "1-800-273-8255 (feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid)"

Meilleure musique de film

Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, One More Time With Feeling

The Grateful Dead, Long Strange Trip

VAINQUEUR : Various Artists, The Defiant Ones

Various Artists, Soundbreaking

Various Artists, Two Trains Runnin'

Meilleur enregistrement dance

Bonobo, "Bambro Koyo Ganda (feat. Innov Gnawa)"

Camelphat and Elderbrook, "Cola"

Gorillaz, "Andromeda (feat. DRAM)"

VAINQUEUR : LCD Soundsystem, "Tonite"

Odesza, "Line of Sight (feat. WYNNE and Mansionair)"

Meilleur album dance/musique électronique

Bonobo, Migration

VAINQUEUR : Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue

Mura Masa, Mura Masa

Odesza, A Moment Apart

Sylvan Esso, What Now

Meilleure performance rock

VAINQUEUR : Leonard Cohen, "You Want It Darker"

Chris Cornell, "The Promise"

Foo Fighters, "Run"

Kaleo, "No Good"

Nothing More, "Go to War"

Meilleur album urbain contemporain

6lack, Free 6lack

Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!

Khalid, American Teen

SZA, Ctrl

VAINQUEUR : The Weeknd, Starboy

Meilleur album de rap

Jay-Z, 4:44

VAINQUEUR : Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Migos, Culture

Rapsody, Laila's Wisdom

Tyler, The Creator, Flower Boy

Meilleur album country

Kenny Chesney, Cosmic Hallelujah

Lady Antebellum, Heart Break

Little Big Town, The Breaker

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

VAINQUEUR : Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1

Meilleur album jazz vocal

The Baylor Project, The Journey

Jazzmeia Horn, A Social Call

Raul Midón, Bad Ass and Blind

Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King, Porter Plays Porter

VAINQUEUR : Cécile McLorin Salvant, Dreams and Daggers

Meilleur album de gospel

Travis Greene, Crossover

Le'Andria, Bigger Than Me

Marvin Sapp, Close

Anita Wilson, Sunday Song

VAINQUEUR : Cece Winans, Let Them Fall in Love

Meilleur album de musique chrétienne contemporaine

Danny Gokey, Rise

Matt Maher, Echoes (Deluxe Edition)

MercyMe, Lifer

Tauren Wells, Hills and Valleys

VAINQUEUR : Zach Williams, Chain Breaker

Meilleur album de musique latine

Alex Cuba, Lo Único Constante

Juanes, Mis Planes Son Amarte

La Santa Cecilia, Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017

Natalia Lafourcade, Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)

VAINQUEUR : Shakira, El Dorado

Meilleur album Americana

Gregg Allman, Southern Blood

Brent Cobb, Shine on Rainy Day

Iron & Wine, Beast Epic

VAINQUEUR : Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Nashville Sound

The Mavericks, Brand New Day

Producteur de l'année, non-classique 

Calvin Harris

No I.D.

VAINQUEUR : Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

The Stereotypes

Meilleure chanson écrite pour un média visuel

"City of Stars," La La Land

VAINQUEUR : "How Far I'll Go," Moana

"I Don't Wanna Live Forever," Fifty Shades Darker

"Never Give Up," Lion

"Stand Up for Something," Marshall

Meilleur album instrumental contemporain

The Jerry Douglas Band, What If

Alex Han, Spirit

Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge, Mount Royal

VAINQUEUR : Jeff Lorber Fusion, Prototype

Antonio Sanchez, Bad Hombre

Meilleure performance metal

August Burns Red, "Invisible Enemy"

Body Count, "Black Hoodie"

Track from: Bloodlust

Code Orange, "Forever"

VAINQUEUR : Mastodon, "Sultan's Curse"

Meshuggah, "Clockworks"

Meilleure chanson rock

Metallica, "Atlas, Rise!"

K.Flay, "Blood in the Cut"

Nothing More, "Go to War"

VAINQUEUR : Foo Fighters, "Run"

Avenged Sevenfold, "The Stage"

Meilleur album rock

Mastodon, Emperor of Sand

Metallica, Hardwired...To Self-Destruct

Nothing More, The Stories We Tell Ourselves

Queens of the Stone Age, Villains

VAINQUEUR : The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding

Meilleur album de musique alternative 

Arcade Fire, Everything Now

Gorillaz, Humanz

LCD Soundsystem, American Dream

Father John Misty, Pure Comedy

VAINQUEUR : The National, Sleep Well Beast

Meilleure performance R&B 

Daniel Caesar, "Get You (feat. Kali Uchis)"

Kehlani, "Distraction"

Ledisi, "High"

VAINQUEUR : Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

SZA, "The Weekend"

Meilleure performance R&B traditionnel

The Baylor Project, "Laugh and Move On"

VAINQUEUR : Childish Gambino, "Redbone"

Anthony Hamilton, "What I'm Feelin' (feat. The Hamiltones)"

Ledisi, "All the Way"

Mali Music, "Still"

Meilleure chanson R&B

PJ Morton, "First Began"

Khalid, "Location"

Childish Gambino, "Redbone"

SZA, "Supermodel"

VAINQUEUR : Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

Meilleur album R&B

Daniel Caesar, Freudian

Ledisi, Let Love Rule

VAINQUEUR : Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

PJ Morton, Gumbo

Musiq Soulchild, Feel the Real

Meilleure performance rap

Big Sean, "Bounce Back"

Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"

Jay-Z, "4:44"

VAINQUEUR : Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."

Migos, "Bad and Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)"

Meilleure performance rap/chantée

6LACK, "PRBLMS"

Goldlink, "Crew (feat. Brent Faiyaz and Shy Glizzy)"

Jay-Z, "Family Feud (feat. Beyoncé)"

VAINQUEUR : Kendrick Lamar, "LOYALTY. (feat. Rihanna)"

SZA, "Love Galore (feat. Travis Scott)"

Meilleure chanson de rap

Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"

Danger Mouse, "Chase Me (feat. Run the Jewels and Big Boi)"

VAINQUEUR : Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE."

Rapsody, "Sassy"

Jay-Z, "the Story of O.J."

Meilleure performance country solo

Sam Hunt, "Body Like a Back Road"

Alison Krauss, "Losing You"

Miranda Lambert, "Tin Man"

Maren Morris, "I Could Use a Love Song"

VAINQUEUR : Chris Stapleton, "Either Way"

Meilleure performance par un duo/groupe country

Brothers Osborne, "It Ain't My Fault"

Zac Brown Band, "My Old Man"

Lady Antebellum, "You Look Good"

VAINQUEUR : Little Big Town, "Better Man"

Midland, "Drinkin' Problem"

Meilleure chanson country

Little Big Town, "Better Man"

Sam Hunt, "Body Like a Back Road"

VAINQUEUR : Chris Stapleton, "Broken Halos"

Midland, "Drinkin' Problem"

Miranda Lambert, "Tin Man"

Meilleur album New Age 

Brian Eno, Reflection

India.Arie, SongVersation: Medicine

VAINQUEUR : Peter Kater, Dancing on Water

Kitaro, Sacred Journey of Ku-Kai, Volume 5

Steve Roach, Spiral Revelation

Meilleur solo de jazz improvisé

Sara Caswell, "Can't Remember Why"

Billy Childs, "Dance of Shiva"

Fred Hersch, "Whisper Not"

VAINQUEUR : John McLaughlin, "Miles Beyond"

Chris Potter, "Ilimba"

Meilleur album de jazz instrumental

Bill Charlap Trio, Uptown, Downtown

VAINQUEUR : Billy Childs, Rebirth

Joey DeFrancesco and The People, Project Freedom

Fred Hersch, Open Book

Chris Potter, The Dreamer Is the Dream   

Meilleur album de grand ensemble de jazz

John Beasley, MONK'estra Vol. 2

Alan Ferber Big Band, Jigsaw

VAINQUEUR : Christian McBride Big Band, Bringin' It

Vince Mendoza and WDR Big Band Cologne, Homecoming

Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge, Whispers on the Wind

Meilleur album de latin jazz

Antonio Adolfo, Hybrido - From Rio to Wayne Shorter

Jane Bunnett and Maqueque, Oddara

Anat Cohen and Marcello Gonçalves, Outra Coisa - The Music of Moacir Santos

Miguel Zenón, Típico

VAINQUEUR : Pablo Ziegler Trio, Jazz Tango   

Meilleure performance/chanson de gospel

Tina Campbell, "Too Hard Not To"

JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise, "You Deserve It (feat. Bishop Cortez Vaughn)

Le'Andria, "Better Days"

The Walls Group, "My Life"

VAINQUEUR : CeCe Winans, "Never Have to Be Alone"

Meilleure performance/chanson de musique chrétienne contemporaine 

Casting Crowns, "Oh My Soul"

Natalie Grant, "Clean"

VAINQUEUR : Hillsong Worship, "What a Beautiful Name"

MercyMe, "Even If"

Tauren Wells, "Hills and Valleys"

Meilleur album de gospel roots

The Collingsworth Family, The Best of the Collingsworth Family - Volume 1

Larry Cordle, Give Me Jesus

Joseph Habedank, Resurrection

VAINQUEUR : Reba McEntire, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope

Karen Peck and New River, Hope for All Nations

Meilleur album de pop latine

Alex Cuba, Lo Único Constante

Juanes, Mis Planes Son Amarte

La Santa Cecilia, Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017

Natalia Lafourcade, Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)

VAINQUEUR : Shakira, El Dorado

Meilleur album de rock latino, urbain ou alternatif 

Bomba Estéreo, Ayo

C4 Trío and Desorden Público, Pa' Fuera

Jorge Drexler, Salvavidas de Hielo

Los Amigos Invisibles, El Paradise

VAINQUEUR : Residente, Residente

Meilleur album de musique mexicaine régionale (dont Tejano)

Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda, Ni Diablo Ni Santo

Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga, Ayer Y Hoy

Alex Campos, Momentos

VAINQUEUR : Aida Cuevas, Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas

Various Artists, Zapateando En El Norte

Meilleur album latino tropical

Albita, Albita    

Doug Beavers, Art of the Arrangement

VAINQUEUR : Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta, Salsa Big Band

Silvestre Dangond, Gente Valiente

Diego El Cigala, Indestructible

Meilleure performance american roots

VAINQUEUR : Alabama Shakes, "Killer Diller Blues"

Blind Boys of Alabama, "Let My Mother Live"

Glen Campbell, "Arkansas Farmboy"

Leonard Cohen, "Steer Your Way"

Alison Krauss, "I Never Cared for You"

Meilleur arrangement, instruments et chants

Justin Hurwitz, "Another Day of Sun"

Jorge Calandrelli, "Every Time We Say Goodbye"

Joel McNeely, "I Like Myself"

Shelly Berg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin and Clint Holmes, "I Loves You Porgy/There's A Boat That's Leavin' Soon For New York"

VAINQUEUR : Randy Newman, "Putin"

Meilleur packaging d'enregistrement

VAINQUEUR :  Magín Día, El Orisha De La Rosa

Mura Masa, Mura Masa

VAINQUEUR : Father John Misty, Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition)

The National, Sleep Well Beast

Jonathan Coulton, Solid State

Meilleur coffret ou packaging d'édition limitée

Various Artists, Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Lovely Creatures: The Best Of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (1984 - 2014)

Grateful Dead, May 1977: Get Shown the Light

VAINQUEUR : Various Artists, The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition

Various Artists, Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares

Meilleures notes d'album

Various Artists, Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With the Truth

Various Artists, Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition

Richard Dowling, The Complete Piano Works of Scott Joplin

Various Artists, Edouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Inventor of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute

VAINQUEUR : Otis Redding, Live at The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings

Washington Phillips, Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams

Meilleur album historique

Various Artists, Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque in Upper Volta

Glenn Gould, The Goldberg Variations - The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955

VAINQUEUR : Leonard Bernstein, Leonard Bernstein - The Composer

Various Artists, Sweet as Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From the Horn of Africa

Washington Phillips, Washington Phillips and His Manzarene Dreams

Meilleur album orchestré, non-classique

K.Flay, Every Where Is Some Where

Roger Waters, Is This the Life We Really Want?

Rose Cousins, Natural Conclusion

Perfume Genius, No Shape

VAINQUEUR : Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Meilleur enregistrement remixé

Loleatta Holloway, "Can't Let You Go (Louie Vega Roots Mix)"

Bobby Rush, "Funk O' De Funk (SMLE Remix)"

Kehlani, "Undercover (Adventure Club Remix)"

The xx, "A Violent Noise (Four Tet Remix)"

VAINQUEUR : Depeche Mode, "You Move (Latroit Remix)"

Meilleur album son surround

VAINQUEUR : Jane Ira Bloom, Early Americans

Eivind Gullberg Jensen & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra and Choir, Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man

Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96, So Is My Love

Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue

Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale, Tyberg: Masses

Meilleur album orchestré, classique

Gary Call, Danielpour: Songs of Solitude & War Songs

Morten Lindberg, Kleiberg: Mass for Modern Man

Keith O. Johnson and Sean Royce Martin, Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies

VAINQUEUR : Mark Donahue, Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio

John Newton, Tyberg: Masses

Meilleure chanson american roots

David Rawlings, "Cumberland Gap"

The Mavericks, "I Wish You Well"

VAINQUEUR : Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, "If We Were Vampires"

Rodney Crowell, "It Ain't Over Yet (feat. Rosanne Cash and John Paul White)"

Gregg Allman, "My Only True Friend"

Meilleur album bluegrass

Michael Cleveland, Fiddler's Dream

VAINQUEUR : The Infamous Stringdusters, Laws of Gravity

Bobby Osborne, Original

Noam Pikelny, Universal Favorite

VAINQUEUR : Rhonda Vincent and the Rage, All The Rage - In Concert Volume One [Live]

Meilleur album de blues traditionnel

Eric Bibb, Migration Blues

Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio, Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio

R.L. Boyce, Roll and Tumble

Guy Davis and Fabrizio Poggi, Sonny & Brownie's Last Train

VAINQUEUR : The Rolling Stones, Blue & Lonesome

Meilleur album de blues contemporain

Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

Sonny Landreth, Recorded Live in Lafayette

VAINQUEUR : Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo, TajMo

Robert Randolph and the Family Band, Got Soul

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Live From the Fox Oakland   

Meilleur album de folk

VAINQUEUR : Aimee Mann, Mental Illness

Laura Marling, Semper Femina

Offa Rex, The Queen of Hearts

The Secret Sisters, You Don't Own Me Anymore

Yusuf/Cat Stevens, The Laughing Apple   

Meilleur album de musique roots régionale

Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers, Top of the Mountain

Ho'okena, Ho'okena 3.0

VAINQUEUR : Lost Bayou Ramblers, Kalenda

Northern Cree, Miyo Kekisepa, Make a Stand [Live]

Josh Tatofi, Pua Kiele

Meilleur album de reggae

Chronixx, Chronology

Common Kings, Lost in Paradise

J Boog, Wash House Ting

VAINQUEUR : Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley, Stony Hill

Morgan Heritage, Avrakedabra

Meilleur album de musique du monde

Vicente Amigo, Memoria De Los Sentidos

Buika, Para Mi

Anat Cohen and Trio Brasileiro, Rosa Dos Ventos

VAINQUEUR : Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration

Tinariwen, Elwan

Meilleur album pour enfants

Gustafer Yellowgold, Brighter Side

VAINQUEUR : Lisa Loeb, Feel What U Feel

Justin Roberts, Lemonade

Alphabet Rockers, Rise Shine #Woke

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Songs of Peace & Love for Kids & Parents Around the World

Meilleur album parlé

Neil Degrasse Tyson, Astrophysics for People in a Hurry

Bruce Springsteen, Born to Run

Shelly Peiken, Confessions of a Serial Songwriter

Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo, Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders)

VAINQUEUR : Carrie Fisher, The Princess Diarist   

Meilleur album de spectacle comique

VAINQUEUR : Dave Chappelle, The Age of Spin & Deep in the Heart of Texas

Jim Gaffigan, Cinco

Jerry Seinfeld, Jerry Before Seinfeld

Sarah Silverman, A Speck of Dust

Kevin Hart, What Now?   

Meilleur album de comédie musicale

Come From Away

VAINQUEUR : Dear Evan Hansen

Hello, Dolly!

Meilleure bande-originale compilée pour un média visuel

Baby Driver

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Hidden Figures: The Album

VAINQUEUR : La La Land

Moana: The Songs

Meilleure bande-originale pour un média visuel

Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arrival

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Ramin Djawadi, Game of Thrones: Season 7,

Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams and Hans Zimmer, Hidden Figures

VAINQUEUR : Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Meilleure composition instrumentale

Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet, "Alkaline"

Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne, "Choros #3"

Nate Smith, "Home Free (For Peter Joe)"

VAINQUEUR : Arturo O'Farrill and Chucho Valdés, "Three Revolutions"

Chuck Owen and the Jazz Surge, "Warped Cowboy"

Meilleur arrangement, instrumental ou a cappella

Chuck Owen, "All Hat, No Saddle"

VAINQUEUR : John Williams, "Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can"

Nate Smith, "Home Free (For Peter Joe)"

John Beasley, "Ugly Beauty/Pannonica"

Chris Walden, "White Christmas"

Producteur de l'année, classique

Blanton Alspaugh

Manfred Eicher

VAINQUEUR : David Frost

Morten Lindberg

Judith Sherman

Meilleure performance orchestrale

Louis Langrée, "Concertos for Orchestra"

Leonard Slatkin, "Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches"

Michael Tilson Thomas, "Debussy: Images; Jeux & La Plus Que Lente"

Osmo Vänskä, "Mahler: Symphony No. 5"

VAINQUEUR : Manfred Honeck, "Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio"

Meilleur enregistrement d'opéra 

Lothar Koenigs, "Berg: Lulu"

VAINQUEUR : Hans Graf, "Berg: Wozzeck"

Gianandrea Noseda, "Bizet: Les Pêcheurs De Perles"

George Petrou, "Handel: Ottone"

Valery Gergiev, "Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel"

Meilleure performance d'une chorale 

VAINQUEUR : Donald Nally, "Bryars: The Fifth Century"

Andrew Davis, "Handel: Messiah"

Alexander Liebreich, "Mansurian: Requiem"

Nigel Short, "Music of the Spheres"

Brian A. Schmidt, "Tyberg: Masses"

Meilleure performance par un petit ensemble/musique de chambre

Arcangelo, "Buxtehude: Trio Sonatas, Op. 1"

VAINQUEUR : Patricia Kopatchinskaja and the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, "Death and the Maiden"

Stile Antico, "Divine Theatre - Sacred Motets by Giaches De Wert"

Joyce Yang and Augustin Hadelich, "Franck, Kurtág, Previn & Schumann"

Martha Argerich & Various Artists, "Martha Argerich & Friends - Live From Lugano 2016"

Meilleur solo instrumental classique

Murray Perahia, "Bach: The French Suites"

Steven Isserlis, "Haydn: Cello Concertos"

Maria Lettberg, "Levina: The Piano Concertos"

Frank Peter Zimmermann, "Shostakovich: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2"

VAINQUEUR : Daniil Trifonov, "Transcendental"

Meilleur album vocal solo classique

Philippe Jaroussky, Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas

VAINQUEUR : Barbara Hannigan, Crazy Girl Crazy - Music By Gershwin, Berg & Berio

Nicholas Phan, Gods & Monsters

Joyce DiDonato, In War & Peace - Harmony Through Music

Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift

Meilleure compendium classique

Alexandre Tharaud and Cécile Lenoir, Barbara

VAINQUEUR : Giancarlo Guerrero and Tim Handley, Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto

Reinbert de Leeuw and Guido Tichelman, Kurtág: Complete Works For Ensemble & Choir

Jordi Savall and Benjamin Bleton, Les Routes De L'Esclavage

Lucy Mauro and Lucy Mauro, Mademoiselle: Première Audience - Unknown Music Of Nadia Boulanger

Meilleure composition contemporaine classique 

Zhou Tian, "Concerto for Orchestra"

Adam Schoenberg, "Picture Studies"

Tigran Mansurian, "Requiem"

Richard Danielpour, "Songs of Solitude"

VAINQUEUR : Jennifer Higdon, "Viola Concerto"

