Netflix vient d'annuler Away, avec Hilary Swank, une autre série avec une héroïne

I have never, not once in my life, had a phobia. Until now. And I’m gonna be honest, I never understood them, I always thought “get over it, it’s just a spider, etc. walk away.” Until l, of course myself, became severely claustrophobic. To the point my entire body broke out in sweat and I was drenched within 30 seconds and my face looked like a very ripe tomato...and I almost passed out while trying on my finished spacesuit and helmet for the first time. It is not just mental, it is very physical. BUT, our mental minds do control a lot, if not everything. After six months, I was not able to overcome my claustrophobia, but I was able to come to a type of meeting of the minds with it. When we calm our minds and sit with the fear, NOT try and push it away, we can sit with it in a different way, that makes it “doable”. Playing an astronaut in AWAY made me push into the sharp edges in a way I never thought it would. This was such an important lesson for me...in so many ways. I hope that in sharing this you might feel less alone in whatever it is that takes over your mind and therefore body. Be patient with yourself. #WeAreNeverInThisAlone #Away