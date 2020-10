Chris Hemsworth montre ses énormes muscles sur de nouvelles photos de vacances

View this post on Instagram

2020 has been incredibly hard for communities who depend on tourism. Obviously not everyone is able to travel at the moment but once it’s safe to do so let’s support our fellow Aussies by taking a holiday at home in @Australia @visitlordhoweisland is one of the most sustainable destinations in the world with only a few hundred visitors allowed at any one time. This paradise is home to one of the most unique ecosystems in the world, but like many small communities, it relies on tourism. Thanks to @islandhouse.lhi for the hospitality 🤙🙏 @avminaircharter #holidayherethisyear #lordhoweisland