People's Choice Awards 2020 : la liste complète des nominations

par Vannessa Jackson | Traduit par Lina Chemin & Sandrine Papon | oct. 02, 2020 09:27Tags
15 NOVEMBRE 2020
C'est le moment que vous attendiez tous !

La liste complète des nominés aux E! People's Choice Awards 2020 est enfin là !

Des stars de cinéma telles que Charlize Theron et Will Smith, aux vedettes de la télévision telles que Dan Levy et Cole Sprouse en passant par les superstars de la musique telles que Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd et Lady Gaga, quantité d'artistes emblématiques sont nominés pour un prix !

Il y a même de nouvelles catégories cette année parmi lesquelles la Révélation 2020, la Collaboration musicale 2020 et la Chanson de bande originale 2020, pour un total de 44 catégories balayant cinéma, télévision, musique et culture pop. C'est exact, vous reconnaîtrez même certaines de vos stars des réseaux sociaux préférées parmi la liste des nominés.

Ce sont les meilleures stars que 2020 nous offre, et le vainqueur de chaque catégorie sera élu par vous puisque les PCA sont les seuls prix décidés pour le public, par le public. Les votes sont ouverts du 1er octobre au vendredi 23 octobre à 23h59, heure de la côte est des États-Unis, soit vendredi 24 octobre à 6 h du matin, heure de France métropolitaine, alors faites tout pour que votre vote compte.

People's Choice Awards 2019 : les vainqueurs

Vous pouvez voter jusqu'à 25 fois par catégorie, par jour et par méthode (site Internet, Twitter ou Xfinity). Alors qu'attendez-vous ?! Le destin de vos stars préférées est en jeu.

Jetez un coup d'œil à la liste complète des nominés aux E! People's Choice Awards ci-dessous et votez dès maintenant.

Ne manquez pas les People's Choice Awards 2020 dans la nuit du dimanche 15 novembre, à partir de 1 h du matin, en exclusivité sur E!
CINÉMA

LE FILM DE 2020

Bad Boys for Life

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Extraction

Hamilton

Project Power

The Invisible Man

The Old Guard

Trolls World Tour

LE FILM COMIQUE DE 2020

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Like A Boss

The Kissing Booth 2

The King of Staten Island

The Lovebirds

The Wrong Missy

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Bill & Ted Face the Music

LE FILM D'ACTION DE 2020        

Bad Boys for Life

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Bloodshot

Extraction

Mulan

Power Project

Tenet

The Old Guard

LE FILM DRAMATIQUE DE 2020            

Hamilton

Dangerous Lies

Greyhound

I Still Believe

Invisible Man

The High Note

The Photograph

The Way Back

LE FILM FAMILIAL DE 2020

Dolittle

My Spy

Onward

Scoob!

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Call of the Wild

The Willoughbys

Trolls World Tour

LA STAR DU CINÉMA MASCULINE DE 2020

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction

Jamie Foxx, Project Power

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Mark Wahlberg, Spenser Confidential

Robert Downey Jr., Dolittle

Tom Hanks, Greyhound

Vin Diesel, Bloodshot

Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

LA STAR DU CINÉMA FÉMININE DE 2020

Camila Mendes, Dangerous Lies

Charlize Theron, The Old Guard

Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man

Issa Rae, The Lovebirds

Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Salma Hayek, Like a Boss

Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss

Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life

LA STAR DE FILM DRAMATIQUE DE 2020

Ben Affleck, The Way Back

Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man

Issa Rae, The Photograph

KJ Apa, I Still Believe

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Russell Crowe, Unhinged

Tom Hanks, Greyhound

Tracee Ellis Ross, The High Note

LA STAR DE FILM COMIQUE DE 2020

David Spade, The Wrong Missy

Issa Rae, The Lovebirds

Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2

Keanu Reeves, Bill & Ted Face the Music

Noah Centineo, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Pete Davidson, The King of Staten Island

Salma Hayek, Like a Boss

Will Ferrell, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of FirSaga

LA STAR DE FILM D'ACTION DE 2020

Charlize Theron, The Old Guard

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction

Jamie Foxx, Project Power

John David Washington, Tenet

Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life

Vin Diesel, Bloodshot

Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

TÉLÉ

LA SÉRIE DE 2020

Grey's Anatomy

Never Have I Ever

Outer Banks

The Bachelor 

The Last Dance

The Masked Singer

This Is Us

Tiger King

LA SÉRIE DRAMATIQUE DE 2020

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: SVU

Outer Banks

Ozark

Power

Riverdale

The Walking Dead

This Is Us

LA SÉRIE COMIQUE DE 2020

Dead To Me

Grown-ish

Insecure

Modern Family

Never Have I Ever

Saturday Night Live

Schitt's Creek

The Good Place

L'ÉMISSION DE TÉLÉ-RÉALITÉ DE 2020

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck Mediterranean

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop: New York

Love Is Blind

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Queer Eye

LE CONCOURS TÉLÉ DE 2020

American Idol

America's Got Talent

Top Chef

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Challenge: Total Madness

The Masked Singer

The Voice

LA STAR DE LA TÉLÉ MASCULINE DE 2020

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jesse Williams, Grey's Anatomy

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, Space Force

LA STAR DE LA TÉLÉ FÉMININE DE 2020

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sofía Vergara, Modern Family

LA STAR DE SÉRIE DRAMATIQUE DE 2020

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

LA STAR DE SÉRIE COMIQUE DE 2020

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jameela Jamil, The Good Place

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Sofía Vergara, Modern Family

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

LE TALK-SHOW DE JOURNÉE DE 2020

Good Morning America

Live With Kelly & Ryan

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

Today

LE TALK-SHOW DE SOIRÉE DE 2020

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

LE PARTICIPANT À UN CONCOURS TÉLÉ DE 2020

Gigi Goode, RuPaul's Drag Race

Hannah Ann Sluss, The Bachelor

Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul's Drag Race

Just Sam, American Idol

Madison Prewett, The Bachelor

Kandi Burruss, The Masked Singer

Rob Gronkowski , The Masked Singer

Sammie Cimarelli, The Circle

LA STAR DE TÉLÉ-RÉALITÉ DE 2020

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Darcey and Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey

Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Porsha Williams, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

LA SÉRIE DIGNE D'UN MARATHON DE 2020

Cheer

Love Is Blind

Never Have I Ever

Normal People

Outer Banks

Ozark

Schitt's Creek

Tiger King

LA SÉRIE DE SCIENCE-FICTION/FANTASTIQUE DE 2020

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Legacies

Locke & Key

Supergirl

Supernatural

Wynonna Earp

The Flash

The Umbrella Academy 

MUSIQUE

LE CHANTEUR DE 2020

Bad Bunny

Blake Shelton

DaBaby

Drake

J Balvin

Justin Bieber

Lil Baby

The Weeknd

LA CHANTEUSE DE 2020

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

LE GROUPE DE 2020

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

BTS

Chloe X Halle

CNCO

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

twenty one pilots

LA CHANSON DE 2020

"Break My Heart," Dua Lipa

"Dynamite," BTS

"Intentions," Justin Bieber

"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

"Rockstar," DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion

"Stuck With U," Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

L'ALBUM DE 2020

After Hours, The Weeknd

High Off Life, Future

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Folklore, Taylor Swift

Map of the Soul: 7, BTS

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny 

L'ARTISTE COUNTRY DE 2020

Blake Shelton

Kane Brown

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

L'ARTISTE LATINO DE 2020

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Karol G

Ozuna

LA RÉVÉLATION DE 2020

Ava Max

BENEE

Conan Gray

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

Saweetie

Trevor Daniel

LE CLIP DE 2020

"Blinding Lights," The Weeknd

"Dynamite," BTS

"Holy," Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper

"Ice Cream," BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez

"Life Is Good," Future ft. Drake

"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

"UN DIA," J. Balvin, Dua Lip, Bad Bunny

"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

LA COLLABORATION DE 2020                    

"Be Kind," Marshmello & Halsey

"Holy," Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper

"Life Is Good," Future ft. Drake

"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

"Rockstar," DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

"Savage Remix (Feat. Beyonce)," Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé

"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

"Whats Poppin Remix," Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne

LA CHANSON DE B.O. DE 2020

"About Love," Marina, To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You

"Alexander Hamilton," Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

"Boss Bitch," Doja Cat, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

"Loyal Brave True," Christina Aguilera, Mulan

"On Me (feat. Ava Max)," Thomas Rhett, Scoob!

"Only The Young," Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana

"Rare," Selena Gomez, Normal People

"The Other Side," SZA x Justin Timberlake, Trolls World Tour

POP CULTURE

LA STAR DES RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX DE 2020

Addison Rae

Charli D' Amelio

David Dobrik

Dixie D'Amelio

Emma Chamberlin

Loren Gray

Jojo Siwa

Liza Koshy

L'INFLUENCEUR BEAUTÉ DE 2020

Antonio Garza

Bretman Rock

Desi Perkins

Jackie Aina

James Charles

Nikita Dragun

NIKKIETUTORIALS

RCL Beauty

LA CÉLÉBRITÉ DES RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX DE 2020

Ariana Grande

Britney Spears

Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Lady Gaga

LeBron James

Selena Gomez

LA STAR ANIMALE DE 2020

Doug The Pug

Esther the Wonder Pig

Hosico 

Jiffpom

Juniper the Fox

Nala Cat

Shinjiro Ono

Suki Cat

L'HUMORISTE DE 2020

8:46, Dave Chappelle

George Lopez: We'll Do It for Half

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

Jo Koy: In His Elements

Leslie Jones: Time Machine

Pete Davidson: Alive From New York

The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan

LA STAR DU STYLE DE 2020

Janelle Monáe

Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian West

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

Rihanna

Timothee Chalamet

Zendaya

LA PERSONNALITÉ QUI A CHANGÉ LA DONNE DE 2020

Bubba Wallace

Lebron James

Michael Jordan

Naomi Osaka

Russell Wilson

Sabrina Ionescu

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

LE PODCAST POP DE 2020

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain 

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard 

Call Her Daddy

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

I Weigh with Jameela Jamil

Scrubbing Inwith Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

Staying In with Emily & Kumail

The Viall Files

