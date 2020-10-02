People's Choice Awards 2020 : la liste complète des nominations

C'est le moment que vous attendiez tous !
La liste complète des nominés aux E! People's Choice Awards 2020 est enfin là !
Des stars de cinéma telles que Charlize Theron et Will Smith, aux vedettes de la télévision telles que Dan Levy et Cole Sprouse en passant par les superstars de la musique telles que Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd et Lady Gaga, quantité d'artistes emblématiques sont nominés pour un prix !
Il y a même de nouvelles catégories cette année parmi lesquelles la Révélation 2020, la Collaboration musicale 2020 et la Chanson de bande originale 2020, pour un total de 44 catégories balayant cinéma, télévision, musique et culture pop. C'est exact, vous reconnaîtrez même certaines de vos stars des réseaux sociaux préférées parmi la liste des nominés.
Ce sont les meilleures stars que 2020 nous offre, et le vainqueur de chaque catégorie sera élu par vous puisque les PCA sont les seuls prix décidés pour le public, par le public. Les votes sont ouverts du 1er octobre au vendredi 23 octobre à 23h59, heure de la côte est des États-Unis, soit vendredi 24 octobre à 6 h du matin, heure de France métropolitaine, alors faites tout pour que votre vote compte.
Vous pouvez voter jusqu'à 25 fois par catégorie, par jour et par méthode (site Internet, Twitter ou Xfinity). Alors qu'attendez-vous ?! Le destin de vos stars préférées est en jeu.
Jetez un coup d'œil à la liste complète des nominés aux E! People's Choice Awards ci-dessous et votez dès maintenant.
CINÉMA
LE FILM DE 2020
Bad Boys for Life
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Extraction
Hamilton
Project Power
The Invisible Man
The Old Guard
Trolls World Tour
LE FILM COMIQUE DE 2020
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Like A Boss
The Kissing Booth 2
The King of Staten Island
The Lovebirds
The Wrong Missy
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Bill & Ted Face the Music
LE FILM D'ACTION DE 2020
Bad Boys for Life
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Bloodshot
Extraction
Mulan
Power Project
Tenet
The Old Guard
LE FILM DRAMATIQUE DE 2020
Hamilton
Dangerous Lies
Greyhound
I Still Believe
Invisible Man
The High Note
The Photograph
The Way Back
LE FILM FAMILIAL DE 2020
Dolittle
My Spy
Onward
Scoob!
Sonic the Hedgehog
The Call of the Wild
The Willoughbys
Trolls World Tour
LA STAR DU CINÉMA MASCULINE DE 2020
Chris Hemsworth, Extraction
Jamie Foxx, Project Power
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Mark Wahlberg, Spenser Confidential
Robert Downey Jr., Dolittle
Tom Hanks, Greyhound
Vin Diesel, Bloodshot
Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life
LA STAR DU CINÉMA FÉMININE DE 2020
Camila Mendes, Dangerous Lies
Charlize Theron, The Old Guard
Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man
Issa Rae, The Lovebirds
Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Salma Hayek, Like a Boss
Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss
Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life
LA STAR DE FILM DRAMATIQUE DE 2020
Ben Affleck, The Way Back
Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man
Issa Rae, The Photograph
KJ Apa, I Still Believe
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Russell Crowe, Unhinged
Tom Hanks, Greyhound
Tracee Ellis Ross, The High Note
LA STAR DE FILM COMIQUE DE 2020
David Spade, The Wrong Missy
Issa Rae, The Lovebirds
Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2
Keanu Reeves, Bill & Ted Face the Music
Noah Centineo, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Pete Davidson, The King of Staten Island
Salma Hayek, Like a Boss
Will Ferrell, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
LA STAR DE FILM D'ACTION DE 2020
Charlize Theron, The Old Guard
Chris Hemsworth, Extraction
Jamie Foxx, Project Power
John David Washington, Tenet
Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life
Vin Diesel, Bloodshot
Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life
TÉLÉ
LA SÉRIE DE 2020
Grey's Anatomy
Never Have I Ever
Outer Banks
The Bachelor
The Last Dance
The Masked Singer
This Is Us
Tiger King
LA SÉRIE DRAMATIQUE DE 2020
Grey's Anatomy
Law & Order: SVU
Outer Banks
Ozark
Power
Riverdale
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
LA SÉRIE COMIQUE DE 2020
Dead To Me
Grown-ish
Insecure
Modern Family
Never Have I Ever
Saturday Night Live
Schitt's Creek
The Good Place
L'ÉMISSION DE TÉLÉ-RÉALITÉ DE 2020
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Below Deck Mediterranean
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop: New York
Love Is Blind
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Queer Eye
LE CONCOURS TÉLÉ DE 2020
American Idol
America's Got Talent
Top Chef
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Challenge: Total Madness
The Masked Singer
The Voice
LA STAR DE LA TÉLÉ MASCULINE DE 2020
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jesse Williams, Grey's Anatomy
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, Space Force
LA STAR DE LA TÉLÉ FÉMININE DE 2020
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Sofía Vergara, Modern Family
LA STAR DE SÉRIE DRAMATIQUE DE 2020
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
LA STAR DE SÉRIE COMIQUE DE 2020
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Sofía Vergara, Modern Family
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
LE TALK-SHOW DE JOURNÉE DE 2020
Good Morning America
Live With Kelly & Ryan
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
The Wendy Williams Show
Today
LE TALK-SHOW DE SOIRÉE DE 2020
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
LE PARTICIPANT À UN CONCOURS TÉLÉ DE 2020
Gigi Goode, RuPaul's Drag Race
Hannah Ann Sluss, The Bachelor
Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul's Drag Race
Just Sam, American Idol
Madison Prewett, The Bachelor
Kandi Burruss, The Masked Singer
Rob Gronkowski , The Masked Singer
Sammie Cimarelli, The Circle
LA STAR DE TÉLÉ-RÉALITÉ DE 2020
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Darcey and Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey
Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Porsha Williams, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
LA SÉRIE DIGNE D'UN MARATHON DE 2020
Cheer
Love Is Blind
Never Have I Ever
Normal People
Outer Banks
Ozark
Schitt's Creek
Tiger King
LA SÉRIE DE SCIENCE-FICTION/FANTASTIQUE DE 2020
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Legacies
Locke & Key
Supergirl
Supernatural
Wynonna Earp
The Flash
The Umbrella Academy
MUSIQUE
LE CHANTEUR DE 2020
Bad Bunny
Blake Shelton
DaBaby
Drake
J Balvin
Justin Bieber
Lil Baby
The Weeknd
LA CHANTEUSE DE 2020
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
LE GROUPE DE 2020
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chloe X Halle
CNCO
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
twenty one pilots
LA CHANSON DE 2020
"Break My Heart," Dua Lipa
"Dynamite," BTS
"Intentions," Justin Bieber
"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
"Rockstar," DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion
"Stuck With U," Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
L'ALBUM DE 2020
After Hours, The Weeknd
High Off Life, Future
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Map of the Soul: 7, BTS
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
L'ARTISTE COUNTRY DE 2020
Blake Shelton
Kane Brown
Keith Urban
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Thomas Rhett
L'ARTISTE LATINO DE 2020
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Karol G
Ozuna
LA RÉVÉLATION DE 2020
Ava Max
BENEE
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
Saweetie
Trevor Daniel
LE CLIP DE 2020
"Blinding Lights," The Weeknd
"Dynamite," BTS
"Holy," Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper
"Ice Cream," BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez
"Life Is Good," Future ft. Drake
"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
"UN DIA," J. Balvin, Dua Lip, Bad Bunny
"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
LA COLLABORATION DE 2020
"Be Kind," Marshmello & Halsey
"Holy," Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper
"Life Is Good," Future ft. Drake
"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
"Rockstar," DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
"Savage Remix (Feat. Beyonce)," Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé
"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
"Whats Poppin Remix," Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne
LA CHANSON DE B.O. DE 2020
"About Love," Marina, To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You
"Alexander Hamilton," Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
"Boss Bitch," Doja Cat, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
"Loyal Brave True," Christina Aguilera, Mulan
"On Me (feat. Ava Max)," Thomas Rhett, Scoob!
"Only The Young," Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana
"Rare," Selena Gomez, Normal People
"The Other Side," SZA x Justin Timberlake, Trolls World Tour
POP CULTURE
LA STAR DES RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX DE 2020
Addison Rae
Charli D' Amelio
David Dobrik
Dixie D'Amelio
Emma Chamberlin
Loren Gray
Jojo Siwa
Liza Koshy
L'INFLUENCEUR BEAUTÉ DE 2020
Antonio Garza
Bretman Rock
Desi Perkins
Jackie Aina
James Charles
Nikita Dragun
NIKKIETUTORIALS
RCL Beauty
LA CÉLÉBRITÉ DES RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX DE 2020
Ariana Grande
Britney Spears
Justin Bieber
Kim Kardashian West
Kylie Jenner
Lady Gaga
LeBron James
Selena Gomez
LA STAR ANIMALE DE 2020
Doug The Pug
Esther the Wonder Pig
Hosico
Jiffpom
Juniper the Fox
Nala Cat
Shinjiro Ono
Suki Cat
L'HUMORISTE DE 2020
8:46, Dave Chappelle
George Lopez: We'll Do It for Half
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
Jo Koy: In His Elements
Leslie Jones: Time Machine
Pete Davidson: Alive From New York
The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan
LA STAR DU STYLE DE 2020
Janelle Monáe
Kendall Jenner
Kim Kardashian West
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
Rihanna
Timothee Chalamet
Zendaya
LA PERSONNALITÉ QUI A CHANGÉ LA DONNE DE 2020
Bubba Wallace
Lebron James
Michael Jordan
Naomi Osaka
Russell Wilson
Sabrina Ionescu
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
LE PODCAST POP DE 2020
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
I Weigh with Jameela Jamil
Scrubbing Inwith Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad
Staying In with Emily & Kumail
The Viall Files
Découvrez qui gagnera lors des PCA, le dimanche 15 novembre sur E!.
(E! et NBC font partie de la famille NBCUniversal.)