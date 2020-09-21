Les EmmysLes E! People's Choice AwardsPhotosVidéos

Emmy Awards 2020 : la liste complète des vainqueurs

Jimmy Kimmel est le maître de cérémonie des Emmy Awards 2020, ce soir. Et E! couvre pour vous cette cérémonie virtuelle sans précédent. Découvrez la liste complète des vainqueurs.

Prêts ou non, voici les Emmys 2020 !

Cette année est unique en son genre, alors pourquoi la plus grande soirée de la télé serait-elle différente ? Pour la première fois en 72 ans, les Emmys se dérouleront à distance, à cause de la pandémie.

Plus de 140 caméras ont été envoyées dans le monde entier pour que les nominés et les remettants puissent participer à la cérémonie de chez eux, sans prendre de risques. Quant au maître de cérémonie, Jimmy Kimmel, il est stationné au Staples Center de Los Angeles.  

Découvrez la liste complète des vainqueurs ci-dessous !

Meilleure série dramatique

Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
VAINQUEUR : Succession (HBO)

Meilleure série comique

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
The Good Place (NBC)
Insecure (HBO)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
VAINQUEUR : Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)
What We Do In the Shadow (FX Networks)

Meilleure minisérie

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Mrs. America (FX Networks)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
VAINQUEUR : Watchmen (HBO)

Meilleur téléfilm

American Son (Netflix)
VAINQUEUR : Bad Education (HBO)
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique

Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)
Steve Carell, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Brian Cox, Succession (HBO)
Billy Porter, Pose (FX Networks)
VAINQUEUR : Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)

Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America)
Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (BBC America)
VAINQUEUR : Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)

Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série dramatique

Nicholas Braun, Succession (HBO)
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)
VAINQUEUR : Mark Duplass, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (HBO)
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)

 

Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série dramatique

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)
VAINQUEUR : Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)
Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve (BBC America)
Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies (HBO)
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Meilleur acteur guest-star dans une série dramatique

Jason Bateman, The Outsider (HBO)
VAINQUEUR : Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)
James Cromwell, Succession (HBO)
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (Netflix)
Martin Short, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Meilleure actrice guest-star dans une série dramatique

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black (Netflix)
VAINQUEUR : Cherry Jones, Succession (HBO)
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us (NBC)
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)
Harriet Walter, Succession (HBO)

Meilleur acteur dans une série comique

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)
Don Cheadle, Black Monday (Showtime)
Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
VAINQUEUR : Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)
Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)

Meilleure actrice dans une série comique

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me (Netflix)
VAINQUEUR : Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)
Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série comique

Mahershala Ali, Ramy (Hulu)
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place (NBC)
VAINQUEUR : Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série comique

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place (NBC)
Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
VAINQUEUR : Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek (Pop TV)
Yvonne Orji, Insecure (HBO)
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Meilleur acteur guest-star dans une série comique

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
VAINQUEUR : Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Dev Patel, Modern Love (Prime Video)
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Fred Willard, Modern Family (ABC)

Meilleure actrice guest-star dans une série comique

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Bette Midler, The Politician (Netflix)
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place (NBC)
VAINQUEUR : Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Meilleur acteur dans une minisérie ou un téléfilm

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen (HBO)
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education (HBO)
Paul Mescal, Normal People (Hulu)
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood (Netflix)
VAINQUEUR : Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True (HBO)

Meilleure actrice dans une minisérie ou un téléfilm

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America (FX Networks)
Shira Haas, Unorthodox (Netflix)
VAINQUEUR : Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)
Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix)
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une minisérie ou un téléfilm

VAINQUEUR : Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen (HBO)
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen (HBO)
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable KimmySchmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen (HBO)
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood (Netflix)
Jim Parsons, Hollywood (Netflix)

Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une minisérie ou un téléfilm

VAINQUEUR : Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX Networks)
Toni Collette, Unbelievable (Netflix)
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America (FX Networks)
Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)
Holland Taylor, Hollywood (Netflix)
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America (FX Networks)

Meilleure émission de télé-réalité structurée

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)
Love Is Blind (Netflix)
VAINQUEUR : Queer Eye (Netflix)
Shark Tank (ABC)
A Very Brady Renovation (HGTV)

Meilleure émission de télé-réalité non structurée

Amy Schumer Learns To Cook (Food Network)
VAINQUEUR : Cheer (Netflix)
Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up (Netflix)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)
We're Here (HBO)

Meilleure émission de compétition

The Masked Singer (FOX)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
VAINQUEUR : RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)

Meilleur présentateur d'émission de télé-réalité ou de télé-réalité/compétition

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye (Netflix)
Nicole Byer, Nailed It! (Netflix)
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank (ABC)
Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef (Bravo)
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It (NBC)
VAINQUEUR : RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Meilleure émission de variétés/sketchs

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
VAINQUEUR : Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Meilleur programme spécial de divertissement (live)

La 73e cérémonie annuelle des Tony Awards (CBS)
La 77e cérémonie annuelle des Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
VAINQUEUR : Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" and "Good Times" (ABC)
Les Oscars (ABC 9)
Super Bowl LIV Halftime: Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (FOX)

Meilleur programme spécial de divertissement (préenregistré)

VAINQUEUR : Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (PBS)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)
John Mulaney et les kids (Netflix)
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)

Meilleure série de non-fiction ou programme spécial avec présentateur

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)
VAINQUEUR : Leah Remini: Scientology and The Aftermath (A&E)
Le monde selon Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)
Ugly Delicious (Netflix)
VICE (Showtime)

Meilleur documentaire ou programme spécial de non-fiction

VAINQUEUR : The Apollo (HBO)
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
Devenir (Netflix)
The Great Hack : L'affaire Cambridge Analytica (Netflix)
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time (EPIX)

Meilleur documentaire ou série de non-fiction

VAINQUEUR : The Last Dance (ESPN)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Netflix)
McMillion$ (HBO)
Hillary (Hulu)
American Masters (PBS)

Meilleure réalisation pour une série comique

James Burrows, Will & Grace, "We Love Lucy" (NBC)
VAINQUEUR : Andrew Cividino et Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending" (Pop TV)
Gail Mancuso, Modern Family, "Finale Part 2" (ABC)
Daniel Palladino, La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel, "Vive la réclame !" (Prime Video)
Matt Shakman, The Great, "The Great Pilot" (Hulu)
Amy Sherman-Palladino, La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel, "C'est soit ça, soit chou farci" (Prime Video)
Ramy Youssef, Ramy, "Miakhalifa.mov" (Hulu)

Meilleure réalisation pour une série dramatique

Benjamin Caron, The Crown, "Aberfan" (Netflix)
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown, "Un cri du cœur" (Netflix)
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show, "L'Interview" (Apple TV+)
Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland, "Prisonniers de guerre" (Showtime) 
Mark Mylod, Succession, "Passé le temps des larmes" (HBO)
VAINQUEUR : Andrij Parekh, Succession, "La chasse" (HBO)
Alik Sakharov, Ozark, "Fire Pink Road" (Netflix)
Ben Semanoff, Ozark, "Su Casa Es Mi Casa" (Netflix)

Meilleure réalisation pour une série limitée, un film ou un programme spécial

Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People, "Episode 5" (Hulu)
Steph Green, Watchmen, "Sans craindre la foudre" (HBO)
Nicole Kassell, Watchmen, "C'est l'été et nous sommes à court de glace" (HBO)
Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere, "La Cage dorée" (Hulu)
Stephen Williams, Watchmen, "Cet être extraordinaire" (HBO)
VAINQUEUR : Maria Schrader, Unorthodox, (Netflix)

Meilleure réalisation pour une émission de divertissement

Dime Davis, A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Born At Night, But Not Last Night" (HBO)
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff" (CBS)
Linda Mendoza, Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, "Flame Monroe" (Netflix)
David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, "Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor's Questions About Coronavirus" (Comedy Central)
Paul Pennolino et Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Episode 629" (HBO)
VAINQUEUR : Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live, "Host: Eddie Murphy" (NBC)

Meilleure réalisation pour un programme spécial de divertissement

VAINQUEUR : Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Louis J. Horvitz, la 62e cérémonie annuelle des Grammy Awards (CBS)
Pamela Fryman et Andy Fisher, Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times" (ABC)
Hamish Hamilton, Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira (FOX)
Glenn Weiss, la 73e cérémonie annuelle des Tony Awards (CBS)

Meilleur scénario pour une série comique

VAINQUEUR : Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending" (Pop TV)
David West Read, Schitt's Creek, "The Presidential Suite" (Pop TV)
Sam Johnson et Chris Marcil, What We Do In The Shadows, "Collaboration" (FX Networks)
Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows, "On The Run" (FX Networks)
Paul Simms, What We Do In The Shadows, "Ghosts" (FX Networks)
Tony McNamara, The Great, "The Great" (Hulu)
Michael Shur, The Good Place, "Quand vous êtes prêts" (NBC)

Meilleur scénario pour une série dramatique

VAINQUEUR : Jesse Armstrong, Succession, "Passé le temps des larmes" (HBO)
Peter Morgan, The Crown, "Aberfan" (Netflix)
Miki Johnson, Ozark, "Fire Pink Road" (Netflix)
Chris Mundy, Ozark, "Le Tout pour le tout" (Netflix)
John Shiban, Ozark, "Combat de chefs" (AMC)
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul, "La Route du mauvais choix" (AMC)
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul, "Transporteur" (AMC)

Meilleur scénario pour une minisérie, un film ou un programme spécial

Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America, "Shirley" (FX Networks)
Sally Rooney et Alice Birch, Normal People, "Episode 3" (Hulu)
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon et Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable, "Episode 1" (Netflix)
Anna Winger, Unorthodox, "Part 1" (Netflix)
VAINQUEUR : Damon Lindelof et Cord Jefferson, Watchmen, "Cet être extraordinaire" (HBO)

Meilleur scénario pour une émission de divertissement

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
VAINQUEUR : Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Meilleur scénario pour un programme spécial de divertissement

VAINQUEUR : Dave Chappelle, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Hannah Gadsby, Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
John Mulaney et Marika Sawyer, John Mulaney et les kids (Netflix)
Patton Oswalt, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)
Seth Meyers, Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)

Meilleur acteur dans une série comique ou dramatique au format court         

VAINQUEUR : Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game (Quibi)
Mamoudou Athie, Oh Jerome, No (FX Networks)
Corey Hawkins, Survive (Quibi)

Meilleure actrice dans une série comique ou dramatique au format court

Anna Kendrick, Dummy (Quibi)
Kaitlin Olson, Flipped (Quibi)
VAINQUEUR : Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue (YouTube)
Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911 : n'appelez pas ! (Quibi)

Meilleure série comique ou dramatique au format court

VAINQUEUR : Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler (AMC.com)
The Good Place Presents: The Selection (NBC)
Most Dangerous Game (Quibi)
Reno 911 : n'appelez pas ! (Quibi)
Star Trek: Short Treks (CBS All Access)

Meilleure émission de divertissement au format court

Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee (TBS) 
Entre deux fougères : Le film (Netflix)
VAINQUEUR : Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple Music)
Jimmy Kimmel's Quarantine Minilogues (YouTube/JimmyKimmelLive)
The Randy Rainbow Show (YouTube)

Meilleure série documentaire ou de réalité au format court

Between The Scenes - The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries (TBS)
VAINQUEUR : National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds (National Geographic)
Pose: Identity, Family, Community (FX Networks)
RuPaul's Drag Race Out Of The Closet (VH1)

Vous avez raté Live From E! : les Emmys ? Ne ratez pas la rediffusion cet après-midi à 13h30 et ce soir à 21 h sur E! (horaire en vigueur en France métropolitaine)

