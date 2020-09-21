Emmy Awards 2020 : la liste complète des vainqueurs

Prêts ou non, voici les Emmys 2020 !
Cette année est unique en son genre, alors pourquoi la plus grande soirée de la télé serait-elle différente ? Pour la première fois en 72 ans, les Emmys se dérouleront à distance, à cause de la pandémie.
Plus de 140 caméras ont été envoyées dans le monde entier pour que les nominés et les remettants puissent participer à la cérémonie de chez eux, sans prendre de risques. Quant au maître de cérémonie, Jimmy Kimmel, il est stationné au Staples Center de Los Angeles.
Découvrez la liste complète des vainqueurs ci-dessous !
Meilleure émission de variétés/sketchs
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
VAINQUEUR : Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Meilleur programme spécial de divertissement (live)
La 73e cérémonie annuelle des Tony Awards (CBS)
La 77e cérémonie annuelle des Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
VAINQUEUR : Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" and "Good Times" (ABC)
Les Oscars (ABC 9)
Super Bowl LIV Halftime: Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (FOX)
Meilleur programme spécial de divertissement (préenregistré)
VAINQUEUR : Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (PBS)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)
John Mulaney et les kids (Netflix)
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)
Meilleure série de non-fiction ou programme spécial avec présentateur
Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)
VAINQUEUR : Leah Remini: Scientology and The Aftermath (A&E)
Le monde selon Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)
Ugly Delicious (Netflix)
VICE (Showtime)
Meilleur documentaire ou programme spécial de non-fiction
VAINQUEUR : The Apollo (HBO)
Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)
Devenir (Netflix)
The Great Hack : L'affaire Cambridge Analytica (Netflix)
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time (EPIX)
Meilleur documentaire ou série de non-fiction
VAINQUEUR : The Last Dance (ESPN)
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Netflix)
McMillion$ (HBO)
Hillary (Hulu)
American Masters (PBS)
Meilleure réalisation pour une série comique
James Burrows, Will & Grace, "We Love Lucy" (NBC)
VAINQUEUR : Andrew Cividino et Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending" (Pop TV)
Gail Mancuso, Modern Family, "Finale Part 2" (ABC)
Daniel Palladino, La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel, "Vive la réclame !" (Prime Video)
Matt Shakman, The Great, "The Great Pilot" (Hulu)
Amy Sherman-Palladino, La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel, "C'est soit ça, soit chou farci" (Prime Video)
Ramy Youssef, Ramy, "Miakhalifa.mov" (Hulu)
Meilleure réalisation pour une série dramatique
Benjamin Caron, The Crown, "Aberfan" (Netflix)
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown, "Un cri du cœur" (Netflix)
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show, "L'Interview" (Apple TV+)
Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland, "Prisonniers de guerre" (Showtime)
Mark Mylod, Succession, "Passé le temps des larmes" (HBO)
VAINQUEUR : Andrij Parekh, Succession, "La chasse" (HBO)
Alik Sakharov, Ozark, "Fire Pink Road" (Netflix)
Ben Semanoff, Ozark, "Su Casa Es Mi Casa" (Netflix)
Meilleure réalisation pour une série limitée, un film ou un programme spécial
Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People, "Episode 5" (Hulu)
Steph Green, Watchmen, "Sans craindre la foudre" (HBO)
Nicole Kassell, Watchmen, "C'est l'été et nous sommes à court de glace" (HBO)
Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere, "La Cage dorée" (Hulu)
Stephen Williams, Watchmen, "Cet être extraordinaire" (HBO)
VAINQUEUR : Maria Schrader, Unorthodox, (Netflix)
Meilleure réalisation pour une émission de divertissement
Dime Davis, A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Born At Night, But Not Last Night" (HBO)
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff" (CBS)
Linda Mendoza, Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, "Flame Monroe" (Netflix)
David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, "Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor's Questions About Coronavirus" (Comedy Central)
Paul Pennolino et Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Episode 629" (HBO)
VAINQUEUR : Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live, "Host: Eddie Murphy" (NBC)
Meilleure réalisation pour un programme spécial de divertissement
VAINQUEUR : Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Louis J. Horvitz, la 62e cérémonie annuelle des Grammy Awards (CBS)
Pamela Fryman et Andy Fisher, Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times" (ABC)
Hamish Hamilton, Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira (FOX)
Glenn Weiss, la 73e cérémonie annuelle des Tony Awards (CBS)
Meilleur scénario pour une série comique
VAINQUEUR : Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending" (Pop TV)
David West Read, Schitt's Creek, "The Presidential Suite" (Pop TV)
Sam Johnson et Chris Marcil, What We Do In The Shadows, "Collaboration" (FX Networks)
Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows, "On The Run" (FX Networks)
Paul Simms, What We Do In The Shadows, "Ghosts" (FX Networks)
Tony McNamara, The Great, "The Great" (Hulu)
Michael Shur, The Good Place, "Quand vous êtes prêts" (NBC)
Meilleur scénario pour une série dramatique
VAINQUEUR : Jesse Armstrong, Succession, "Passé le temps des larmes" (HBO)
Peter Morgan, The Crown, "Aberfan" (Netflix)
Miki Johnson, Ozark, "Fire Pink Road" (Netflix)
Chris Mundy, Ozark, "Le Tout pour le tout" (Netflix)
John Shiban, Ozark, "Combat de chefs" (AMC)
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul, "La Route du mauvais choix" (AMC)
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul, "Transporteur" (AMC)
Meilleur scénario pour une minisérie, un film ou un programme spécial
Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America, "Shirley" (FX Networks)
Sally Rooney et Alice Birch, Normal People, "Episode 3" (Hulu)
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon et Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable, "Episode 1" (Netflix)
Anna Winger, Unorthodox, "Part 1" (Netflix)
VAINQUEUR : Damon Lindelof et Cord Jefferson, Watchmen, "Cet être extraordinaire" (HBO)
Meilleur scénario pour une émission de divertissement
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
VAINQUEUR : Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Meilleur scénario pour un programme spécial de divertissement
VAINQUEUR : Dave Chappelle, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)
Hannah Gadsby, Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
John Mulaney et Marika Sawyer, John Mulaney et les kids (Netflix)
Patton Oswalt, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)
Seth Meyers, Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)
Meilleur acteur dans une série comique ou dramatique au format court
VAINQUEUR : Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game (Quibi)
Mamoudou Athie, Oh Jerome, No (FX Networks)
Corey Hawkins, Survive (Quibi)
Meilleure actrice dans une série comique ou dramatique au format court
Anna Kendrick, Dummy (Quibi)
Kaitlin Olson, Flipped (Quibi)
VAINQUEUR : Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)
Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue (YouTube)
Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911 : n'appelez pas ! (Quibi)
Meilleure série comique ou dramatique au format court
VAINQUEUR : Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler (AMC.com)
The Good Place Presents: The Selection (NBC)
Most Dangerous Game (Quibi)
Reno 911 : n'appelez pas ! (Quibi)
Star Trek: Short Treks (CBS All Access)
Meilleure émission de divertissement au format court
Beeing At Home With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Entre deux fougères : Le film (Netflix)
VAINQUEUR : Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple Music)
Jimmy Kimmel's Quarantine Minilogues (YouTube/JimmyKimmelLive)
The Randy Rainbow Show (YouTube)
Meilleure série documentaire ou de réalité au format court
Between The Scenes - The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries (TBS)
VAINQUEUR : National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds (National Geographic)
Pose: Identity, Family, Community (FX Networks)
RuPaul's Drag Race Out Of The Closet (VH1)