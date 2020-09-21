Emmy Awards 2020 : la liste complète des vainqueurs

Meilleure émission de variétés/sketchs



A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

VAINQUEUR : Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Meilleur programme spécial de divertissement (live)

La 73e cérémonie annuelle des Tony Awards (CBS)

La 77e cérémonie annuelle des Golden Globe Awards (NBC)

VAINQUEUR : Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" and "Good Times" (ABC)

Les Oscars (ABC 9)

Super Bowl LIV Halftime: Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (FOX)

Meilleur programme spécial de divertissement (préenregistré)

VAINQUEUR : Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor (PBS)

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill (Netflix)

John Mulaney et les kids (Netflix)

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix)

Meilleure série de non-fiction ou programme spécial avec présentateur

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix)

VAINQUEUR : Leah Remini: Scientology and The Aftermath (A&E)

Le monde selon Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Ugly Delicious (Netflix)

VICE (Showtime)

Meilleur documentaire ou programme spécial de non-fiction

VAINQUEUR : The Apollo (HBO)

Beastie Boys Story (Apple TV+)

Devenir (Netflix)

The Great Hack : L'affaire Cambridge Analytica (Netflix)

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time (EPIX)

Meilleur documentaire ou série de non-fiction

VAINQUEUR : The Last Dance (ESPN)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Netflix)

McMillion$ (HBO)

Hillary (Hulu)

American Masters (PBS)