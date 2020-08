Jenna Dewan dit devoir son corps tonique pendant et après sa grossesse à cet exercice

View this post on Instagram

Pilates through allll the stages... @physicalperfectionpilates has taken care of me before pregnancy, during pregnancy and after pregnancy/pandemic/quarantine (while I’m exhausted and on zoom in my dirty garage nonetheless..!) she is the BEST there is and Pilates is the only workout i have found that heals your body at the same time as staying in shape. Also #supportblackbusiness ❤️