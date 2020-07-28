Emmy Awards 2020 : la liste complète des nominations

Meilleure réalisation pour une série comique

James Burrows, Will & Grace, "We Love Lucy" (NBC)

Andrew Cividino et Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending" (Pop TV)

Gail Mancuso, Modern Family, "Finale Part 2" (ABC)

Daniel Palladino, La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel, "Marvelous Radio" (Prime Video)

Matt Shakman, The Great, "The Great Pilot," (Hulu)

Amy Sherman-Palladino, La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel, "It's Comedy Or Cabbage" (Prime Video)

Ramy Youssef, Ramy, "Miakhalifa.mov" (Hulu)

Meilleure réalisation pour une série dramatique

Benjamin Caron, The Crown, "Aberfan" (Netflix)

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown "Cri de Cœur" (Netflix)

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show, "The Interview" (Apple TV+)

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland, "Prisoners Of War" (Showtime)

Mark Mylod, Succession, "This Is Not For Tears" (HBO)

Andrij Parekh, Succession, "Hunting" (HBO)

Alik Sakharov, Ozark, "Fire Pink" (Netflix)

Ben Semanoff, Ozark, "Su Casa Es Mi Casa" (Netflix)

Meilleure réalisation pour une série limitée, un film ou un programme spécial

Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People, "Episode 5" (Hulu)

Steph Green, Watchmen, "Little Fear Of Lightning" (HBO)

Nicole Kassell, Watchmen, "It's Summer And We're Running Out Of Ice" (HBO)

Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere, "Find A Way" (Hulu)

Stephen Williams, Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being" (HBO)

Meilleure réalisation pour une émission de divertissement

Dime Davis, A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Born At Night, But Not Last Night" (HBO)

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff" (CBS)

Linda Mendoza, Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, "Flame Monroe" (Netflix)

David Paul Meyer, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, "Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor's Questions About Coronavirus" (Comedy Central)

Paul Pennolino and Christopher Werner, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Episode 629" (HBO)

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live, "Host: Eddie Murphy" (NBC)



Meilleure réalisation pour un programme spécial de divertissement

Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (Netflix)

Louis J. Horvitz, 62nd Grammy Awards (CBS)

Pamela Fryman et Andy Fisher, Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times" (ABC)

Hamish Hamilton, Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira (FOX)

Glenn Weiss, 73rd Annual Tony Awards (CBS)