Kobe Bryant mort à 41 ans : les réactions des sportifs et d'Hollywood

par Jess Cohen | Traduit par David K | lun.., janv.. 27, 2020 08:10
La famille de Kobe Bryant, ses amis, ses fans et d'autres grands sportifs, pleurent la disparition de la légende du basket.
Une source confirme à E! News que la star des Los Angeles Lakers est décédée dans un crash d'hélicoptère dimanche à Calabasas, en Californie. Kobe, qui avait 41 ans, a eu quatre enfants avec sa femme, Vanessa Bryant. D'après KABC-TV et TMZ, Kobe est une des cinq personnes tuées dans cet accident, qui fait désormais l'objet d'une enquête. E! News confirme que Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, la fille de Kobe, était avec son père et qu'elle a également péri.
Alors qu'on apprenait le terrible accident dimanche, le monde n'a pas tardé à réagir sur les réseaux sociaux pour s'exprimer au sujet de cette énorme perte. On retrouve notamment le basketteur Scottie Pippen, qui a tweeté le message suivant : "Je suis stupéfait. Les mots ne peuvent pas décrire ce qu'il se passe. C'est une journée incroyablement triste et tragique."
"Je n'ai pas les mots pour exprimer la douleur que je ressens suite à cette tragédie qui me fait perdre ma nièce et mon frère @kobebryant. Je t'aime et tu vas nous manquer", a tweeté Shaq. "Mes condoléances à la famille Bryant et aux familles des autres passagers à bord. J'EN SUIS MALADE."
"J'espère que ce n'est pas vrai !!!", a tweeté Tristan Thompson dimanche. "Pas Kobe".
Il a ajouté plus tard : "RIP KOBE. Je n'en reviens pas que ce soit vrai. Les mots me manquent."
Dwyane Wade a écrit sur Twitter à ses fans : "Nooooooooooon, Dieu je T'en prie !"
Des fans de sport comme Drake et Vanessa Hudgens se sont également exprimés sur les réseaux à propos de la disparition du champion des Lakers.
"Pu--n. Je. Suis. Trop Triste. Je suis anéantie. Je pleure. C'est trop tôt pour perdre une telle légende. J'envoie tout mon amour à Vanessa et aux enfants", a écrit Vanessa Hudgens sur Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
My heart is so heavy. No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through. This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl. I cry just thinking about it. I am praying for the Bryant family, the Altobelli family and the families of all who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest In Peace Legend
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on
"C'est pas possible", a écrit laconiquement Drake sur Instagram.
"Comme tout le monde, je suis stupéfaite et triste d'apprendre cette nouvelle concernant Kobe Bryant. J'ai le cœur brisé pour sa femme et sa famille", a tweetéEllen DeGeneres.
Taylor Swift y est aussi allée de son tweet : "J'ai le cœur en mille morceaux en apprenant la nouvelle de cette tragédie invraisemblable. Je n'imagine même pas ce que les familles traversent. Kobe était très important à mes yeux et aux yeux de tout le monde. J'envoie mes prières, mon amour et mes condoléances infinies à Vanessa et à sa famille et à tous ceux qui ont perdu quelqu'un pendant ce vol."
Kobe and Gianna may your souls and the souls of the others who were with you Rest In Peace. My condolences and prayers go out to Kobe’s wife Vanessa, his daughters and the Bryant Family. I Love You Kobe and will miss you dearly.— Rick Fox (@RickFox) January 27, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Christina Mauser. An incredible coach and amazing influence on all three of my daughters that played basketball in middle school. And amazing mother of 3 children. Our greatest sympathies go out to @sinatrabigband and his family. The Beador girls are devastated. Sending our prayers to the Mauser family... 🙏🏻
A post shared by Shannon Storms Beador (@shannonbeador) on
View this post on Instagram
Gigi you were a star. Your dad told me that you were going to be better than he was. You had the gift no matter what you were playing. I know you’ll be looking down on your mom and your sisters with your big smile while shooting hoops with your dad, doing what you both love. 2 will always be ours. Kobe - thank you for allowing me in to your beautiful family. Thank you for believing in me. Being there for me during the good times and the tough ones. For your crazy book recommendations and your quotes. For helping me write. For teaching me to never soften for anybody. For teaching me about the darkness and the light and the villains becoming the heroes. I won’t forget any of it. I’ll miss you.
A post shared by Sydney Leroux Dwyer (@sydneyleroux) on
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday watching my husband & the kids in stunned silence, just staring at them, all of us thinking about @vanessabryant & her children and the families that lost pieces of their heart in an instant yesterday. Please remember that as life moves on for everyone else, the grief these families are experiencing just started. Please dont forget about them. Please dont forget about all the ppl who are suffering and frozen as life around them goes on. We love you. We are praying for you, for all of us struggling with unimaginable challenges we dont speak of.
A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on
View this post on Instagram
This tragic loss struck us hard as a family. Kobe Bryant was an incredible figure on and off the court, a friend to David and determined to inspire the next generation. The loss of a daughter and husband is unthinkable for any parent and wife. David, myself and our family send all our love to Vanessa, the other girls and the families of those that were tragically lost with Kobe yesterday ❤️ x VB
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on
View this post on Instagram
Heart is heavy. There are no words Just real conversations with God. Sending my heart to Vanessa and the Family.
A post shared by Lauren London (@laurenlondon) on
View this post on Instagram
Dear Lord, please cover Vanessa and her family. Sending infinite prayers. My heart aches for her and the girls. I’ve written and deleted 100 times today. I have no words and they’re never going to come out the way I want them to. Praying for peace and protection over this family and other families involved. Rest In Peace and power, Gigi and Kobe.
A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on
I can’t. pic.twitter.com/Vc3dJZztYS— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 27, 2020
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on
Love on the East Coast. #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/HXRAHkCf8I— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 27, 2020
View this post on Instagram
It’s taken me hours to work out what to write and still my words won’t ever be enough to describe how I am feeling after the tragic loss of Kobe. This was one special athlete, husband, father and friend. Having to write these words is hard enough but also knowing we have lost an amazing human being and his beautiful and talented daughter Gianna is heartbreaking. The commitment Kobe showed to his sport was inspiring, to go through the pain and to finish a game off like only he could inspired me to try to be better. Sometimes I would only go to games just to watch that clock go down to the last 2:00 minutes knowing that we were about to witness something special. Kobe always talked about Vanessa and his beautiful girls and how proud he was of them. Kobe’s passion was his family and basketball. He was determined to inspire the next generation of boys and girls to embrace the sport that he loved. His legacy will live on. My family’s love and prayers go out to Vanessa and the girls, to Kobe’s basketball family, and of course to the families of those who were tragically lost with him yesterday... 💛💜
A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on
Loved watching Kobe play. Loved watching him with his family. Loved every interaction with him. So broken by this tragedy. What a loss... trying to understand & accept.— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) January 27, 2020
Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020
"La plupart des gens se souviendront de Kobe comme un athlète magnifique qui a inspiré toute une génération de basketteurs. Mais je me souviendrai toujours de lui comme un homme qui était bien plus qu'un sportif", a écrit Kareem Abdul-Jabbar à ses fans sur Twitter dimanche, pour accompagner une vidéo en souvenir de Kobe.
"ANÉANTI !! RIP❤️LE ROI", a écrit Chris Brown avec une photo de Kobe.
Dwayne Johnson est aussi allé sur Instagram pour poster une photo de Kobe et de sa fille, Gigi, en écrivant : "L'amour est éternel."
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020
This. I’ve started and deleted tweets all day. I’ve admired Kobe from afar for so long. Nobody is invincible in this life. Love harder. Be better. Never punt on a day. Kobe didn’t. Rest In Peace Kobe. Rest In Peace Gigi #RIPMamba https://t.co/8VL1ogUfc8— andyroddick (@andyroddick) January 27, 2020
My heart truly mourns over the news today. Kobe was a great mentor and friend to me. You and your daughter will live forever in our hearts. There are not enough words to express my deepest sympathies to the Bryants and every family suffering from this tragedy. RIP my friend pic.twitter.com/VRmgaOaITT— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 27, 2020
"Kobe était une légende sur un terrain et commençait à peine ce qui aurait été un deuxième acte tout aussi important", a indiqué l'ancien président américain Barack Obama. "Perdre Gianna est encore plus douloureux pour nous en tant que parents. Michelle et moi-même envoyons notre amour et nos prières à Vanessa et à toute la famille Bryant en ce jour inimaginable.
I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020
"Ça ne peut pas être vrai", a tweeté Khloe Kardashian. "C'est pas possible !!! J'ai mal au cœur."
"Jésus, ça fait mal au cœur", a écrit Trevor Noah sur les réseaux.
"J'ai le cœur vraiment brisé aujourd'hui, en apprenant la nouvelle", a écrit Pink sur Instagram avec une photo de Gigi et Kobe ensemble lors d'un match de basket. "J'envoie de la lumière, de l'amour, des prières et de l'apaisement à cette jolie famille. « Celui ou celle qui a aimé et a été aimé a vécu » RIP."
Nooooooooooo God please No!— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Kobe Bryant’s family, and the families of all those involved. Today reminds us just how short and precious life is, and a reason to be grateful and celebrate life while we can. Rest In Peace Mamba.— Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) January 27, 2020
Sending love and condolences to the Bryant family and the families of those lost today.— Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) January 27, 2020
Hard to figure how to process, he was such a huge figure who gave the world so much, and was such a loving parent - you could tell even if you didn’t know him. #RIP
Le basketteur Kevin Love a tweeté dimanche : "Pitié. Pitié, Seigneur. C'est pas possible."
Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant .💔An extraordinary athlete, and a genuinely kind, wonderful man. Sending love, prayers & compassion to his family. To his entire @NBA family as well.— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 26, 2020
"Juste anéantie d'apprendre pour #KobeBryant. Un athlète extraordinaire, et un homme vraiment bon et merveilleux", a tweeté Reese Witherspoon. "J'envoie mon amour, mes prières et ma compassion à sa famille. Ainsi qu'à toute sa famille @NBA."
"C'est pas possible. Tu m'as toujours encouragé, mamba", a écrit Justin Bieber sur Instagram pour accompagner un cliché avec Kobe. "Tu m'as donné certaines des meilleures citations qui me donnent le sourire encore à ce jour ! Je t'adore !"
"C'est impossible", a écrit Victor Cruz sur Insta avec une photo de Kobe.
Demi Lovato s'est exprimée sur Instagram avec une photo de Kobe, en écrivant : "Ça me rend très triste. Kobe, tu as toujours été si gentil avec moi. Je te connais depuis plus de dix ans… pas super bien, mais on plaisantait toujours sur le fait que tu devais venir à la maison pour qu'on joue aux petits chevaux ! Tu vas manquer à tellement de monde. Tu es désormais une légende avec des ailes. RIP Kobe."
Le footballeur américain Tom Brady a écrit sur les réseaux le message suivant : "Tu nous manques déjà, mon frère. RIP."
Being a fan of yours brought so much joy to my life, like so many. Love forever. Sending strength and my deepest condolences to the sweet Bryant family. Can’t believe it 💔 https://t.co/Z7O7oE04oc— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) January 26, 2020
Le top Gigi Hadid est allé dimanche sur Twitter pour publier un ancien tweet qu'elle avait reçu de Kobe.
"Être une des tes fans depuis tant d'années m'a apporté beaucoup de joie, comme à plein d'autres gens", a écrit Gigi. "Amour éternel. J'envoie ma force et mes plus profondes condoléances à la gentille famille Bryant. Je n'en reviens pas."
I'm so sad and stunned right now. In Staples Arena, where Kobe created so many memories for all of us, preparing to pay tribute to another brilliant man we lost too soon, Nipsey Hussle. Life can be so brutal and senseless sometimes. Hold on to your loved ones. We miss you, Kobe— John Legend (@johnlegend) January 26, 2020
"Je suis très triste et choqué à l'instant", a tweeté John Legend, avant de monter sur scène aux Grammys 2020 pour rendre hommage au regretté Nipsey Hussle. "Dans l'arène du Staples, où Kobe a créé tellement de souvenirs pour nous tous, je me prépare à rendre hommage à un autre homme brillant lui aussi disparu trop tôt, Nipsey Hussle. La vie est parfois brutale et absurde. Profitez de ceux que vous aimez. Tu nous manques, Kobe."
My💔Goes Out To Kobe’s Family,Friends,Fans. It’s SO HARD To Deal With The Death Of a GREAT STAR,Because We Feel As If We Knew Them Personally.Kobe Bryant Was a GREAT ATHLETE,& All Of America Will Feel His Loss.— Cher (@cher) January 26, 2020
The 🌎 Has Lost a Bright Light ✨🌟✨.
"Je suis de tout [cœur] avec la famille de Kobe, ses amis, ses fans. C'est TRÈS DUR de gérer la mort d'une GRANDE STAR parce qu'on a l'impression de le connaître personnellement", a tweeté Cher. "Kobe Bryant était un GRAND SPORTIF, et toute l'Amérique va ressentir sa perte. Le [monde] a perdu une lumière brillante."
"Ça ne passe pas. J'envoie des prières à ta jolie famille", a écrit Jamie Foxx sur Instagram. "Ça fait mal pour toute une vie... @kobebryant tu nous manqueras pour l'éternité. REPOSE EN PAIX."
"Anéantie par la nouvelle de la disparition de notre précieux Kobe Bryant. Les mots ne peuvent exprimer notre tristesse", a déclaré Kris Jenner à ses fans sur les réseaux. "Tout mon amour et mes prières les plus sincères à la famille de Vanessa et Kobe à cette heure."
This is a moment that leaves us struggling to find words that express the magnitude of shock and sorrow we are all feeling right now, and I am keeping Kobe’s entire family in my prayers at this time of unimaginable grief.— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) January 26, 2020
"Honnêtement, ça n'a aucun sens... Je viens de te voir", a écrit Kevin Hart sur les réseaux sociaux. "J'en ai mal au cœur. Dieu, pose Tes mains sur cette famille et aide-les à traverser ce moment insupportable. On t'aimera pour toujours... Les légendes ne meurent jamais !!!! #MentalitedeMamba #RIP... RIP aux autres passagers, et j'envoie mes prières à leurs familles."
Eric Garcetti, le maire de Los Angeles, a aussi rendu hommage à Kobe via Twitter : "Kobe vivra à jamais dans le cœur de Los Angeles, et on se souviendra de lui à travers les âges comme l'un de nos plus grands héros."
Pau Gasol, l'ancien coéquipier de Kobe aux Lakers, a tweeté : "Plus qu'anéanti... mon grand frère... Je n'en reviens pas."
Beyond devastated... my big brother... I can’t, I just can’t believe it— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020
De son côté, Robert Downey Jr. a posté une photo de 2010 de Kobe et lui, en écrivant : "Quelle perte tragique."
Amber Rose lui a aussi rendu hommage sur Instagram.
"En tant que mère, je suis effondrée pour Vanessa, ses filles et leur famille", a écrit Amber Rose. "J'ai pensé à ce que serait ma vie sans mes fils, mon mari, Alexander et ma famille, et je n'ai pas arrêté de pleurer toute la journée. Je vous invite à prier pour elle, la matriarche de la famille. On t'aime, Vanessa. RIP Kobe Rip Gigi."
Jessica Simpson s'est également exprimée sur Instagram.
"Eric a pris cette photo de notre jardin juste après que s'est produit l'accident dans lequel Kobe, sa fille et d'autres belles âmes ont été envoyées vers Dieu pour l'éternité", a-t-elle légendé sa photo. "On voyait les hélicoptères des urgences voler au-dessus de chez nous, et j'ai senti une perte. J'ai senti cette puissance venue du paradis s'ouvrant pour faire de la place pour que ces merveilleux anges y montent. Mon cœur est complètement brisé pour toutes les familles et les proches qui restent et cherchent à trouver un sens pendant un moment aussi tragique. Vanessa, tu es la femme et l'épouse qui a fait atteindre des sommets à ton mari. Je prie constamment pour tous ceux qui ont été affectés par cette perte importante."
Tyga a aussi écrit qu'il était "choqué et brisé" par la nouvelle.
"Je n'arrive pas à croire que [tu sois] parti", a-t-il écrit via Instagram. "J'ai tourné ce clip, « Young Kobe », le 3 février 2014 en ton honneur. Je pète un plomb à l'instant ! Tu as tellement compté pour moi en grandissant à L.A. Une de mes idoles. Ça me fait trop bizarre, je ne veux pas y croire. Que le plus grand #BlackMamba et sa fille reposent en paix ainsi que les autres familles. Ça me brise le cœur. Je prie pour ta famille et les autres familles qui ont perdu des vies. Je t'adore #YoungKobe #restinpeace."
Nous pensons aux proches de Kobe pendant cette période difficile.
Nos partenaires et nous-mêmes utilisons des cookies sur ce site pour améliorer notre service, analyser des données, personnaliser les publicités, mesurer la performance marketing et stocker vos préférences sur le site. En utilisant ce site, vous consentez à l'utilisation de ces cookies. Pour plus d'informations sur les cookies et comment gérer votre consentement, consultez notre Politique Concernant Les Cookies.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?