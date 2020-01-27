Kobe Bryant mort à 41 ans : les réactions des sportifs et d'Hollywood

par Jess Cohen | Traduit par David K | lun.., janv.. 27, 2020 08:10

La famille de Kobe Bryant, ses amis, ses fans et d'autres grands sportifs, pleurent la disparition de la légende du basket.

Une source confirme à E! News que la star des Los Angeles Lakers est décédée dans un crash d'hélicoptère dimanche à Calabasas, en Californie. Kobe, qui avait 41 ans, a eu quatre enfants avec sa femme, Vanessa Bryant. D'après KABC-TV et TMZ, Kobe est une des cinq personnes tuées dans cet accident, qui fait désormais l'objet d'une enquête. E! News confirme que Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, la fille de Kobe, était avec son père et qu'elle a également péri.

Alors qu'on apprenait le terrible accident dimanche, le monde n'a pas tardé à réagir sur les réseaux sociaux pour s'exprimer au sujet de cette énorme perte. On retrouve notamment le basketteur Scottie Pippen, qui a tweeté le message suivant : "Je suis stupéfait. Les mots ne peuvent pas décrire ce qu'il se passe. C'est une journée incroyablement triste et tragique."

"Je n'ai pas les mots pour exprimer la douleur que je ressens suite à cette tragédie qui me fait perdre ma nièce et mon frère @kobebryant. Je t'aime et tu vas nous manquer", a tweeté Shaq. "Mes condoléances à la famille Bryant et aux familles des autres passagers à bord. J'EN SUIS MALADE."

"J'espère que ce n'est pas vrai !!!", a tweeté Tristan Thompson dimanche. "Pas Kobe".

Il a ajouté plus tard : "RIP KOBE. Je n'en reviens pas que ce soit vrai. Les mots me manquent."

Dwyane Wade a écrit sur Twitter à ses fans : "Nooooooooooon, Dieu je T'en prie !"

Des fans de sport comme Drake et Vanessa Hudgens se sont également exprimés sur les réseaux à propos de la disparition du champion des Lakers.

"Pu--n. Je. Suis. Trop Triste. Je suis anéantie. Je pleure. C'est trop tôt pour perdre une telle légende. J'envoie tout mon amour à Vanessa et aux enfants", a écrit Vanessa Hudgens sur Instagram.

 

"C'est pas possible", a écrit laconiquement Drake sur Instagram.

"Comme tout le monde, je suis stupéfaite et triste d'apprendre cette nouvelle concernant Kobe Bryant. J'ai le cœur brisé pour sa femme et sa famille", a tweetéEllen DeGeneres.

Taylor Swift y est aussi allée de son tweet : "J'ai le cœur en mille morceaux en apprenant la nouvelle de cette tragédie invraisemblable. Je n'imagine même pas ce que les familles traversent. Kobe était très important à mes yeux et aux yeux de tout le monde. J'envoie mes prières, mon amour et mes condoléances infinies à Vanessa et à sa famille et à tous ceux qui ont perdu quelqu'un pendant ce vol."

"La plupart des gens se souviendront de Kobe comme un athlète magnifique qui a inspiré toute une génération de basketteurs. Mais je me souviendrai toujours de lui comme un homme qui était bien plus qu'un sportif", a écrit Kareem Abdul-Jabbar à ses fans sur Twitter dimanche, pour accompagner une vidéo en souvenir de Kobe.

"ANÉANTI !! RIP❤️LE ROI", a écrit Chris Brown avec une photo de Kobe.

Dwayne Johnson est aussi allé sur Instagram pour poster une photo de Kobe et de sa fille, Gigi, en écrivant : "L'amour est éternel."

"Kobe était une légende sur un terrain et commençait à peine ce qui aurait été un deuxième acte tout aussi important", a indiqué l'ancien président américain Barack Obama. "Perdre Gianna est encore plus douloureux pour nous en tant que parents. Michelle et moi-même envoyons notre amour et nos prières à Vanessa et à toute la famille Bryant en ce jour inimaginable.

"Ça ne peut pas être vrai", a tweeté Khloe Kardashian. "C'est pas possible !!! J'ai mal au cœur."

"Jésus, ça fait mal au cœur", a écrit Trevor Noah sur les réseaux.

"J'ai le cœur vraiment brisé aujourd'hui, en apprenant la nouvelle", a écrit Pink sur Instagram avec une photo de Gigi et Kobe ensemble lors d'un match de basket. "J'envoie de la lumière, de l'amour, des prières et de l'apaisement à cette jolie famille. « Celui ou celle qui a aimé et a été aimé a vécu » RIP."

Le basketteur Kevin Love a tweeté dimanche : "Pitié. Pitié, Seigneur. C'est pas possible."

"Juste anéantie d'apprendre pour #KobeBryant. Un athlète extraordinaire, et un homme vraiment bon et merveilleux", a tweeté Reese Witherspoon. "J'envoie mon amour, mes prières et ma compassion à sa famille. Ainsi qu'à toute sa famille @NBA."

"C'est pas possible. Tu m'as toujours encouragé, mamba", a écrit Justin Bieber sur Instagram pour accompagner un cliché avec Kobe. "Tu m'as donné certaines des meilleures citations qui me donnent le sourire encore à ce jour ! Je t'adore !"

"C'est impossible", a écrit Victor Cruz sur Insta avec une photo de Kobe.

Demi Lovato s'est exprimée sur Instagram avec une photo de Kobe, en écrivant : "Ça me rend très triste. Kobe, tu as toujours été si gentil avec moi. Je te connais depuis plus de dix ans… pas super bien, mais on plaisantait toujours sur le fait que tu devais venir à la maison pour qu'on joue aux petits chevaux ! Tu vas manquer à tellement de monde. Tu es désormais une légende avec des ailes. RIP Kobe."

Le footballeur américain Tom Brady a écrit sur les réseaux le message suivant : "Tu nous manques déjà, mon frère. RIP."

Le top Gigi Hadid est allé dimanche sur Twitter pour publier un ancien tweet qu'elle avait reçu de Kobe.

"Être une des tes fans depuis tant d'années m'a apporté beaucoup de joie, comme à plein d'autres gens", a écrit Gigi. "Amour éternel. J'envoie ma force et mes plus profondes condoléances à la gentille famille Bryant. Je n'en reviens pas."

"Je suis très triste et choqué à l'instant", a tweeté John Legend, avant de monter sur scène aux Grammys 2020 pour rendre hommage au regretté Nipsey Hussle. "Dans l'arène du Staples, où Kobe a créé tellement de souvenirs pour nous tous, je me prépare à rendre hommage à un autre homme brillant lui aussi disparu trop tôt, Nipsey Hussle. La vie est parfois brutale et absurde. Profitez de ceux que vous aimez. Tu nous manques, Kobe."

"Je suis de tout [cœur] avec la famille de Kobe, ses amis, ses fans. C'est TRÈS DUR de gérer la mort d'une GRANDE STAR parce qu'on a l'impression de le connaître personnellement", a tweeté Cher. "Kobe Bryant était un GRAND SPORTIF, et toute l'Amérique va ressentir sa perte. Le [monde] a perdu une lumière brillante."

"Ça ne passe pas. J'envoie des prières à ta jolie famille", a écrit Jamie Foxx sur Instagram. "Ça fait mal pour toute une vie... @kobebryant tu nous manqueras pour l'éternité. REPOSE EN PAIX."

"Anéantie par la nouvelle de la disparition de notre précieux Kobe Bryant. Les mots ne peuvent exprimer notre tristesse", a déclaré Kris Jenner à ses fans sur les réseaux. "Tout mon amour et mes prières les plus sincères à la famille de Vanessa et Kobe à cette heure."

"Honnêtement, ça n'a aucun sens... Je viens de te voir", a écrit Kevin Hart sur les réseaux sociaux. "J'en ai mal au cœur. Dieu, pose Tes mains sur cette famille et aide-les à traverser ce moment insupportable. On t'aimera pour toujours... Les légendes ne meurent jamais !!!! #MentalitedeMamba #RIP... RIP aux autres passagers, et j'envoie mes prières à leurs familles."

Eric Garcetti, le maire de Los Angeles, a aussi rendu hommage à Kobe via Twitter : "Kobe vivra à jamais dans le cœur de Los Angeles, et on se souviendra de lui à travers les âges comme l'un de nos plus grands héros."

Pau Gasol, l'ancien coéquipier de Kobe aux Lakers, a tweeté : "Plus qu'anéanti... mon grand frère... Je n'en reviens pas."

De son côté, Robert Downey Jr. a posté une photo de 2010 de Kobe et lui, en écrivant : "Quelle perte tragique."

Amber Rose lui a aussi rendu hommage sur Instagram.

"En tant que mère, je suis effondrée pour Vanessa, ses filles et leur famille", a écrit Amber Rose. "J'ai pensé à ce que serait ma vie sans mes fils, mon mari, Alexander et ma famille, et je n'ai pas arrêté de pleurer toute la journée. Je vous invite à prier pour elle, la matriarche de la famille. On t'aime, Vanessa. RIP Kobe Rip Gigi."

Jessica Simpson s'est également exprimée sur Instagram.

"Eric a pris cette photo de notre jardin juste après que s'est produit l'accident dans lequel Kobe, sa fille et d'autres belles âmes ont été envoyées vers Dieu pour l'éternité", a-t-elle légendé sa photo. "On voyait les hélicoptères des urgences voler au-dessus de chez nous, et j'ai senti une perte. J'ai senti cette puissance venue du paradis s'ouvrant pour faire de la place pour que ces merveilleux anges y montent. Mon cœur est complètement brisé pour toutes les familles et les proches qui restent et cherchent à trouver un sens pendant un moment aussi tragique. Vanessa, tu es la femme et l'épouse qui a fait atteindre des sommets à ton mari. Je prie constamment pour tous ceux qui ont été affectés par cette perte importante."

Tyga a aussi écrit qu'il était "choqué et brisé" par la nouvelle.

"Je n'arrive pas à croire que [tu sois] parti", a-t-il écrit via Instagram. "J'ai tourné ce clip, « Young Kobe », le 3 février 2014 en ton honneur. Je pète un plomb à l'instant ! Tu as tellement compté pour moi en grandissant à L.A. Une de mes idoles. Ça me fait trop bizarre, je ne veux pas y croire. Que le plus grand #BlackMamba et sa fille reposent en paix ainsi que les autres familles. Ça me brise le cœur. Je prie pour ta famille et les autres familles qui ont perdu des vies. Je t'adore #YoungKobe #restinpeace."

Nous pensons aux proches de Kobe pendant cette période difficile.

