Grammy Awards 2020 : la liste complète des vainqueurs

Meilleur album parlé (dont poésie, livres audio et narration)



Beastie Boys Book, (artistes divers) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt et Dan Zitt, producteurs

Becoming, Michelle Obama

I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Eric Alexandrakis

Mr. Know-It-All, John Waters

Sekou Andrews & The String Theory, Sekou Andrews et The String Theory

Meilleure chanson écrite pour un média visuel



"The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy", Randy Newman, auteur-compositeur (Chris Stapleton), morceau extrait de : Toy Story 4



"Girl In The Movies", Dolly Parton et Linda Perry, auteurs-compositeurs (Dolly Parton), morceau extrait de : Dumplin'

"I'll Never Love Again" (version film), Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey et Aaron Raitiere, auteurs-compositeurs (Lady Gaga et Bradley Cooper), morceau extrait du film : A Star Is Born

"Spirit", Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie et Ilya Salmanzadeh, auteurs-compositeurs (Beyoncé), morceau extrait du film : Le roi lion

"Suspiriumm", Thom Yorke, auteur-compositeur (Thom Yorke), morceau extrait de : Suspiria

Meilleur album dance/électro

LP5, Apparat

No Geography, The Chemical Brothers

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume

Solace, RÜFÜS DU SOL

Weather, Tycho

Meilleur album instrumental contemporain

Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Star People Nation, Theo Croker

Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana

Elevate, Lettuce

Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela

Meilleure performance metal

"Astrolus—The Great Octopus", Candlemass feat. Tony Iommi

"Humanicide", Death Angel

"Bow Down", I Previal

"Unleashed", Killswitch Engage

"7 Empest", Tool