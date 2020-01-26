Grammy Awards 2020 : la liste complète des vainqueurs

par Cydney Contreras | Traduit par Françoise Sawyer | dim.., janv.. 26, 2020 07:00
Les Grammys 2020 s'annoncent déjà comme l'une des remises de prix les plus compétitives de cette saison.
Et cela n'a rien de surprenant. L'industrie musicale continue de produire des tubes, alors il est de plus en plus difficile pour la Recording Academy de choisir une seule personne dans les diverses catégories. Choisir entre Rosalía, Billie Eilish, Lizzo et bien d'autres nouveaux artistes n'est pas une décision facile, mais heureusement, perdants ou gagnants, ces musiciens comptent se donner à fond pour leurs fans.
Ce soir, ils monteront sur scène pour nous faire une démonstration de leurs talents musicaux aux côtés des Jonas Brothers, d'Ariana Grande et de bien d'autres encore. Ils nous offriront plus de trois heures de prestations non-stop, sans compter leur arrivée sur le tapis rouge.
En gardant cela en tête, il est temps de se préparer pour la grande soirée musicale de l'année et de se familiariser avec les dizaines de stars qui convoitent le trophée en forme de gramophone.
Les chevaux de Billie Eilish ! La flûte de Lizzo ! Les scoops sur les Révélations de l'année des Grammys
Pour découvrir la liste complète des gagnants et nominés aux Grammys 2020, regardez la galerie ci-dessous !
Getty Images/E! Illustration
"Spirit", Beyoncé
"Bad Guy", Billie Eilish
"7 Rings", Ariana Grande
'"Truth Hurts", Lizzo
"You Need to Calm Down", Taylor Swift
Alejandro Pedrosa; Getty Images/E! Illustration
X 100PRE, Bad Bunny
Oasis, J Balvin et Bad Bunny
Indestructible, Flor De Toloache
Almadura, iLe
El Mal Querer, Rosalía
Getty Images/E! Illustration
VIDA, Luis Fonsi
11:11, Maluma
Montaner, Ricardo Montaner
#Eldisco, Alejandro Sanz
Fantasía, Sebastian Yatra
Danny Clinch; Alysse Gafkjen; Joe Pugliese; Getty Images/E! Illustration
"Bring My Flowers Now", Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth et Tanya Tucker, auteurs-compositeurs (Tanya Tucker)
"Girls Goin' Nowhere", Jeremy Bussey et Ashley McBryde, auteurs-compositeurs (Ashley McBryde)
"It All Comes Out in the Wash", Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna et Liz Rose, auteurs-compositeurs (Miranda Lambert)
"Some Of It", Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde et Bobby Pinson, auteurs-compositeurs (Eric Church)
"Speechless", Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers et Laura Veltz, auteurs-compositeurs (Dan + Shay)
Joe Pugliese; John Shearer; Danny Clinch; Getty Images/E! Illustration
Desperate Man, Erich Church
Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
While I'm Livin, Tanya Tucker
Alysse Gafkjen; Getty Images/E! Illustration
"Brand New Man", Brooks & Dunn avec Luke Combs
"I Don't Remember Before You", Brothers Osborne
"Speechless", Dan + Shay
"The Daughters", Little Big Town
"Common", Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile
David McClister; Alysse Gafkjen; Danny Clinch; Getty Images/E! Illustration
"All Your'n", Tyler Childers
"Girl Goin' Nowhere", Ashley McBryde
"Ride Me Back Home", Willie Nelson
"God's Country", Blake Shelton
"Bring Me My Flowers Now", Tanya Tucker
Getty Images/E! Illustration
Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
Igor, Tyler, the Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
Shutterstock; Getty Images/E! Illustration
"Bad Idea", Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong et Daniel Hackett, auteurs-compositeurs (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
"Gold Roses", Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III et Ozan Yildirim, auteurs-compositeurs (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
"A Lot", Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage et Anthony White, auteurs-compositeurs (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
"Racks in the Middle", Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. et Rodrick Moore, auteurs-compositeurs (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch et Hit-Boy)
"Suge", DaBaby, Jetsonmade et Pooh Beatz, auteurs-compositeurs (DaBaby)
Shutterstock; Getty Images/E! Illustration
"Middle Child", J. Cole
"Suge", DaBaby
"Down Bad", Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG et Young Nudy
"Racks in the Middle", Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch et Hit-Boy
"Clout", Offset feat. Cardi B
Jake Miosge; Keith Anthony; Getty Images/E! Illustration
"Could've Been", Dernst Emile II, David "Swagg R'Celious" Harris, H.E.R. et Hue "Soundzfire" Strother, auteurs-compositeurs (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)
"Look at Me Now", Emily King et Jeremy Most, auteurs-compositeurs (Emily King)
"No Guidance", Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib et Teddy Walton, auteurs-compositeurs (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)
"Roll Some Mo", David Brown, Dernst Emile II et Peter Lee Johnson, auteurs-compositeurs (Lucky Daye)
"Say So", PJ Morton, compositeur (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
Getty Images/E! Illustration
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Getty Images/E! Illustration
"Love Again", Daniel Caesar et Brandy
"Exactly How I Feel", Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
"Roll Some Mo", Lucky Daye
"Come Home", Anderson Paak feat. Andre 3000
"Could've Been", H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller
Getty Images; Neil Krug/E! Illustration
Amo, Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues, Cage The Elephant
In The End, The Cranberries
Trauma, I Prevail
Feral Roots, Rival Sons
Getty Images/E! Illustration
"Pretty Waste", Bones UK
"This Land", Gary Clark Jr.
"History Repeats", Brittany Howard
"Woman", Karen O et Danger Mouse
"Too Bad", Rival Sons
Getty Images/E! Illustration
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
thank u, next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
Getty Images/E! Illustration
"Boyfriend", Ariana Grande et Social House
"Sucker", Jonas Brothers
"Old Town Road", Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Sunflower", Post Malone et Swae Lee
"Señorita", Shawn Mendes et Camila Cabello
Getty Images/E! Illustration
"Always Remember Us This Way", Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey et Lori McKenna, auteurs-compositeurs (Lady Gaga)
"Bad Guy", Billie Eilish O'Connell et Finneas O'Connell, auteurs-compositeurs (Billie Eilish)
"Bring My Flowers Now", Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth et Tanya Tucker, auteurs-compositeurs (Tanya Tucker)
"Hard Place", Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. et Rodney Jerkins, auteurs-compositeurs (H.E.R.)
"Lover", Taylor Swift, auteur-compositeur (Taylor Swift)
"Norman F---ing Rockwell", Jack Antonoff et Lana Del Rey, auteurs-compositeurs (Lana Del Rey)
"Someone You Loved", Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn et Sam Roman, auteurs-compositeurs (Lewis Capaldi)
"Truth Hurts", Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson et Jesse Saint John, auteurs-compositeurs (Lizzo)
Getty Images/E! Illustration
i,i, Bon Iver
Norman F--ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
thank u, next, Ariana Grande
I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.
7, Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Getty Images/E! Illustration
"Hey, Ma", Bon Iver
"Bad Guy", Billie Eilish
"7 Rings", Ariana Grande
"Hard Place", H.E.R.
"Talk", Khalid
"Old Town Road", Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
"Truth Hurts", Lizzo
"Sunflower", Post Malone et Swae Lee
Meilleur album de pop traditionnelle vocal
Sì, Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé
Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas, John Legend
Walls, Barbra Streisand
Meilleur enregistrement dance
"Linked", Bonobo
"Got To Keep On", The Chemical Brothers
"Piece Of Your Heart", Meduza Featuring Goodboys
"Underwater", RÜFÜS DU SOL
"Midnight Hour", Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Meilleur album de jazz vocal
Thirsty Ghost, Sara Gazarek
Love & Liberation, Jazzmeia Horn
Alone Together, Catherine Russell
12 Little Spells, Esperanza Spalding
Screenplay, The Tierney Sutton Band
Meilleur album de gospel
Long Live Love, Kirk Franklin
Goshen, Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers
Tunnel Vision, Gene Moore
Settle Here, William Murphy
Something's Happening! A Christmas Album, CeCe Winans
Meilleur album Americana
Years To Burn, Calexico et Iron & Wine
Who Are You Now, Madison Cunningham
Oklahoma, Keb' Mo'
Tales Of America, J.S. Ondara
Walk Through Fire, Yola
Meilleur album parlé (dont poésie, livres audio et narration)
Beastie Boys Book, (artistes divers) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt et Dan Zitt, producteurs
Becoming, Michelle Obama
I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Eric Alexandrakis
Mr. Know-It-All, John Waters
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory, Sekou Andrews et The String Theory
Meilleure chanson écrite pour un média visuel
"The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy", Randy Newman, auteur-compositeur (Chris Stapleton), morceau extrait de : Toy Story 4
"Girl In The Movies", Dolly Parton et Linda Perry, auteurs-compositeurs (Dolly Parton), morceau extrait de : Dumplin'
"I'll Never Love Again" (version film), Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey et Aaron Raitiere, auteurs-compositeurs (Lady Gaga et Bradley Cooper), morceau extrait du film : A Star Is Born
"Spirit", Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie et Ilya Salmanzadeh, auteurs-compositeurs (Beyoncé), morceau extrait du film : Le roi lion
"Suspiriumm", Thom Yorke, auteur-compositeur (Thom Yorke), morceau extrait de : Suspiria
Meilleur album dance/électro
LP5, Apparat
No Geography, The Chemical Brothers
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume
Solace, RÜFÜS DU SOL
Weather, Tycho
Meilleur album instrumental contemporain
Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Star People Nation, Theo Croker
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana
Elevate, Lettuce
Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela
Meilleure performance metal
"Astrolus—The Great Octopus", Candlemass feat. Tony Iommi
"Humanicide", Death Angel
"Bow Down", I Previal
"Unleashed", Killswitch Engage
"7 Empest", Tool
Meilleure chanson de rock
"Fear Incolum", Tool, auteurs-compositeurs (Tool)
"Give Yourself a Try", George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy et Ross MacDonald, auteurs-compositeurs (The 1975)
"Harmony Hall", Ezra Koenig, auteur-compositeur (Vampire Weekend)
"History Repeats", Brittany Howard, auteur-compositeur (Brittany Howard)
"This Land", Gary Clark Jr., auteur-compositeur (Gary Clark Jr.)
Meilleur album de musique alternative
U.F.O.F., Big Thief
Assume Form, James Blake
i,i, Bon Iver
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Anima, Thom Yorke
Meilleure performance R&B traditionnel
"Time Today", BJ The Chicago Kid
"Steady Love", India.Arie
"Jerome", Lizzo
"Real Games", Lucky Daye
"Built for Love", PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
Meilleur album de musique urbaine contemporaine
Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn, Nao
Being Human in Public, Jessie Reyez
Meilleur album de R&B
1123, BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
Ventura, Anderson.Paak
Meilleure performance rap/chantée
"Higher", DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle et John Legend
"Drip Too Hard", Lil Baby et Gunna
"Panini", Lil Nas X
"Ballin", Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
"The London", Young Thug Featuring J. Cole et Travis Scott
Meilleur album de new age
Fairy Dreams, David Arkenstone
Homage to Kindness, David Darling
Wings, Peter Kater
Verve, Sebastian Plano
Deva, Deva Premal
Meilleur solo de jazz improvisé
"Elsewhere", Melissa Aldana, soliste
"Sozinho", Randy Brecker, soliste
"Tomorrow Is the Question", Julian Lage, soliste
"The Windup", Julian Lage, soliste
"Sightseeing", Christian McBride, soliste
Meilleur album de jazz instrumental
In the Key of the Universe, Joey DeFrancesco
The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul, Branford Marsalis Quartet
Christian McBride's New Jawn, Christian McBride
Finding Gabriel, Brad Mehldau
Come What May, Joshua Redman Quartet
Meilleur album par un grand ensemble de jazz
Triple Helix, Anat Cohen Tentet
Dancer in Nowhere, Miho Hazama
Hiding Out, Mike Holober & The Gotham Jazz Orchestra
The Omni-American Book Club, Brian Lynch Big Band
One Day Wonder, Terraza Big Band
Meilleur album de latin jazz
Antidote, Chick Corea et The Spanish Heart Band
Sorte!: Music by John Finbury, Thalma de Freitas With Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato et Duduka Da Fonseca
Una Noche con Rubén Blades, Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis et Rubén Blades
Carib, David Sánchez
Sonero: The Music of Ismael Rivera, Miguel Zenón
Meilleure performance/chanson gospel
"Love Theory", Kirk Franklin ; Kirk Franklin, auteur-compositeur
"Talkin' 'Bout Jesus", Gloria Gaynor Featuring Yolanda Adams ; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor et Chris Stevens, auteurs-compositeurs
"See the Light", Travis Greene Featuring Jekalyn Carr
"Speak the Name", Koryn Hawthorne Featuring Natalie Grant
"This Is a Movie (Live)", Tasha Cobbs Leonard ; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard et Nate Moore, auteurs-compositeurs
Meilleure performance/chanson de musique chrétienne contemporaine
"Only Jesus", Casting Crowns ; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms et Matthew West, auteurs-compositeurs
"God Only Knows", for KING & COUNTRY et Dolly Parton ; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone et Tedd Tjornhom, auteurs-compositeurs
"Haven't Seen It Yet", Danny Gokey ; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse et Colby Wedgeworth, auteurs-compositeurs
"God's Not Done With You (Single Version)", Tauren Wells
"Rescue Story", Zach Williams ; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith et Zach Williams, auteurs-compositeurs
Meilleur album de musique chrétienne contemporaine
I Know a Ghost, Crowder
Burn the Ships, for KING & COUNTRY
Haven't Seen It Yet, Danny Gokey
The Elements, TobyMac
Holy Roar, Chris Tomlin
Meilleur album de gospel roots
Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows, Steven Curtis Chapman
Testimony, Gloria Gaynor
Deeper Oceans, Joseph Habedank
His Name Is Jesus, Tim Menzies
Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout, (artistes divers), Jerry Salley, producteur
Meilleur album de musique mexicaine régionale (dont Tejano)
Caminando, Joss Favela
Percepción, Intocable
Poco a Poco, La Energia Norteña
20 Aniversario, Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea
De Ayer Para Siempre, Mariachi Los Camperos
Meilleur album latino tropical
Opus, Marc Anthony
Tiempo al Tiempo, Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
Candela, Vicente García
Literal, Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
A Journey Through Cuban Music, Aymée Nuviola
Meilleure performance american roots
"Saint Honesty", Sara Bareilles
"Father Mountain", Calexico et Iron & Wine
"I'm on My Way", Rhiannon Giddens avec Francesco Turrisi
"Call My Name", I'm With Her
"Faraway Look", Yola
Meilleure chanson american roots
"Black Myself", Amythyst Kiah, auteur/compositeur (Our Native Daughters)
"Call My Name", Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan et Sara Watkins, auteurs/compositeurs (I'm With Her)
"Crossing to Jerusalem", Rosanne Cash et John Leventhal, auteur/compositeur (Rosanne Cash)
"Faraway Look", Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter et Pat McLaughlin, auteurs/compositeurs (Yola)
"I Don't Wanna Ride the Rails No More", Vince Gill, auteur/compositeur (Vince Gill)
Meilleur album de bluegrass
Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland
Live in Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson et Quicksilver
Toil, Tears and Trouble, The Po' Ramblin' Boys
Royal Traveller, Missy Raines
If You Can't Stand the Heat, Frank Solivan et Dirty Kitchen
Meilleur album de blues traditionnel
Kingfish, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton et Self-Made Men
Sitting On Top of the Blues, Bobby Rush
Baby, Please Come Home, Jimmie Vaughan
Spectacular Class, Jontavious Willis
Meilleur album de blues contemporain
This Land, Gary Clarke Jr.
Venom and Faith, Larkin Poe
Brighter Days, Robert Randolph et The Family Band
Somebody to Save Me, Sugaray Rayford
Keep On, Southern Avenue
Meilleur album de folk
My Finest Work Yet, Andrew Bird
Rearrange My Heart, Che Apalache
Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin
Evening Machines, Gregory Alan Isakov
Front Porch, Joy Williams
Meilleur album de musique roots régionale
Kalawai'anui, Amy Hānaiali'i
When It's Cold - Cree Round Dance Songs, Northern Cree
Good Time, Ranky Tanky
Recorded Live at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Rebirth Brass Band
Hawaiian Lullaby, (artistes divers), Imua Garza et Kimié Miner, producteurs
Meilleur album de reggae
Rapture, Koffee
As I Am, Julian Marley
The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie Vs. Roots Radics, Sly & Robbie et Roots Radics
Mass Manipulation, Steel Pulse
More Work to Be Done, Third World
Meilleur clip
"We've Got to Try This", The Chemical Brothers, Ellie Fry, réalisateurs ; Ninian Doff, producteur
"This Land", Gary Clark Jr., Savanah Leaf, réalisateurs ; Jason Cole, Danielle Hinde et Alicia Martinez, producteurs
"Cellophane", FKA twigs, Andrew Thomas Huang, réalisateurs ; Alex Chamberlain, producteur
"Old Town Road", Lil Nas X et Billy Ray Cyrus, Calmatic, réalisateurs ; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen et Saul Levitz, producteurs
"Glad He's Gone", Tove Lo, Vania Heymann et Gal Muggia, réalisateurs ; Nathan Schottenfels, producteur
Meilleur film musical
Homecoming, Beyoncé, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter et Ed Burke, réalisateurs ; Dora Melissa Vargas, productrice
Remember My Name, David Crosby, A.J. Eaton, réalisateurs ; Cameron Crowe, Michele Farinola et Greg Mariotti, producteurs
Birth of the Cool, (Miles Davis), Stanley Nelson, réalisateur ; Nicole London, productrice
Shangri-La, (artistes divers), Morgan Neville, réalisateur ; Emma Baiada, productrice
Anima, Thom Yorke, Paul Thomas Anderson, réalisateurs ; Paul Thomas Anderson, Erica Frauman et Sara Murphy, producteurs
Meilleur album de musique du monde
Gece, Altin Gün
What Heat, Bokanté & Metropole Orkest dirigé par Jules Buckley
African Grant, Burna Boy
Fanim D'ayiti, Nathalie Joachim avec Spektral Quartet
Celia, Angelique Kidjo
Meilleur album pour enfants
Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype, Jon Samson
Flying High! Caspar Babypants
I Love Rainy Days, Daniel Tashian
The Love, Alphabet Rockers
Winterland, The Okee Dokee Brothers
Meilleur album comique
Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan
Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres
Right Now, Aziz Ansari
Son of Patrica, Trevor Noah
Sticks and Stones, Dave Chappelle
Meilleur album de comédie musicale
Aint Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Hadestown
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child - in Four Contemporary Suites
Oklahoma!
Meilleure compilation bande originale pour un média visuel
The Lion King: The Songs, (artistes divers)
Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman, Taron Egerton
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, (artistes divers)
A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga et Bradley Cooper
Meilleure bande originale pour un média visuel
Avengers: Endgame, Alan Silvestri, compositeur
Chernobyl, Hildur Guðnadóttir, compositeur
Game of Thrones: Season 8, Ramin Djawadi, compositeur
The Lion King, Hans Zimmer, compositeur
Mary Poppins Returns, Hans Zimmer, compositeur
Meilleure composition instrumentale
"Begin Again", Fred Hersch, compositeur (Fred Hersch et The WDR Big Band dirigé par Vince Mendoza)
"Crucible for Crisis", Brian Lynch, compositeur (Brian Lynch Big Band)
"Love, a Beautiful Force", Vince Mendoza, compositeur (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts et Temple University Studio Orchestra)
"Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite", John Williams, compositeur (John Williams)
"Walkin Funny", Christian McBride, compositeur (Christian McBride)
Meilleur arrangement, instrumental ou a cappella
"Blue Skies", Kris Bowers, arrangement (Kris Bowers)
"Hedwig's Theme", John Williams, arrangement (Anne-Sophie Mutter et John Williams)
"La Novena", Emilio Solla, arrangement (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)
"Love, a Beautiful Force", Vince Mendoza, compositeur (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts et Temple University Studio Orchestra)
"Moon River", Jacob Collier, arrangement (Jacob Collier)
Meilleur arrangement, instruments et chants
"All Night Long", Jacob Collier, arrangement (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 et Metropole Orkest)
"Jolene", Geoff Keezer, arrangement (Sara Gazarek)
"Marry Me a Little", Cyrille Aimée et Diego Figueiredo, arrangement (Cyrille Aimée)
"Over the Rainbow", Vince Mendoza, arrangement (Trisha Yearwood)
"12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine)", Esperanza Spalding, arrangement (Esperanza Spalding)
Meilleur packaging d'enregistrement
Anonimas & Resilentes, Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco et Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, direction artistique (Voces Del Bullerengue)
Chris Cornell, Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura et Joe Spix, direction artistique (Chris Cornell)
Hold That Tiger, Andrew Wong et Fongming Yang, direction artistique (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)
i,i, Aaron Anderson et Eric Timothy Carlson, direction artistique (Bon Iver)
Intellexual, Irwan Awalludin, direction artistique (Intellexual)
Meilleur coffret ou packaging d'édition limitée
Anima, Stanley Donwood et Tchocky, direction artistique (Thom Yorke)
Gold in Brass Age, Amanda Chiu, Mark Farrow et David Gray, direction artistique (David Gray)
1963: New Directions, Josh Cheuse, direction artistique (John Coltrane)
The Radio Recordings 1939-1945, Marek Polewski, direction artistique (Wilhelm Furtwängler et Berliner Philharmoniker)
Woodstock: Back to the Garden: The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, Masaki Koike, direction artistique (artistes divers)
Meilleures notes d'album
The Complete Cuban Jam Sessions, Judy Cantor-Navas, auteur des notes (artistes divers)
The Gospel According to Malaco, Robert Marovich, auteur des notes (artistes divers)
Pedal Steel + Four Corners, Brendan Greaves, auteur des notes (Terry Allen et The Panhandle Mystery Band)
Pete Seeger: The Smithonian Folkways Collection, Jeff Place, auteur des notes (Pete Seeger)
Stax '68: A Memphis Story, Steve Greenberg, auteur des notes (artistes divers)
Meilleur album historique
The Girl From Chickasaw County: The Complete Capitol Masters, Andrew Batt et Kris Maher, producteurs compilation ; Simon Gibson, ingénieur masterisation (Bobbie Gentry)
The Great Comeback: Horowitz at Carnegie Hall, Robert Russ, producteur compilation ; Andreas K. Meyer et Jennifer Nulsen, ingénieurs masterisation (Vladimir Horowitz)
Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient Environmental and New Age Music 1980-1990, Robert Russ, producteur compilation ; Andreas K. Meyer et Jennifer Nulsen, ingénieurs masterisation (Vladimir Horowitz)
Peter Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, producteurs compilation ; Pete Reiniger, ingénieur masterisation (Pete Seeger)
Woodstock: Back to the Garden: The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, Masaki Koike, direction artistique (artistes divers)
Meilleur album orchestré, non classique
All These Things, Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan et Rodney Shearer, ingénieurs ; Bernie Grundman, ingénieur masterisation (Thomas Dybdahl)
Ella Mai, Chris "Shaggy" Ascher, Jaycen Joshua et David Pizzimenti, ingénieurs ; Chris Athens, ingénieur masterisation (Ella Mai)
Run Home Slow, Paul Butler et Sam Teskey, ingénieurs ; Joe Carra, ingénieur masterisation (The Teskey Brothers)
Scenery, Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane et Jeremy Most, ingénieurs ; Bob Ludwig, ingénieur masterisation (Emily King)
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Finneas O'Connell, producteur ; Rob Kinelski et Finneas O'Connell, ingénieurs/mixeurs ; Billie Eilish O'Connell et Finneas O'Conn
Producteur de l'année, non classique
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
John Hill
Finneas
Ricky Reed
Meilleur enregistrement remixé
"I Rise" (Tracy Young's Pride Intro Radio Remix), Tracy Young, remixeur (Madonna)
"Mother's Daughter" (Wuki Remix), Wuki, remixeur (Miley Cyrus)
"The One" (High Constant Remix), Lincoln Barrett, remixeur (Jorja Smith)
"Swim" (Ford Remix), Luc Bradford, remixeur (Mild Minds)
"Work It" (Soulwax Remix), David Gerard C Dewaele et Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, remixeurs (Marie Davidson)
Meilleur album son surround
Chain Tripping, Luke Argilla, ingénieur mixage surround ; Jurgen Scharpf, ingénieur masterisation surround ; Jona Bechtolt, Claire L. Evans et Rob Kieswetter, producteurs surround (Yacht)
Kverndokk: Symphonic Dances, Jim Anderson, ingénieur mixage surround ; Robert C. Ludwig, ingénieur masterisation surround ; Ulrike Schwarz, producteur surround (Ken-David Masur et Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)
Lux, Morten Lindberg, ingénieur mixage surround ; Morten Lindberg, ingénieur masterisation surround ; Morten Lindberg, producteur surround (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene et Nidarosdomens Jentekor)
The Orchestral Organ, Keith O. Johnson, ingénieur mixage surround ; Keith O. Johnson, ingénieur masterisation surround ; Marina A. Ledin et Victor Ledin, producteurs surround (Jan Kraybill)
The Savior, Bob Clearmountain, ingénieur mixage surround ; Bob Ludwig, ingénieur masterisation surround ; Michael Marquart et Dave Way, producteurs surround (A Bad Think)
Meilleur album orchestré, classique
Aequa, Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Daniel Shores, ingénieur ; Daniel Shores, ingénieur masterisation (International Contemporary Ensemble)
Bruckner: Symphony No. 9, Mark Donahue, ingénieur ; Mark Donahue, ingénieur masterisation (Manfred Honeck et Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Rachmaninoff—Hermitage Piano Trio, Keith O. Johnson et Sean Royce Martin, ingénieurs masterisation ; Keith O. Johnson, ingénieur masterisation (Hermitage Piano Trio)
Riley: Sun Rings, Leslie Ann Jones, ingénieur ; Robert C. Ludwig, ingénieur masterisation (Kronos Quartet)
Wolfe: Fire in My Mouth, Bob Hanlon et Lawrence Rock, ingénieurs ; Ian Good et Lawrence Rock, ingénieurs masterisation (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People's Chorus Of NY City et New York Philharmonic)
Producteur de l'année, classique
Blanton Alspaugh
James Ginsburg
Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin
Morten Lindberg
Dirk Sobotka
Meilleure performance orchestrale
"Bruckner: Symphony No. 9", Mark Donahue, ingénieur ; Mark Donahue, ingénieur masterisation (Manfred Honeck et Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
"Copland: Billy the Kid; Grohg", Leonard Slatkin, chef d'orchestre (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
"Norman: Sustain", Gustavo Dudamel, chef d'orchestre (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
"Transatlantic", Louis Langrée, chef d'orchestre (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
"Weinberg: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 21", Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, chef d'orchestre (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra et Kremerata Baltica)
Meilleur enregistrement d'opéra
"Benjamin: Lessons in Love & Violence", George Benjamin, chef d'orchestre ; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare et Gyula Orendt ; James Whitbourn, producteur (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)
"Berg: Wozzeck", Marc Albrecht, chef d'orchestre ; Christopher Maltman et Eva-Maria Westbroek ; François Roussillon, producteur (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra ; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)
"Charpentier : Les Arts Florissants ; Les Plaisirs de Versailles", Marc Albrecht, chef d'orchestre ; Christopher Maltman et Eva-Maria Westbroek ; François Roussillon, producteur (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra ; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)
"Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox", Gil Rose, chef d'orchestre ; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River et Edwin Vega ; Gil Rose, producteur (Boston Modern Orchestra Project ; Boston Children's Chorus)
"Wagner: Lohengrin", Christian Thielemann, chef d'orchestre ; Piotr Beczała, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier et Georg Zeppenfeld ; Eckhard Glauche, producteur (Festspielorchester Bayreuth ; Festspielchor Bayreuth)
Meilleure performance d'une chorale
"Boyle Voyages", Donald Nally, chef d'orchestre (The Crossing)
"Duruflé: Complete Choral Works", Robert Simpson, chef d'orchestre (Ken Cowan ; Houston Chamber Choir)
"The Hope of Loving", Craig Hella Johnson, chef d'orchestre (Conspirare)
"Sander: The Divine Liturgy of St. John Chrysostom", Peter Jermihov, chef d'orchestre (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller et Daniel Shirley ; PaTRAM Institute Singers)
"Smith, K.: The Arc in the Sky", Donald Nally, chef d'orchestre (The Crossing)
Meilleure performance par un petit ensemble/musique de chambre
"Cerrone The Pieces That Fall to Earth", Marc Shaiman, compositeur
"Freedom & Faith", PUBLIQuartet
"Perpetulum", Third Coast Percussion
"Rachmaninoff—Hermitage Piano Trio", Hermitage Piano Trio
"Shaw: Orange", Attacca Quartet
Meilleur solo instrumental classique
"The Berlin Recital", Yuja Wang
"Higdon: Harp Concerto", Yolanda Kondonassis ; Ward Stare, chef d'orchestre (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)
"Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite", Nicola Benedetti ; Cristian Măcelaru, chef d'orchestre (Philadelphia Orchestra)
"The Orchestral Organ", Jan Kraybill
"Torke Sky: Concerto for Violin", Tessa Lark ; David Alan Miller, chef d'orchestre (Albany Symphony)
Meilleur album solo classique vocal
The Edge of Silence—Works for Voice by György Kurtág, Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister et Nicholas Tolle)
Himmelsmusik, Philippe Jaroussky et Céline Scheen ; Christina Pluhar, chef d'orchestre ; L'Arpeggiata, ensemble (Jesús Rodil et Dingle Yandell)
Shumann: Liederkreis Op. 24 Kerner-Lieder Op. 35, Matthias Goerne ; Leif Ove Andsnes, accompagnateur
Songplay, Joyce DiDonato ; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter et Craig Terry, accompagnateurs (Steve Barnett et Lautaro Greco)
A Te, O Cara, Stephen Costello ; Constantine Orbelian, chef d'orchestre (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)
Meilleur compendium classique
American Originals 1918, John Morris Russell, chef d'orchestre ; Elaine Martone, producteur
Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 'Heichalos'; Guitar Concerto; Starburst, Giancarlo Guerrero, producteur ; Tim Handley, producteur
Meltzer: Songs and Structures, Paul Appleby et Natalia Katyukova ; Silas Brown et Harold Meltzer, producteurs
The Poetry Of Places, Nadia Shpachenko ; Marina A. Ledin et Victor Ledin, producteurs
Saariaho: True Fire; Trans; Ciel d'hiver, Hannu Lintu, chef d'orchestre ; Laura Heikinheimo, producteur
Meilleure composition contemporaine classique
"Bermel: Migration Series For Jazz Ensemble & Orchestra", Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra et Albany Symphony Orchestra
"Higdon: Harp Concerto", Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare et The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra
"Marsalis: Violin Concerto In D Major", Wynton Marsalis, compositeur ; Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru et Philadelphia Orchestra
"Norman: Sustain", Gustavo Dudamel et Los Angeles Philharmonic
"Shaw: Orange", Attacca Quartet
"Wolfe: Fire In My Mouth", Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People's Chorus Of NY City et New York Philharmonic
