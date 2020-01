Le prince William lance un prix environnemental prestigieux avec l'aide de Kate Middleton

View this post on Instagram

"The earth is at a tipping point and we face a stark choice: either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our planet or we remember our unique power as human beings and our continual ability to lead, innovate and problem-solve. • Remember the awe inspiring civilisations that we have built, the life-saving technology we have created, the fact that we have put a man on the moon. • People can achieve great things. And the next ten years present us with one of our greatest tests - a decade of action to repair the Earth.” • Led by Prince William and a global alliance, the @EarthshotPrize will inspire the the planet’s greatest problem solvers to solve Earth’s greatest problems: the emergencies facing our natural world. Take a look at our previous post to see the launch film, and follow @EarthshotPrize to stay updated. Photo 📷 by The Duchess of Cambridge, taken at a glacier in the Hindu Kush mountain range, situated in the Chitral District of Pakistan’s Khyber-Pakhtunkwa Province.