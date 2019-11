La liste complète des nominations aux Grammy Awards 2020

Meilleure performance pop solo

"Spirit," Beyoncé

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

"7 Rings," Ariana Grande

'"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"You Need to Calm Down," Taylor Swift

Meilleure performance R&B

"Love Again," Daniel Caesar and Brandy

"Exactly How I Feel," Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

"Roll Some Mo," Lucky Daye

"Come Home," Anderson Paak feat. Andre 3000

"Could've Been," H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller

Meilleure chanson de country

"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker

"Girls Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde

"It All Comes Out in the Wash," Miranda Lambert

"Some Of It," Eric Church

"Speechless," Dan and Shay

Révélation de l'année



Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Meilleur album de rap

Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

I Am > I Was, 21 Savage

Igor, Tyler the Creator

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae