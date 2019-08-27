MTV VMA 2019 : la liste complète des vainqueurs

  • Par
    &

par Cydney Contreras | Traduit par David Kerlogot | mar.., août. 27, 2019 06:22

L'attente est terminée, puisque les MTV VMA Awards 2019 viennent de se terminer !

Des stars comme Taylor Swift, les Jonas BrothersRosalía,Shawn Mendes, ou encore Camila Cabello se sont produites sur scène au Prudential Center dans le New Jersey à l'occasion de la 36e édition de la cérémonie. La soirée a tenu toutes ses promesses, surtout avec les blagues de Sebastian Maniscalco, le maître de cérémonie d'un soir.

Jennifer Lopez a passé le témoin à Missy Elliot, nouvelle récipiendaire du Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Les fans ont d'ailleurs eu droit à une prestation très spectaculaire de la rappeuse.

Mais ce n'est pas tout. Des prix ont bien évidemment été distribués. Découvrez la liste complète des gagnants aux MTV VMA ci-dessous !

MICHAEL JACKSON VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD

GAGNANTE : Missy Elliott

FASHION TRAILBLAZER AWARD

GAGNANT : Marc Jacobs

Taylor Swift, MTV VMAs 2019

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

CLIP DE L'ANNÉE
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" 
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" 
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" 
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" 
VAINQUEUR : Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" 

ARTISTE DE L'ANNÉE
Cardi B 
Billie Eilish 
GAGNANTE : Ariana Grande 
Halsey 
Jonas Brothers 
Shawn Mendes

CHANSON DE L'ANNÉE
Drake – "In My Feelings" 
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next" 
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker" 
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow" 
GAGNANT : Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" 
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" 

RÉVÉLATION DE L'ANNÉE, présentée par Taco Bell
Ava Max
GAGNANTE : Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA

MEILLEURE COLLABORATION
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"
GAGNANTS : Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"

Cardi B, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Show

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

ARTISTE PUSH DE L'ANNÉE
Bazzi 
CNCO 
GAGNANTE : Billie Eilish 
H.E.R. 
Lauv 
Lizzo

MEILLEUR CLIP POP
5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier"
Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me"
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"
Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"
Khalid – "Talk"
GAGNANTS : Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

MEILLEUR CLIP HIP-HOP
2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the World"
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"
GAGNANTE : Cardi B – "Money" 
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher" 
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" 
Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE" 

MEILLEUR CLIP R&B
Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better" 
Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer" 
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could've Been" 
Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man"
Ella Mai – "Trip" 
GAGNANTE : Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves" 

MEILLEUR CLIP K-POP
GAGNANT : BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"
BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love" 
Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who Do You Love"
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog" 
NCT 127 – "Regular"
EXO – "Tempo" 

Lizzo, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Show

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

MEILLEUR CLIP LATINO
Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto"
Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA"
benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can't Get Enough"
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con Calma"
Maluma – "Mala Mía"
GAGNANTS : ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"

MEILLEUR CLIP DANCE
GAGNANTS : The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine" 
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo" 
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki" 
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name" 
Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier"
Silk City & Dua Lipa – "Electricity" 

MEILLEUR CLIP ROCK
The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It"
Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick" 
Imagine Dragons – "Natural" 
Lenny Kravitz – "Low" 
GAGNANT : Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes" 
twenty one pilots – "My Blood" 

MEILLEUR CLIP POUR LA BONNE CAUSE 
Halsey – "Nightmare" 
The Killers – "Land of the Free" 
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train" 
John Legend – "Preach" 
Lil Dicky – "Earth"
GAGNANTE : Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" 

MEILLEURE RÉALISATION
Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" 
FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks 
Ariana Grande – "thank you, next" 
GAGNANTS : Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" 
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" 

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, Show

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

MEILLEURS EFFETS SPÉCIAUX
Billie Eilish – "when the party's over"
FKA twigs – "Cellophane"
Ariana Grande – "God is a Woman"
DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us"
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"
GAGNANTE : Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"

MEILLEUR MONTAGE
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" 
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
GAGNANTE : Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy" 
Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" 
Solange – "Almeda" 
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" 

MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"
GAGNANTE : Ariana Grande – "7 Rings" 
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" 
Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down" 
Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I Love It" 

MEILLEURE CHORÉGRAPHIE
FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks 
GAGNANTS : ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" 
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" 
Solange – "Almeda" 
BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv" 

MEILLEURE PHOTOGRAPHIE
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints" 
Billie Eilish – "hostage" 
Ariana Grande – "thank you, next"
GAGNANTS : Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" 
Solange – "Almeda" 
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!" 

TUBE DE L'ÉTÉ PRÉSENTÉ PAR SAMSUNG
GAGNANTE : Ariana Grande & Social House – "boyfriend"
Billie Eilish – "bad guy"
DaBaby – "Suge"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
Khalid – "Talk"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"
Lil Tecca – "Ransom"
Lizzo – "Truth Hurts"
Miley Cyrus- "Mother's Daughter"
Post Malone ft. Young Thug – "Goodbyes"
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"
Taylor Swift – "You Need To Calm Down"
The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"
Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott – "The London"

MEILLEUR HYMNE À LA VALORISATION
Ariana Grande – "7 Rings"
DJ Khaled, ft. Cardi B & 21 Savage – "Wish Wish"
Halsey – "Nightmare"
Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott – "Tempo"
Maren Morris – "GIRL"
Miley Cyrus – "Mother's Daughter"
Taylor Swift – "You Need To Calm Down"
GAGNANTS : Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign "Hot Girl Summer"

MEILLEUR GROUPE
5 Seconds of Summer
Backstreet Boys
BLACKPINK
GAGNANT : BTS
CNCO
Jonas Brothers
PRETTYMUCH
Why Don't We

  

